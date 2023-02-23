NAACP Image Awards: Quinta Brunson, Keke Palmer, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Among Night 3 Winners – Update

2ND UPDATE with Night 3 winners: The 54th NAACP Image Awards continued to roll out winners ahead of its main ceremony this weekend, with Quinta Brunson, Keke Palmer, Nia Long, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder among those scoring nods in Wednesday’s group of categories.

Additionally, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever notched its second win so far this week, taking the Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture prize after winning earlier for its soundtrack.

Brunson won tonight in the category of Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television) for her ABC hit Abbott Elementary, while Ericka Nicole Malone from Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story won the same honor on the film side. Palmer won Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture for her work on Lightyear, while Long won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special for The Best Man: The Final Chapters.

Disney+’s The Loud Family: Louder and Prouder won twice tonight, for Outstanding Animated Series and for Kyla Pratt who won for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television).

Check out the updated list of 2023 Image Awards winners below.

Two more nights of pre-awards lead up to the main NAACP Image Awards ceremony Saturday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and simulcast on BET Her, CBS, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian, TV Land and VH1.

UPDATED, February 21 with Night 2 winners: The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, Jennifer Hudson, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls and books from Viola Davis, Stacey Abrams and the late Michael K. Williams scored wins on the second night of the 54th NAACP Image Awards.

Organizers are rolling out winners across the week leading up to the main awards ceremony Saturday, February 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and simulcast across network siblings BET Her, CBS, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian, TV Land and VH1.

Night 1 winners included Beyoncé, Rihanna and the music of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Winners will continue to roll out through Friday leading into Saturday’s main event.

Tonight, The Daily Show was named Outstanding Variety or Game Show (Series or Special), while Lizzo’s Big Grrrls scored in the Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series category. Hudson was named Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble, while Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble went to Tabitha Brown for Tab Time.

Among the literary winners revealed tonight were Davis for her memoir Finding Me, Abrams and Kitt Thomas for their children’s book Stacey’s Remarkable Books, and Williams and Jon Sternfeld for the memoir Scenes From My Life which was published less than year after Williams died from a drug overdose at age 54.

Check out the 2023 Images Awards winners list so far below.

PREVIOULSY, February 20 PM: The NAACP kicked off the first night of the 54th NAACP Image Awards honoring the likes of Beyoncé, Rihanna and the music of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Khleo Thomas took the reigns of the NAACP Image Awards’ Virtual Experience as host where Crystal Renee Hayslett, Echo Kellum, and Jotaka Eaddy made an appearance as presenters of night one. The week-long event invites fans to join the celebration in honoring the achievements and performances of people of color in more than 80 categories.

The 54th NAACP Image Awards are set to air on linear television on Saturday, February 25 at 8 p.m. ET on BET. The show will be simulcasted across Paramount Global networks including BET HER, CBS, CMT, Comedy Central, LOGO, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, POP TV, Smithsonian, TV Land, and VH1.

Night one winners included Beyoncé for the Outstanding Female Artist, Outstanding Soul/R&B Song for “Cuff It” and Outstanding Album for Renaissance. Rihanna took the award for Outstanding Video/Visual Album for “Lift Me Up” while the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack took the trophy for the Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album category.

NAACP Image Awards Winners List

NIGHT 3

Outstanding Short-Form Series – Comedy or Drama

“Between The Scenes”

The Daily Show

Outstanding Short-Form Series or Special – Reality/Nonfiction

Daring Simone Biles

Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action)

Dear Mama…

Outstanding Short-Form (Animated)

More Than I Want To Remember

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture

Keke Palmer

Lightyear

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Kyla Pratt

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited–series)

Ja’Siah Young

Raising Dion

Outstanding Children’s Program

Tab Time

Outstanding Animated Series

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Outstanding Guest Performance

Glynn Turman

Queen Sugar

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Ericka Nicole Malone

Remember Me The Mahalia Jackson Story

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Quinta Brunson

Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Nia Long

The Best Man: The Final Chapters

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Keith David

From Scratch

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

NIGHT 2

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

Take My Hand

Dolen Perkins-Valdez

Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction

Finding Me

Viola Davis

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

Illustrated Black History: Honoring the Iconic and the Unseen

George McCalman

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/ Autobiography

Scenes from My Life

Michael K. Williams, Jon Sternfeld

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

Black Joy: Stories of Resistance, Resilience, and Restoration

Tracey Lewis-Giggetts

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

To the Realization of Perfect Helplessness

Robin Coste Lewis

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

Stacey’s Remarkable Books

Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

Cookies & Milk

Shawn Amos

Outstanding Variety or Game Show (Series or Special)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Tabitha Brown

Tab Time

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Jennifer Hudson

The Jennifer Hudson Show

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

ABC News 20/20 Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry, A Conversation with Robin Roberts

NIGHT 1

Outstanding International Song

“No Woman No Cry” – Tems

Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental

“JID014 (Jazz is Dead)” – Henry Franklin, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Younge

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

“Positive” – Erica Campbell

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

“Kingdom Book One” – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Silk Sonic – “Love’s Train”

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Chris Brown feat. Wizkid – “Call Me Every Day”

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

“Lift Me Up” – Rihanna

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By – Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Dave Jordan

Outstanding Male Artist

Chris Brown – “BREEZY” (Deluxe)

Outstanding Female Artist

Beyoncé – “Renaissance”

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

Cuff It – “Beyoncé”

Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song

“Hotel Lobby” – Quavo, Takeoff

Outstanding Album

“Renaissance” – Beyoncé

