Who Is Music’s Most Impactful International Executive? Vote Now

Semifinalist voting is now open for Billboard‘s peer-voted International Power Players‘ Choice Award, asking music industry members from all sectors across the world to honor the international executive they believe had the most impact across the business in the past year.

Voting is open to all Billboard Pro members, both existing and new, with one vote per member per round.

The International Power Players’ Choice Award will run alongside Billboard’s annual International Power Players ranking of the industry’s most influential executives, which will be announced in April.

Billboard launched its Players’ Choice awards in 2023 with the Power Players’ Choice Award, the Country Power Players’ Choice Award, the R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players’ Choice Award and the Latin Power Players’ Choice Award. In 2024, the peer-voted award has expanded to also cover Top Music Lawyers and International Power Players.

The current second round of voting for the International Power Players’ Choice Award will narrow down the top 20 nominees to the final five. It runs Mar. 25 through Mar. 31.

The semifinalists are:

Michael Alexander , executive vp of global marketing at Republic Corps

Thomas Coesfeld , CEO at BMG

Brianne Deslippe , senior vp global marketing at Big Loud Records

Lucy Dickins , head of music at WME

Dario Draštata , chair at IMPALA; executive director at Dallas Records; president at RUNDA

Maria Fernandez , executive vp & COO at Sony Music Entertainment Latin Iberia

Fabrizio Ferraguzzo , manager for Måneskin

Kim Frankiewicz , executive vp of worldwide A&R at Concord Music Publishing

Adam Granite , executive vp of market development at Universal Music Group

Denis Ladegaillerie , founder/CEO at Believe

Alexandra Lioutikoff , president of Latin America and U.S. Latin at Universal Music Publishing Group

Torsten Luth , executive vp of global marketing at Warner Music Group

Jorge Mejia , president and CEO of Latin America and U.S. Latin at Sony Music Publishing

Tega Oghenejobo , COO at Mavin

Jung Joo Park , head of music at Spotify Korea

Maykel Piron , CEO & co-founder at Armada Music, BEAT Music Fund

Devraj Sanyal , chairman and CEO of UMG India & South Asia/senior vp of strategy for Africa India at Universal Music Group

Eric Wong , president and CMO of Warner Recorded Music at WMG

Hussain “Spek” Yoosuf , executive vp of international and emerging markets at Reservoir; founder & CEO at PopArabia; founder & CEO at ESMAA

Emmanuel Zunz, owner/CEO at ONErpm

The third round of voting to select the winner from that list begins Apr. 1 and concludes Apr. 8 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Vote now and if you are not yet a member of Billboard Pro, join here.

