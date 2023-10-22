All The Name Stars Who Walked The Picket Line In The First 100 Days

Looks like all those early concerns about whether name stars would walk the picket line ended up being a waste of energy: a strike captain on Saturday recognized Day 100 of the SAG-AFTRA strike by calling out many of the big names who joined the rank and file in those daily protests.

“Instead of talking about who is not on the picket line, let’s celebrate the name talent who have been showing up,” wrote Chelsea Schwartz, who encouraged her followers to add to her thread.

More from Deadline

Among those she singled out were Chris Pine, Jennifer Garner, Timothy Olyphant, Mandy Moore, Ben Schwartz, Nick Offerman, Ming-Na Wen, Sam Elliott, Jack Black, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan , Margot Robbie, Jon Cryer, Jean Smart, Aubrey Plaza, Adam Scott, Jennifer Grey, Clarke Gregg, Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rhys Darby, Zooey Deschanel, Emily Deschanel, Sterling K Brown, Ben Barnes, Jack Quaid, Robert Pine, Raegan Revord, Tate Donovan, Milo Manheim, Simu Liu, Wendie Malick, Camryn Manheim, Danielle Fishel, Annette O’Toole, Martin Henderson, Michael McKean, Colin Farrell, and Billy Crystal.

She also name checked Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Breckin Meyer, Rebecca Wisocky, Devan Chandler Long, Todd Stashwick, Tom Ellis, Patrick Fischler and Quinta Brunson.

Many of the biggest name stars walked the lines in New York City, but Los Angeles had its fair share of famous diehards who came day in and day out, like Jeri Ryan, Jon Cryer, Chris Gorham, and Gina Torres.

On Day 100, instead of talking about who is not on the picket line, let’s celebrate the name talent who have been showing up. ✊🏻🎉 Please add to this thread.



Thank you Chris Pine, Jennifer Garner, Timothy Olyphant, Mandy Moore, Ben Schwartz, Nick Offerman, Ming-Na Wen (cont.👇🏻) — Chelsea Schwartz | SAG-AFTRA Strike Captain (@UncoolRockstar) October 21, 2023

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 26: Pedro Pascal (C) walks the picket line with striking SAG-AFTRA members outside Warner Bros. Studio. Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

US actress Jane Fonda joins members of the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild as they walk a picket line outside of Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California. Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images.

Ronny Chieng joins the picket line as the SAG-AFTRA Actors Union Strike continues in front of Netflix in New York City. Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 27: Actor Ron Perlman joins members and supporters of SAG-AFTRA and WGA on the picket line at Fox Studios in Los Angeles. Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 21: Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke join the picket line In New York City on in New York City. Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images

The actors union and the AMPTP are set to return to negotiations on Tuesday, October 24.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.