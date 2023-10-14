‘There Must Be Some Form of Reparations’: Russell Simmons Condemns Hamas, Wants Israel to Use Funds Given by the United States to Build a Mosque for Palestinians

Russell Simmons took to Instagram to weigh in on the Israel-Palestine conflict, expressing that he believes Israel should use the funds it receives from the United States government to build a mosque in Palestine and better the lives of Palestinians.

Simmons shared a lengthy video with his followers on Oct. 12 with a caption noting his deep condolences. The terror group Hamas launched a coordinated land, sea, and air attack on Israel on Oct. 7, resulting in a mounting death toll of thousands of Israeli and Palestinian citizens. Hamas militants reportedly entered the homes of Israeli citizens and killed anyone they saw.

Hamas militants also took men, women, and children hostage, and the terror attack has reignited discussions about the continuing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

In February, the human rights group Amnesty International accused Israel of crimes against humanity and apartheid while fighting Hamas and of “imposing an institutionalized regime of oppression and domination against the Palestinian people” during its 56-year occupation of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, Palestinian territories captured during the 1967 Six-Day War.

Simmons captioned the post, “LOVE COMBATS HATE i spent 25 years improving relations between muslims and jews and i have so many jewish and muslim friends so i want to share my opinions but also my deep condolences along with my hurt, pain and what i see as a necessary part of the solution.”

Russell Simmons speaks on the conflict between Israel and Palestine. (Photo: @unclerush / Instagram)

In the video, Simmons condemned Hamas while also suggesting that Israel build a mosque in Palestine and better the lives of those struggling.

“Hello. I’ve been silent about this conflict,” he said, adding that the internet is full of opinions from celebrities and incorrect news. “People are a—holes. And their opinions are of little use in most cases. But sometimes, for perspective, you hear opinions, and they help you to either understand or form your own opinions.”

“So, I begin by saying hurt people hurt people, and this is a fact,” he continued. “And afraid people generally attack, and suffering people generally attack.”

Simmons went on to say that he was at a Black in Bali event and met a young Israeli woman with locs. The two became friends after talking about the work he’d done in Israel and politics. The woman, whom he saved as ‘Israeli Angel’ in his contacts, called him from Israel following the terror attack to say how afraid she was. She also said that all of her friends who attended a concert were dead or missing and that she’d just attended her best friend’s funeral. She also discussed the suffering of the Israeli people and nearly moved Simmons to tears.

“I have to condemn with every ounce of my blood the work that Hamas did,” said Simmons. “It’s horrific. There’s no excuse for it.”

Simmons also condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the right-wing government for expanding Israel rather than working on peace with Palestine by bulldozing houses and displacing thousands.

“America gives billions and billions of dollars to Israel,” he said. “They should take the money that’s been given by the United States government to them, and they should go and better the lives, I mean really improve the lives, of the Palestinian people who are living in that apartheid state. Compassion over expansion was a better choice,” said Simmons.

“It’s impossible to hate if someone is building you a really great infrastructure,” Simmons added. “Over time, whatever hate you have will melt. Love conquers hate.”

Then, the 66-year-old added that his sweet Israeli friend made a shocking statement. “If it weren’t for the hostages, they should turn the Gaza Strip into a parking lot.”

Over 2 million people live in the Gaza Strip, according to Simmons, who quickly went back to his point about the importance of Israel using the resources from America to enrich the lives of Palestinians.

“Even if it’s unwelcomed, no one is going to turn down a new school, a new mosque,” said the 66-year-old. “No one will turn down a new hospital. No one will turn down a new infrastructure or more resources and support…. If they turn Gaza into a parking lot, they must repair the past. There must be some form of reparations. There must be some support to win some of the hearts and minds of the Palestinian people who are suffering so much.”

The Def Jam co-founder went on to note that the people in Palestine who do support Hamas would not do so if they didn’t live in such a horrific state. “Separate them from the terrorists,” he said. “Promote peace and love to them at all costs. The idea of expansion over compassion has got to go.”

Simmons also posted a message reiterating that killing innocent people is horrific. “Killing innocent Palestinians is horrific,” states the post. “Killing innocent Israelis is

horrific. If you don’t feel the same, I think you should ask yourself why that is.”

“im praying for peace im praying for freedom and im praying for coexistence of the Palestinian and the Jewish people whether u agree with the Governments or leadership of either people or not should not be part of your thoughts at this time ..you should love the beautiful innocent people who are dying,” he wrote.

“There is always a better way then killing innocent people🩷 this post is not about failed leadership Hamas is horrific they are using innocent Palestinian people as shields , Nutinyahoo is abusive insensitive and wrongheaded this post is about beautiful innocent Jewish and Palestinian people …..and my prayers for peace.”

Fans swarmed the video’s comment section with mixed reactions.

“Pray 4 ISRAEL, replied one.

“Pray for both,” added another.

“It’s not between Jews and Muslims,” said another. “it’s another case of European white colonizers stealing from indigenous people.”

“First celebrity to say something positive for the Palestinians,” wrote another. “Love is the answer and co-existence. End apartheid. Return the refugees. And end the occupation.”

Simmons reiterated his stance about not hurting innocent people as a way to move forward. “It’s not about expansion. It’s about compassion… My opinion is love… Love is the only way out.”