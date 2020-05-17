Naomi Campbell wears hazmat suit and face shield for flight during coronavirus pandemic

Naomi Campbell swapped her runway fashions for a hazmat suit on a recent flight. (Photo: Getty Images)

Back in March, she was a frontrunner in taking steps to don equipment to protect herself from coronavirus while traveling.

Now, Naomi Campbell has slipped her full hazmat suit and face mask back on, with the addition of a face shield and goggles, for a flight this week.

The supermodel, 49, shared a selfie with her 9.1 million followers on Instagram showing her seated on an airplane having taken every possible precaution to avoid infection.

“On the move,” she captioned the snap.

Her followers praised her steps to stay safe.

One person wrote: “That’s how you roll anyway!!”

Another commented: “Stay safe queen.”

A third shared: “Safe travels.”

And a fourth added: “Corona but make it fashion.”

However, many were still baffled as to why she was traveling despite having urged fans to stay home.

It comes after Campbell previously shared a series of pictures on Instagram of her wearing a similar get-up to fly in the early days of the pandemic.

The star explained: “Safety First NEXT LEVEL.”

At the time the supermodel revealed she had purchased the equipment on Amazon six weeks previously, in late January.

Even before the current pandemic, she took steps to ensure she didn’t become unwell after traveling by plane.

Last June, she shocked fans with an Instagram post detailing how she had used sanitizing wipes, cleaning gloves, a face mask and her own seat cover to avoid germs on a Qatar Airways flight.

The star released a video earlier this year explaining why she was taking extra steps during the coronavirus.

Revealing she was about to take a flight from Los Angeles to New York, Campbell said: “I’m not going to lie to you and say I’m not nervous to take this flight but I am. The coronavirus is real, it is serious.”

For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC’s and WHO’s resource guides.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: