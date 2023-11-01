Naked Attraction is a daring new dating series that starts where some good dates might end: naked. Modern dating is business. Simple decisions are influenced by countless factors: what you wear, what you do and how you present yourself online. Filtered photos, push-up bras and enhanced profiles are just a few of the things that can get in the way of singletons finding 'the one'. But what happens if we're stripped of everything? Could picking a partner based solely on the naked body and animal ma

View comments