Naomi Judd Says Daughter Ashley Judd 'Can't Get Out of Bed' Yet After Her 'Catastrophic Accident'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ashley Judd is continuing to recover after her leg-shattering accident in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The actress's mother Naomi Judd gave an update on her daughter's condition on Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, telling the host that Ashley, 52, was scheduled to get her stitches out the next day, "after her catastrophic accident."

"It was very serious — she could've died," the country singer and Ruby actress shared with host Kelly Clarkson. "She's surviving. She's very courageous. She can't get out of bed [yet]."

Naomi, 75, also touched on living close to both Ashley and her older daughter Wynonna Judd, in what she calls the "Peaceful Valley."

"It's not always peaceful, though," she told Clarkson, 38, with a laugh.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Beth Gwinn/Getty Images Naomi and Ashley Judd

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ashley Judd (@ashley_judd)

RELATED: Ashley Judd Says She's "Drowning in Trauma" as She Works to Physically Recover from Accident

Naomi called in to Watch What Happens Live last week, saying that while Ashley was "healing," it was "really hard to see her" in her condition.

"She lives next door, so I'm gonna go up and take her stitches out when we're done," said the mother of two. "I used to be a nurse before I became a singer."

And caring for Ashley has been a family affair, as Wynonna, 56, recently told Page Six she had to look up "how to wash hair for someone who's lying down in bed" after her sister texted her the request.

The country singer joked, "Therein lies the job of a big sister right there."

Naomi and Ashley Judd

RELATED VIDEO: Ashley Judd "Had No Pulse" in Her Shattered Leg After 55-Hour Rescue in the Congo

Last month, Ashley underwent a 55-hour rescue to bring her from the DRC to South Africa after she suffered nerve damage, internal bleeding and a shattered leg broken in four spots when she tripped over a fallen tree on a visit to the DRC to see endangered bonobos monkeys. She has since been recovering in the U.S.

The Double Jeopardy actress gave an update on her physical and mental health in a candid Instagram post earlier this month, beginning, "I do not understand why what has happened has happened. I do understand I have been loved and helped enormously. I understand nights are a savage agony."

After thanking her medical teams, Ashley said, "Now, I am in the bosom of a stream of friends and family, too numerous to mention, who have caught me in their prodigious arms from this precipitous fall. They do for me what I cannot do for myself — prepare meals, shampoo my hair, and they also offer the deep spiritual direction and consolation of trying to begin to craft an arc of meaning and purpose. They also offer and meet my need for quiet. I am lost and they are my shepherd's staff."

She ended her post by thanking those who have done physical therapy before her, addressing the difficulty of "the combination of drowning in trauma and addressing the physical body" and concluding, "Thank you, all here and everywhere, for the goodwill, and may we ever be mindful of the needs of others."

Recommended Stories

  • ‘The Conners’ Crew Member Dies On Set

    A crew member on ABC’s The Conners has died on set after a “fatal medical event.” The Conners‘ production company, Tom Werner’s Werner Entertainment, confirmed the news in a statement to Deadline. “With heavy hearts we regret to confirm that a member of our technical crew suffered a fatal medical event today. He was a […]

  • The Tell-All Oprah Interview That Could Be Even Bigger Than Meghan & Harry's

    Although there aren't any official plans yet, a source told ﻿Entertainment Tonight ,...

  • Garth Brooks Says He and Trisha Yearwood Are 'Even Closer' After Working on Marriage amid Quarantine

    "I think we came out the other end even closer and tighter than we were when we went in," the country crooner said

  • Joe Biden trips and stumbles three times boarding Air Force One

    President Joe Biden stumbled three times and fell on the steps of Air Force One on Friday, prompting fresh questions about his health. The 78-year-old - the oldest president in US history - appeared to struggle as he boarded the presidential plane. It was not immediately clear what tripped Mr Biden up the first time, but shortly after recovering he fell twice more before dusting himself off. Security officials, meanwhile, looked on with concern from the ground. The president recovered to give a salute at the top of the stairs before departing to meet with Asian American community leaders in the wake of the massage parlour massacre in Atlanta, Georgia. In November, the commander-in-chief suffered a hairline fracture in his right foot while playing with his rescue dog Major, requiring him to wear an orthopedic boot for several weeks. Mr Biden, who has said he uses a Peloton bike to keep fit, often makes a point of jogging in a show of his fitness.

