All The Name Stars Who Walked The Picket Line In The First 100 Days
Looks like all those early concerns about whether name stars would walk the picket line ended up being a waste of energy: a strike captain on Saturday recognized Day 100 of the SAG-AFTRA strike by calling out many of the big names who joined the rank and file in those daily protests.
“Instead of talking about who is not on the picket line, let’s celebrate the name talent who have been showing up,” wrote Chelsea Schwartz, who encouraged her followers to add to her thread.
Among those she singled out were Chris Pine, Jennifer Garner, Timothy Olyphant, Mandy Moore, Ben Schwartz, Nick Offerman, Ming-Na Wen, Sam Elliott, Jack Black, Billy Boyd, , Margot Robbie, Jon Cryer, Jean Smart, Aubrey Plaza, Adam Scott, Jennifer Grey, Clarke Gregg, Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rhys Darby, Zooey Deschanel, Emily Deschanel, Sterling K Brown, Ben Barnes, Jack Quaid, Robert Pine, Raegan Revord, Tate Donovan, Milo Manheim, Simu Liu, Wendie Malick, Camryn Manheim, Danielle Fishel, Annette O’Toole, Martin Henderson, Michael McKean, Colin Farrell, and Billy Crystal.
She also name checked Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Breckin Meyer, Rebecca Wisocky, Devan Chandler Long, Todd Stashwick, Tom Ellis, Patrick Fischler and Quinta Brunson.
Many of the biggest name stars walked the lines in New York City, but Los Angeles had its fair share of famous diehards who came day in and day out, like Jeri Ryan, Jon Cryer, Chris Gorham, and Gina Torres.
On Day 100, instead of talking about who is not on the picket line, let’s celebrate the name talent who have been showing up. ✊🏻🎉 Please add to this thread.
Thank you Chris Pine, Jennifer Garner, Timothy Olyphant, Mandy Moore, Ben Schwartz, Nick Offerman, Ming-Na Wen (cont.👇🏻)
— Chelsea Schwartz | SAG-AFTRA Strike Captain (@UncoolRockstar) October 21, 2023
The actors union and the AMPTP are set to return to negotiations on Tuesday, October 24.
