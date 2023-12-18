Musicians sought for Rochester annual summer concerts

Dec. 17—ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Music, previously known as Rochester Civic Music, is seeking applications from area bands interested in performing as opening acts for the 2024 Down by the Riverside concerts or the forWARD Park Concerts.

All submissions for the paid-performance opportunity will be considered for either concert series.

The deadline to apply is March 15, 2024, and selected bands will be contacted after April 1, 2024.

"We are excited to be planning another fantastic year of music in the parks, and continuing to highlight local talent at forWARD and Down by the Riverside. Rochester and Southeastern Minnesota are home to a wide variety of engaging, talented musicians and we look forward to showcasing them at these summer community events," Rochester Public Music Director Avital Rabinowitz said in a statement announcing the application opportunity.

To be eligible for consideration, bands must have enough material to fill at least a 45-minute set and provide their own backline needed for the performance.

Preference will be given to bands or musicians who perform original music and have at least one band member with a direct tie to the 11-county region of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha and Winona counties.

Those interested in

applying can do so online at

https://tinyurl.com/bdfm3s3c

.

The 2024 season of Down by the Riverside will take place every Sunday from July 14 through Aug. 11 in Mayo Park. The community event features national headliners and includes local food vendors, craft beer and giveaways.

Next year's forWARD Park Concerts will take place on June 5, June 12, June 26, Aug. 14, Aug. 21, and Aug. 28. The Wednesday-evening performances highlight local bands and regional headliners, with activities for the whole family, including local food trucks, craft beer, the Rochester Public Library's Bookmobile, and the Rochester Park & Rec's mobile rec trailer.