  • 13-Year-Old Boy Attacked by Teens, Told to ‘Go Back to Your Country’ in Queens

    A 13-year-old boy was attacked by a group of teenagers on a playground in Queens on Tuesday. Ongoing investigation: The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is looking into the incident that occurred at around 6:30 p.m. in Bowne Park. The boy was listed as in stable condition, according to Sunnyside Post.

  • Kim Kardashian Shows Off New Opal and Diamond Grill

    Kim Kardashian just showed off some new ice, captioning her latest Instagram post, 'new opal birthstone grill alert,' flexing the hardware in her mouth.

  • ‘I have been raped, grabbed and groped by strangers – the Sarah Everard case has brought it all back’

    I have been raped, sexually assaulted, grabbed, drugged and threatened. I’ve been yelled at on street corners at all times of day or night, in heels and in trainers. I have been fired after saying I didn’t feel comfortable alone in a room with a large man whose face was bulging purple with rage. The offending issue? Defining what time constitutes the start of “evening”. I have been made to apologise and received voicemails blaming me for making one abuser feel like a guilty man, when it was all in fact “a joke”. Ask me if I was drunk, or wearing a short skirt – I dare you. At 19, I was forced into a car by a very drunk, infernally angry ex-partner and driven at hellraising speed down a motorway against the black veil of night in Irun, Spain. I was told that we were both going to die. I tried to scream, but the terror was caught dry in my throat and nothing came out. I couldn’t move. At last, miles out of the city, a cohort of police vehicles, sirens wailing, brought what I was sure were my last moments to a screeching halt. My partner was taken to prison that night, the following day found guilty of driving under the influence and speeding, banned from driving in Spain and slapped with a fine. I have never been truly OK since. All that is to say, I know what it feels like to be out of control, hurtling towards the paralysing promise of imminent pain and perhaps even death. And this past two weeks, with the news of Sarah Everard’s death, it’s like I’m living it again. Feeling that squeezing, racing, breathless sensation of absolute white-cold terror in my chest. My body is shuddery but frozen still. I felt it in the Renault aged 19, and it lives inside me to rear its devastating head at moments like this. I feel like I’m going to be sick. The nightmares never stop but the flashbacks have grown stronger again.

  • Gayle King Reveals Plan for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Interview If Prince Philip Had Died

    Prince Philip was recently discharged from the hospital after a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition and treatment for an infection.

  • Kim Reportedly Concerned Kanye Is 'Having Another Episode' Amidst Silent Treatment Following Divorce Filing

    Amidst Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce filing, there are reportedly concerns from Kim that Ye might be going through another bipolar episode.

  • Kamala Harris' words as vice president are more meaningful now, activists say

    "In this moment, the lived experiences of our leaders matter," Jiny Kim, vice president of policy and programs for Asian Americans Advancing Justice, said.

  • Sharon Osbourne thinks CBS will fire her amid 'The Talk' investigation: 'Use me as a sacrificial lamb'

    Osbourne addressed new allegations against her, calling a "pile on."

  • SuChin Pak recalls racist incident working at MTV News

    SuChin Pak, a fixture at MTV for more than a decade, says that a white male colleague once used an ethnic slur against her.

  • Tinsley Mortimer 'Fought' for Relationship with Scott Kluth, Source Says: 'She Gave Everything'

    PEOPLE exclusively confirmed on Thursday that Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth had called it quits, more than a year after getting engaged

  • White House says Biden doing fine after stumbling while boarding Air Force One

    U.S. President Joe Biden is doing fine after stumbling on the steps as he climbed aboard Air Force One on Friday, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. She suggested high winds at Joint Base Andrews near Washington may have been a factor. "It's very windy outside," said Jean-Pierre when asked about his stumbling.

