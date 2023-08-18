Mykal-Michelle Harris, Taye Diggs And Amber Riley To Star In ‘Disney Junior’s Ariel,’ Based On 2023 Film

Mykal-Michelle Harris will voice Ariel alongside Taye Diggs’ King Triton and Amber Riley’s Ursula in Disney Junior’s Ariel, the animated series based on the Halle Bailey film.

The news comes as Disney Junior releases a major update of its 2023-2025 slate, including shows with Dia de los Muertos and Rosh Hashanah episodes.

The series also features the voices of Elizabeth Phoenix Caro and Cruz Flateau as Ariel’s friends Lucia and Fernie, respectively. Gracen Newton voices Flounder.

This series, which is a prequel to the 2023 live-action film, follows an eight-year-old Ariel as she and her friends “embark on fun-filled, action-packed underwater adventures throughout their Caribbean-inspired fairytale kingdom of Atlantica and beyond,” according to the official description.

The series is produced by Wild Canary in association with Disney Junior and executive produced by Lynne Southerland. Ezra Edmond serves as producer with Kuni Tomita as supervising director and Chrystin Garland as art director. Norma P. Sepulveda and Keith Wagner serve as story editors.

Other series centering Black characters and stories include Robogogo, produced by Brown Bag Films in association with Disney Junior and created, executive produced and directed by Chris Gilligan. The series stars Raising Dion’s Ja’Siah Young as Dax and his five adopted pets as they save other pets with robo-suits invented by Dax. The voice cast includes Newton, Azuri Hardy Jones, Leili Ahmadyar and Dee Bradley Baker. Story editors for the series include Matt Hoverman, Andy Guerda and Brandon Violette.

A new Doc McStuffins series, Doc McStuffins: The Doc & Bella Are In!, will debut Sept. 6 on Disney Channel and Disney Junior at 9:25 am ET/8:25 CT and streaming on Disney+. Jamie Mitchell executive produces with Stoopid Buddy Stoodios producing in association with Disney Junior.

The short-form series Doc McStuffins, voiced by Laya DeLeon Hayes, welcomes a new plush, a bunny named Bella Bunnyrose who wants to be a toy doctor like Doc. Bella becomes Doc’s intern and learns more about taking care of others. The voice cast includes Lara Jill, Robbie Rist, Jess Harnell and Loretta Devine. Chelsea Beyl serves as writer, with David H. Brooks serving as director and producer. John Harvatine IV serves as supervisor producer.

Other episodes of note include the Rosh Hashanah-themed episode of Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends, airing Sept. 15 on the Disney Channel at 8:30 am ET/7:30 CT, 1 pm ET/12 pm CT on Disney Junior and streaming on Disney+. The episode, “An UnBEELievable Rosh Hashanah,” focuses on The Thing (Andy Milder), a Jewish superhero, saving Rosh Hashanah with the rest of Spiderman’s team by finding all the bees stolen by Gobby.

A Dia del los Muertos episode of Mickey Mouse Funhouse will also air Oct. 6 on Disney Channel at 10 am ET/9 am CT, 12:05 pm ET/11:05 am CT ET/CT and streaming on Disney+. The episode, “Stink, Stank, Stunk!/Día de los Muertos,” Mickey and his friends save the Grand Pumpkin and return it to Halloweenville and Donald’s friend Panchito invites them to Mexico City to celebrate Día de los Muertos.

Other upcoming series and special episodes include Mickey Mouse Clubhouse 2.0 in 2025, Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats, premiering Oct. 1 on Disney Channel and Disney XD at 7 pm ET/CT and streaming Oct. 2 on Disney+. A Halloween episode of Superkitties airs Sept. 25 on at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT on Disney Junior and streaming on Disney+, Season 2 of Firebuds airing this November on Disney Junior and Disney+, and Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures premiering new episodes Nov. 8 on Disney Junior and Disney+ with more episodes coming in 2024.