'Muzzle' sneak peek: Good girl
Watch an exclusive clip of Aaron Eckhart and his canine co-star in the new drama
Video Transcript
- Socks, here. Socks, [GERMAN].
[DOG PANTING]
[GERMAN]
[CHATTER]
Socks, [GERMAN].
[LAUGHTER]
Hey, Socks, come here. [GERMAN] Sit. Sit, sit. Hey, Socks, you're killing me, Socks. Look. What am I telling you that I'm not saying. Huh?
[MUSIC PLAYING]
Yeah, I know I seem bitter and angry, but I'm not mad at you. No, it just, since I've been back-- it's a long story. I'll tell you some other time. Hell, I can't magically drop all my shit and be as easygoing as you, just like that. [SNAPS FINGERS]
- Hey!
[MUSIC PLAYING]
- Oh.
- Yeah.
- Hey. [LAUGHS]
- There you go.
[APPLAUSE]
Congratulations. You flunked first grade, but you passed second and third.
[LAUGHTER]
- Working on another one.
- Good girl. Good girl.