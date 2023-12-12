Which Music Executive Has the Most Influence? Vote Now

Billboard is bringing back its peer-voted Power Players’ Choice Award for 2024, asking music industry members from all sectors to honor the executive they believe had the most impact across the business in the past year.

Voting is now open to all Billboard Pro members, both existing and new, with one vote per member per round.

More from Billboard

The Power Players’ Choice Award will run alongside Billboard’s annual Power 100 ranking of the music industry’s most influential executives, which will be announced in February.

Billboard launched its first Players’ Choice Award with the Power 100 list last January, followed by the Country Power Players’ Choice Award that concluded in June and the R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players’ Choice Award in August and the Latin Power Players’ Choice Award in September. In 2024, the peer-voted award will expand to also cover International Power Players and Top Music Lawyers.

The second round of voting for the Power Players’ Choice Award is now underway with 20 semifinalists and will run through Jan. 1. They are:

Omar Al-joulani (President of Touring, Live Nation Concerts)

Irving Azoff (Chairman/CEO, The Azoff Company)

Tunde Balogun (President, Love Renaissance [LVRN])

Bang Si-Hyuk (Chairman, HYBE)

Marty Diamond (Executive VP, Managing Executive, Wasserman Music)

Lucy Dickins (Global Head of Contemporary Music and Touring, WME)

David Dunn (Co-Founder/Managing Partner, Shot Tower Capital)

Seth England (Partner/CEO, Big Loud)

J. Erving (CEO, Human Re Sources)

Arthur Fogel (President, Global Touring, Chairman, Live Nation Concerts)

Jody Gerson (Chairman/CEO, Universal Music Publishing Group)

Daniel Glass (Founder/CEO, Glassnote Records)

Lucian Grainge (Chairman/CEO, Universal Music Group)

Mike Knobloch (President of Music and Publishing, NBCUniversal)

Walter Kolm (Founder/CEO, WK Entertainment/WK Records)

Rell Lafargue (President and Chief Operating Officer, Reservoir)

Jesús López (Chairman/CEO, Universal Music Latin America & Iberian Peninsula)

Jay Marciano (Chairman/CEO, AEG Presents)

Niki Roberton (Senior VP of Creative, RCA)

Emmanuel Zunz (Founder/CEO, ONErpm)

Five finalists will compete in the third round of voting, beginning Jan. 2, to select a winner. Voting concludes Jan. 14 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Vote now and if you are not yet a member of Billboard Pro, join here.

Best of Billboard