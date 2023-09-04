New music teachers look to build on Cahalan legacy at Logansport

Sep. 4—Tim and Susan Cahalan are a hard act to follow. Emily Brooke and Angie Ticen, Logansport High School's new music teachers, are embracing the challenge of living up to their predecessors' legacy with smiles on their faces and laughter in the classroom.

Brooke is no stranger to Cass County. The Pioneer High School and Ball State graduate knows very well what the Cahalans mean to both Logansport High School and the community. Ticen, a native of White County and graduate of Tri-County High School and Goshen College, only learned about that legacy when she started interviewing for the position.

Tim and Susan Cahalan retired as teachers at the end of the 2022-23 school year and also retired as leaders of the Logansport Children's Choir, a choir they founded, following the 35th annual spring performance last May. Altogether, the Cahalans dedicated over 40 years of their life to the Logansport community. The children's choir is currently on hiatus.

"They did so much for the community," said Brooke. "Everyone knows who they are. The legacy that they left here is insane. Forty-three plus years. I can't even wrap my head around it."

With only a handful of weeks into their own teaching crews, Brooke and Ticen have plenty of time ahead of them to forge their own legacies.

Music's healing power

Both Brooke and Ticen grew up immersed in music.

Ticen was the last of eight children and watched her siblings learn to play instruments and sing. She started taking piano lessons at a young age and by high school was teaching her peers how to play. It's how she discovered she enjoyed teaching. Along with the piano, she played violin and sang. She was active in both the Goshen College orchestra and choir.

"There was never a time when music wasn't a big part of my life," said Ticen. "Specifically, for me, music is very healing. All the things I have been through in life, I always turned to music first. That was the thing that got me through the most."

For Brooke, music was not only a passion but also a coping tool and a motivator. Brooke suffered from epilepsy and seizures when she was younger. She was also very shy and afraid of people who weren't family. Her parents started homeschooling her due to her health and social anxiety. But they also got her involved in activities like dance so she could start to make friends.

"I sang at home all of the time," she said. "That was the only thing that let me come out of my shell, performing. Thankfully, the epilepsy and seizures began to fade away and I kind of grew out of it. So, when I was in eighth grade I was like 'hey, I want to go back to school.' I was a really shy kid, so anxious and never wanted to do anything. So, when I got to public school I was like 'I want to do choir. I want to do theater. I want to do dance.' I wanted to do all of these things and that's what got me out of my comfort zone."

Brooke described herself as being very animated and talkative as an adult. She brings that energy into the classroom, hoping to encourage students to feel free to express themselves.

"I'm not who I was when I was little before music," she said. "I want to be that for other people, a safe space where you can come out of your shell in this class. I want to help students discover who they are and what they love, even if it's not music. But I just want to inspire you to broaden yourself and reach your full potential. That's why I love music. Like Angie said, it's a really healing thing. I believe half the reason I am who I am is because of the healing process of music, along with other things like my man Jesus Christ, my family."

Lessons and laughter

When she took the teaching job, Brooke had one advantage over Ticen. Brooke knew many of the students already from working with them during summer Junior Civic Theater productions. She had also shared the stage with some her students' older siblings.

Ticen walked into Logansport High School on the first day of school not knowing any of the students and with the Cahalan legacy looming large before her.

"I was scared," Ticen said. "But I had nothing to be scared of. I came in and the kids were all excited and they jumped right in. It's definitely a lot of work but (the students) have made the transition so easy. You can tell they are a next level group of kids."

"Angie and Emily have made an impressive impact in just a few weeks of the new school year," said Logansport High School principal Matt Jones. "They are both talented individuals who bring positive energy and enthusiasm while complementing each other with their musical skills."

A video the principal shared on social media on Aug. 17 showed Brooke conducting the students through a performance of the 1970's pop song "Blame It on the Boogie" with such animated passion you'd think she was leading Michael Jackson and his brothers.

Along with energy, they like to bring humor into the classroom.

"We are hilarious," Brooke said in a matter-of-fact way, noting an assistant principal stated such in an email with 542 exclamation points after observing their class one day. "We want to make this a really fun class. What we have in common is that goofy teacher personality."

Big ideas

Ticen remembers playing the piano during Tri-County school events and also playing alongside choirs. She credited those early performances for making her a passionate pianist when she was younger. She wants to create the same opportunities for her students.

She said bringing those opportunities to the Logansport music program can create a sense of pride for students they wouldn't be able to experience elsewhere.

Both Ticen and Brooke have big ideas for the program. Ticen would love to create a men's choir and a tenor choir, along with more opportunities for student instrumentalists. Brooke hopes for a women's choir.

But at this moment, both are focused on beginning their teaching careers and taking what already exists at the school to the next level.

"Right now, we are just trying to keep that legacy going," said Brooke. "That's our goal is to keep the legacy going but also to bump up the challenge. We know how talented these kids are so it's just our goal for this year and the following year to challenge them even more. I'm a reach your full potential kind of person. We are definitely leveling up and seeing what they can do and pushing them to be their best."

The community's first chance to see the students perform will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1, when the school hosts it's annual Fall Choral Preview at the McHale Performing Arts Center.

"The thing that always encourages me, especially as a teacher, is seeing kids start to enjoy music," Ticen said. "There is always that process when you are teaching where they don't understand and they are kind of frustrated and confused. But then they get it and they are able to not even think about it anymore and they can just enjoy the music. You can see that joy on their face. That is what brings me the most fulfillment.

"Some people go into education as a backup plan," she said. "We aren't performers gone wrong. We are teachers. We are here for the kids."