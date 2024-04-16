Naomi Watts Embraces Relaxed Luxury Alongside Daughter Kai in New York

Naomi Watts and her daughter Kai were among the bevy of stars who attended the Dior pre-fall 2024 collection show on Monday night. The mother-daughter pair fashioned looks by the French luxury fashion house.

For the occasion, Watts wore a white midi dress with long sleeves and rolled cuffs. The dress featured a cinched band waist with a V-neckline exposing the gold necklace Watts wore as one of her accessories. She also paired the look with dainty earrings and a statement ring. The Oscar-nominated actress’ makeup was done by Mary Wiles, with hair styled by Marki Shkreli. Her look was curated by stylist Jeanann Williams.

Naomi Watts and daughter Kai at the Dior show on April 15.

Watts’ teenage daughter also fashioned a look by Dior, wearing the Ecru and Red Cashmere Knit with Le Cœur des Papillons Motif embroidered sweater with the White Cotton Denim with Red Toile de Jouy Mexico Motif mid-length pleated skirt.

Alexandra Shipp, Kai Schreiber and Naomi Watts at the Dior show on April 15.

Watts and her daughter were joined by several Hollywood A-listers for the Dior collection showcase. The pair posed for a photo with actress Alexandra Shipp, and they sat next to Oscar-nominated actress Michelle Williams and “West Side Story” breakout star Rachel Zegler.

Kai Schreiber, Naomi Watts, Michelle Williams and Rachel Zegler at the Dior show on April 15.

Other notable attendees included Anya Taylor-Joy, who is a global brand ambassador for Dior, Charlize Theron, Haerin of K-pop group New Jeans and more. “It’s so nice to be in Brooklyn. I’m a born and raised New Yorker, so getting to live here and work here and come see beautiful fashion here is nice,” Rachel Zegler, also an ambassador for the fashion label, said on Monday night.

The pre-fall 2024 collection featured a mix of masculine tailoring and feminine glamour, harkening back to the days of Marlene Dietrich. There were also cross-cultural homages, which included Statue of Liberty and Eiffel Tower large-scale motifs on tote bags. The runway show represented a showcase of Maria Grazia Chiuri’s, the creative director of Dior since 2016, vision of Paris meeting New York City.

