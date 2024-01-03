Music Industry Moves: Tencent Music and Universal Music Group Extend Licensing Agreement

Tencent Music Entertainment Group, an online music and audio entertainment platform based in China, and Universal Music Group, have announced the renewal of a multi-year licensing agreement.

With the agreement being re-upped, Tencent will continue to have reach over UMG’s music catalogs for the music apps QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The partnership includes music streaming in Dolby Atmos and high-definition (HD) formats.

Regarding the partnership, Adam Granite, UMG’s executive vice president of market development, said UMG will work together with TMW to “help create compelling new experiences for fans across all TME platforms “with our renewed focus on signing and supporting the best talent from across Greater China.”

“UMG has been an invaluable ecosystem partner to TME with deep mutual trust,” said Cussion Pang, executive chairman of TME. “Our diverse user demographics, large subscriber base, extensive industry insights, and advanced technologies have positioned us as a standout partner of choice. With a shared passion for music, we look forward to enriching our cooperation and strengthening our vibrant ecosystem to promote growth and prosperity.”

+ Sphere Entertainment Co. has promoted Ed Lunger to senior vice president and general manager of the Las Vegas Sphere. Lunger previously served as vice president and assistant general manager, back of house operations, for the new venue.

Lunger has been a key member of the Sphere venue leadership team since 2020 and before that, Lunger spent seven years on the venue operations team at the Forum arena in Inglewood, California, which was part of the MSG Family of Companies until its sale in May 2020.

“Being part of the Sphere team opening this next-generation venue has been an honor, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to now lead our venue operations team in this new role,” said Lunger. “Sphere is setting a new standard for the in-venue guest experience, and I look forward to working with my colleagues across the organization as we continue to deliver unforgettable moments for our guests right here in Las Vegas.”

In his new role, Lunger oversees a wide range of functions as part of the overall management of the venue, including building operations, event production, technical operations, guest services, food and beverage, merchandise operations, and ticket operations. He also works cross-functionally across the Sphere organization to develop, execute, and support strategic plans aligned with Sphere’s overall business objectives.

+ AWAL has appointed Jacqueline Rossi, who most recently served as senior director of global commercial partnerships at the label, to lead the global commercial partnerships team in North America. Additionally, Dale Connone, who also spearheads the music coalition In2une Music, will now oversee North American streaming and promotion.

+ Planet Fitness has announced a partnership with Megan Thee Stallion AKA “Mother Fitness” to encourage gym goers to find their “Big Fitness Energy.”

The partnership features a multi-faceted marketing campaign that includes: advertising and commercial spots, a unique AR filter, charitable co-branded merchandise and free in-app Planet Fitness workouts, inspired by the Grammy-winning rapper. In addition, Planet Fitness and Megan have joined forces to create a co-branded exclusive merchandise line available online at the Planet Fitness store website, with all proceeds benefiting the Pete & Thomas Foundation, the non-profit organization Megan founded that focuses on uplifting and assisting women, children, senior citizens, and underserved communities in Houston, Texas and across the world through education, housing, health and wellness.

Said Megan, “Working out is such an important part of my routine, so this partnership with Planet Fitness genuinely embodies my personal values. We want to encourage everyone to prioritize their physical and mental health heading into the New Year, so they can reach new heights in 2024 and continue to grow into the best version of themselves.”

