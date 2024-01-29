Mystic Krewe of Zeus opens Hattiesburg Mardi Gras season with 'Double D Saloon' event

The grandeur of the Old West met sophistication at the much-anticipated dinner dance held Saturday at the Lake Terrace Convention Center. The Mystic Krewe of Zeus opened the Carnival season, captivating attendees with a blend of cowboy charm and black-tie glamour. ‘The Double D Saloon’ was the theme for the evenings’ festivities, a "testament to the seamless fusion of rugged frontier spirit and refined elegance."

The Krewe members received their invitations hand-delivered by the newest Dignitaries of the Krewe. The die-cut boot invitations were elaborately adorned with satin and sheer ribbons branded with the invited guests’ names on a star, resembling a sheriff’s badge.

Members of the Krewe arrived in their finest black-tie attire with a western twist. The gentlemen donned tuxedos paired with bespoke cowboy boots and bolo ties, while ladies elegantly blended evening gowns with stylish Stetson hats and statement accessories. The unique theme of the event added a touch of whimsy to the affair, encouraging guests to showcase their unique interpretations of the theme.

Mystic Krewe of Zeus dinner dance dignitaries included, from left, Mr. and Mrs. George Sam Polles, III; Dr. and Mrs. John David Bullock; Zeus LXXXII and his Consort, Mr. and Mrs. Michael Eugene McElroy, Jr.; Mr. and Mrs. Clayton Russell Harmon; Dr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Lavon Hudson, and Dr. and Mrs. Alvaro Jorge Moreno.

Upon arrival, door attendants, wearing black tuxedos and western accessories, greeted the revelers. The Doormen were Saxon Alexander Robbins, son of Dr. and Mrs. Brett Donald Robbins, and Preston Stevens Sackler, son of Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Jaron Sackler.

Guests entering the Convention Center were welcomed by Zeus LXXXII, Michael Eugene McElroy, Jr. and His Consort, Mrs. McElroy, and Co-Chairmen of the gala, Dr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Lavon Hudson, Dr. and Mrs. Alvaro Jorge Moreno and Mr. and Mrs. George Sam Polles III.

As the sun dipped below the horizon, the Hattiesburg Convention Center was transformed into a luxurious western haven. The venue was adorned with rustic-chic décor, creating an atmosphere of understated opulence. Guests were emersed into a life-size western town.

As the guests were summoned into the Grand Ballroom, they walked through the swinging doors of the Double D Saloon setting the stage for an evening of western charm. Guiding the way were Ballroom Attendants, Sanders Christine Inman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher David Inman, Mary Catherine King, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Thomas Edward Clay King, III, Jane Ramsey Middleton, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Andrew Scott Middleton, and Alice Frances Pennebaker, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Boma Cave Pennebaker.

The flicker of candlelight cast a warm ambiance setting the stage for an enchanting dinner in the Wild West. Guests dined at tables draped with rustic, burlap cloths with cowhide accents. Centerpieces included elaborate explosions of magnolia leaves and cactus groupings. Gold leaf cowboy boots and lanterns alternated throughout the tables, adding more western flair.

The culinary offerings satisfied even the most discerning palates. A carefully curated menu featured the delightful fusion of western-inspired flavors and gourmet sophistication.

The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly the dance floor, where the rhythmic beats of Will and the Exclamation beckoned guests to twirl and sway the night away. The mingling of classic beats and energetic country steps added a dynamic flair to the night.

Toasts were presented to the reigning monarch and royalty under the direction of the Toastmaster, Samuel Jaron Sackler.

Event Director and designer for the evening was Brandon Chase Welborn.

Other members of the Krewe serving on the Dinner Dance Committee were:

Overall decorations: Dr. and Mrs. John David Bullock and Mr. and Mrs. Clayton Russell Harmon

Publicity: Julie Walker Tator and Mr. and Mrs. Jay Stewart Walker

Reservations: Mr. and Mrs. Jefferson Birge Stewart, Mr. and Mrs. Gregory James Underwood and Mrs. James Eugene Slaughter.

Invitations: Mr. and Mrs. Jack Anthony Bevon, Mr. and Mrs. Richard Wayne Davis, Mrs. James Eugene Slaughter, Mr. and Mrs. James Randolph Swan, and Mr. and Mrs. Stephen August Worrel Sr.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Hattiesburg Mardi Gras 2024 for Mystic Krewe of Zeus, the Double D Saloon