Mysterious 'Skin-Like' Golden Orb Found at Bottom of Pacific Ocean​​​​ Off Alaska Coastline

Elon Musk-owned X, formerly Twitter, has updated its terms of service to prohibit scraping and crawling — likely to fend off any AI models training on its data. The new terms, which are effective from September 29, ban any kind of scraping or crawling without "prior written consent." NOTE: crawling or scraping the Services in any form, for any purpose without our prior written consent is expressly prohibited.