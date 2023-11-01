N.D. Woman Accused of Poisoning Boyfriend with Antifreeze Hours After He Inherited $30 Million

Kenoyer was charged with felony murder after allegedly poisoning her boyfriend who died on Sept. 5, 2023

Minot Police Department

A woman in North Dakota has been accused of poisoning her boyfriend after he inherited $30 million.

According to a press release from the Minot Police Department on Tuesday, 47-year-old Ina Thea Kenoyer from Minot was charged with class AA felony murder after allegedly murdering her 51-year-old partner Steven Edward Riley Jr. last month. Riley died on Sept. 5, 2023, at a Bismarck hospital after he was transferred from Trinity Hospital.

An autopsy found that his cause of death was poisoning and according to The New York Times, Riley was poisoned by ethylene glycol, which is the main ingredient in antifreeze.

According to the affidavit, which was obtained by the outlet, Riley's loved ones claimed Kenoyer had made comments about poisoning him with antifreeze before and after his death.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Meanwhile, a friend of Kenoyer also claimed that she saw her dump Riley’s items outside their home on the day he began to feel unwell, according to the affidavit, per The New York Times.

There had also reportedly been tension in Riley and Kenoyer’s relationship, with Riley allegedly planning to leave his partner of ten years after receiving an inheritance of around $30 million.

Following Riley’s death, Kenoyer told authorities that she was entitled to part of the $30 million inheritance due to being the “common law” wife. However, after investigators explained North Dakota did not recognize her as the common law wife, she was described as “incensed,” per the affidavit, The New York Times reports.

Related: Ex-Delta Co-Pilot Indicted Over Alleged Threat to Shoot Captain 'Multiple Times' During Flight

Kenoyer also reportedly claimed that Riley had suffered a heat stroke and had been drinking, despite Riley’s autopsy stating he died of poisoning and that there was no alcohol in his system. Meanwhile, a Windex window cleaner bottle with liquid believed to be antifreeze was also found in the living room.

Riley was on his way to claim his inheritance when he suddenly fell ill and complained of stomach pain on Sept. 3. He was then hospitalized on Sept. 4 and died the following day.

According to the North Dakota Century Code, per CBS News, Kenoyer could face a maximum penalty of life in prison without the chance of parole if she’s found guilty.

“This case was extremely complex,” Investigations Commander Capt. Dale Plessas said in the Minot Police Department’s press release on Tuesday. “Thank you to everyone who provided us with information that helped our investigators piece this together.”

The investigation is ongoing.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.