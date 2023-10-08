Nancy Mace Backs Jim Jordan for Speaker, Says ‘I’m Not Familiar’ With Claims He Ignored Ohio State Abuse Allegations (Video)

Nancy Mace visited CBS’s “Face the Nation” Sunday morning and was grilled by host Margaret Brennan about her support for Jim Jordan as speaker of the House. Brennan specifically asked Mace about allegations that Jordan knew that wrestlers at Ohio State University were being sexually assaulted while he worked as an assistant coach for the team. She commented, “I’m not familiar or aware with that. He’s not indicted on anything that I’m aware of.”

“I don’t, I don’t know anything about that. What I do know is that I’ve been a very strong voice for women,” Mace continued. “I’ve talked to Jim Jordan, and Steve Scalise about that. I’ve been a very strong advocate for rape victims.”

Scalise is also running for House speaker. Mace shared her support of Jordan on Twitter. She wrote, “Jim Jordan is an honest man, true to his word and his values. He’s also a workhorse. He will put people ahead of petty Washington politics. He has my full support to be the next Speaker of the House.”

Jim Jordan is an honest man, true to his word and his values. He’s also a workhorse. He will put people ahead of petty Washington politics. He has my full support to be the next Speaker of the House. pic.twitter.com/wm3kbq0Tn4 — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) October 8, 2023

Mace was a victim of rape in 2019 and is an outspoken advocate for women. In September, she told Dana Bash that her experience has had a direct impact on her views about abortion rights. She told Bash, “I’m pro-life, I have a fantastic pro-life voting record, but I also understand that we cannot be a–holes to women.”

Jordan has repeatedly denied allegations that he knew team doctor Richard Strauss was sexually abusing athletes while he was the team’s assistant coach. Former wrestler Adam DiSabato called Jordan a “liar” at a House Civil Justice Committee hearing in 2020, claiming Jordan contacted him multiple times in July 2018 about Strauss. DiSabato explained, “Jim Jordan called me crying, groveling… begging me to go against my brother…That’s the kind of cover-up that’s going on there.”

Jordan’s communications director Ian Fury told Cleveland.com, “Congressman Jordan never saw or heard of any abuse, and if he had he would have dealt with it.”

On Monday, Rep. Mace also got into a heated argument with “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg while the pair were discussing abortion on air. Though Mace was on the show to discuss how close the U.S. government had been to being shut down, she also voiced her frustration with how many issues — including abortion — are being handled by Congress. Goldberg interjected to say that she believes the government shouldn’t have a stance on abortion at all.

