'Naked Singularity' sneak peek: 'The definition of fantasy'

On Sunday’s Naked and Afraid, the episode followed Lynsey and Darvil as they tried to survive 21 days deep in the African wilderness. But as some viewers were quick call out on Twitter, they were not alone. That’s because someone, who is most likely associated with the production, was spotted in the background during one shot and appears to be carrying a rifle of some sort. One viewer assumed it was security personnel, who are on-site to make sure no wild animals cause any actual harm to the cast and crew during shows like this. And while the gaffe is unfortunate for a show trying to build and maintain suspense, it’s fortunate people like that are present for the players who really are living among dangerous and potentially harmful animals. Like wild baboons and hyenas, both of which had the players seriously scared on this week’s episode.