  • Why David Foster Was "Annoyed" After Katharine McPhee Publicly Revealed Their Baby's Name

    One day after Katharine McPhee publicly revealed the name of her and David Foster’s baby boy, the American Idol alum shared why her husband is “annoyed.”

  • Longtime ‘The Conners’ Crew Member Dies on Set From ‘Fatal Medical Event’

    A longtime crew member of ABC’s “The Conners” and “Roseanne” died on set Thursday after suffering a “fatal medical event,” according to a spokesperson for Werner Entertainment, the production company behind “The Conners.” His identity was not disclosed. “With heavy hearts we regret to confirm that a member of our technical crew suffered a fatal […]

  • The new monthly stimulus checks for families: How do you get them, and when?

    President Joe Biden's COVID relief includes regular payments for Americans with kids.

  • Chrissy Teigen Says She Needs To Know What This Food Made On '90 Day Fiancé' Is

    "Someone tell me what it is. Someone!"

  • How effective is the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?

    UPS employees roll out first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the UPS hub in Louisville, Ky., on Dec. 13, 2020. Michael Clevenger/Getty ImagesAs the COVID-19 vaccines reach more people across the country, some people have asked: Could we delay the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to allow more people to be vaccinated more quickly? And, how safe am I after my first dose? As an immunologist, I hear this question frequently. The answer is that a single dose is very effective – but I would add that you should still get both doses. The issue is important, however, not only for your personal health but also for the country’s health as leaders figure out how to ensure there’s enough vaccine for everyone who wants one. Medical workers vaccinate medical staff members against COVID-19 on Dec. 20, 2020, in Tel Aviv. Amir Levy/Getty Images Good news from abroad A recent study in Israel showed that a single dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective, up to 85%. The Sheba Medical Center reported its experience with vaccinating its nearly 10,000 staff members with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination there started Dec. 19, 2020, which coincided with the third wave of COVID-19 in Israel. The researchers looked to see the rate of reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 disease after vaccination. By Jan. 24, 2021, 7,214 health care workers there had received a first dose, and 6,037 had received the second dose. Altogether, there were 170 cases of infection between Dec. 19, 2020, and Jan. 24, 2021. Of those, 89 people, or 52%, were unvaccinated; 78 people, or 46%, tested positive after the first dose; and three, or 2%, tested positive after the second dose. This is consistent with a reanalysis of the phase 3 clinical trial data reported in 2020 in the New England Journal of Medicine. In that study, the 52% protection from the first dose included infections that occurred in the first 10 days after vaccination, when one would not expect the vaccine to have had time to generate protective anti-spike antibodies. Using the data from the published study of the Pfizer vaccine, Public Health England determined that vaccine efficacy was 89% for 15-21 days after dose 1 – and before dose 2 on day 21. The range was between 52% and 97%. For days 15-28, or up to the first week after the second dose, protection from the first dose was estimated at 91%. The range for this was between 74% and 97%. A second dose would not be expected to confer immunity within that time. Bottom line So what do we know? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges people to get both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. You should be reassured that even after a single dose of either of those vaccines, you have very high levels of protection after your body has time to build immunity, about a week. The scheduled second dose of these vaccines makes them even more effective, but at a time where vaccine supplies are limited, there’s a lot to be said about prioritizing the first dose for the most people. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: William Petri, University of Virginia. Read more:Delaying second COVID-19 vaccine doses will make supplies last longer but comes with risksA majority of vaccine skeptics plan to refuse a COVID-19 vaccine, a study suggests, and that could be a big problem William Petri receives funding from National Institutes of Health, the Gates Foundation and Regeneron.

  • Don't make this mistake with your new $1,400 stimulus check

    Be wise when investing your stimulus checks, cautions these financial experts.