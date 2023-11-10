Myrna Allen Austin's children's book among titles at Writers on the River

MONROE — Two Monroe natives teamed up to create the children’s book “Be the Best." The title will be among the books offered at Sunday's Writers on the River event at Monroe's Ellis Library & Reference Center.

For three years, gospel artist Myrna Allen Austin of Monroe worked on the 34-page book, which is based on her inspirational song.

“’Be the Best’ depicts the life of a child from birth to high school graduation. The child has to make choices along the way to do right or do wrong, keep the faith or give up,” Allen Austin said.

Allen Austin held a contest to find an illustrator for the book. She chose Danielle Bilen, who lives near Chicago.

“Unbeknownst to me, she was actually a native of Monroe as well,” Allen Austin said.

Bilen, a digital artist, is a 1992 graduate of Monroe High School and the daughter of Gary and Linda Wilson of Monroe.

“I used live subjects to stage each scenario," Allen Austin said. "Danielle used her artistry and creativity to turn them into animated characters for the book."

Allen Austin is a gospel recording artist, songwriter and voiceover artist. She's also the choir director at Monroe’s Full Gospel Church. She has a master’s degree in early childhood special education and is an early intervention developmental specialist.

The book is based on the song “Be the Best,” which was written by Allen Austin's producer, Chris Byrd. The song encourages listeners to accomplish their dreams and work hard. It’s a message for all ages, Allen Austin said.

“The reading level of this book is elementary-age. The message in the book is for anyone, preschool to adult,” Allen Austin said. “It was my thought process while creating it that children who are unable to read for themselves yet would ask their parents to read it, and Mommy and Daddy would get the message as well.”

“Be the Best” will be available at Sunday's Writers on the River event. It also is available at Monroe Full Gospel Church, 5337 E. Albain Road; Pine Grove Co. inside Fresh Start Coffeehouse, 14930 LaPlaisance Road; Amazon.com; and Allen Austin's website, myrnaallenaustin.com. A free download of the song is included with the book. An accompanying track also is available.

