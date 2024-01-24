Music, art, comedy and coffee: 14 things to do in Wilmington area this weekend

Whether you want to go out or stay in, the Wilmington area offers up plenty of ways to entertain yourself this weekend.

For the homebodies, a Wilmington-shot TV drama debuts. For everyone else, there's a really good mix of comedy, live music, theater and visual art.

Coffee lovers have it extra-good this weekend, with a special event catering to their tastes. See below for all the details you could want.

ALL WEEKEND

'Hightown'

Monica Raymund stars in "Hightown," which debuts its third and final series Jan. 26.

On Starz: If it's time for a stay-home-and-binge weekend, check out this Wilmington-shot series, which premieres its third season Jan. 26 on Starz. The gritty drama stars Monica Raymund as a devoted law enforcement officer with a complicated personal life working in the coastal city of Provincetown, Massachusetts. Lots of Wilmington-area locations to be seen.

Irene Tu

Jan. 26-27 at Dead Crow Comedy Room: Comic who's been featured at the Netflix Is a Joke festival is also a bit of viral star: Her reel on Comedy Central's Instagram page (about having strong "they" energy) has been viewed nearly 3 million times. When she comes to Wilmington's top comedy club this weekend, no doubt she'll bring some of her very funny bits about human sexuality, nursing bras and/or her tendency to experience heavy-flow days. 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Jan. 26-27, tickets are $20 and $30.

FRIDAY

Sardines & Evening Shadows

Wilmington bands Sardines and Evening Shadows, along with Chape Hill's JPhono1 and Durham punk act Horizontal Hold, play Reggie's Jan. 26.

Jan. 26 at Reggie's 42nd Street Tavern: Monumental four-band bill at Wilmington's premiere midtown rock club is topped by a pair of supergroups. Wilmington psyche rock band Sardines, led by long-time multi-genre rocker James Sardone, also includes former members of Seeking Madras, A Rooster for the Masses and Onward, Soldiers.

Punk-pop icons Evening Shadows, led by vocalist Matt Hearn, boasts former members of hard rock acts Valient Thorr, Strike Anywhere, ASG, Toke and White Tiger & the Bed of Roses. Rounding out the bill are Chapel Hill-based former Wilmington musicians John Harrison, aka JPhono1, and Durham punk act Horizontal Hold. 7 p.m. Jan. 26, $10.

Fourth Friday Gallery Nights

"She," a solo exhibition of female portraits by painter Dionne Stokley, opens at the Arts Council's ACES Gallery on North Front Street Jan. 26 for Fourth Friday.

Jan. 26, downtown Wilmington: It's the first Fourth Friday Gallery Night of the year, with galleries and art spaces in and near downtown Wilmington opening their doors for a range of exhibits. Highlights this month include "She," a solo exhibition of female portraits by painter Dionne Stokley at the Arts Council's ACES Gallery on North Front Street; work by artists from all over the world at CFCC's Wilma Daniels Gallery from the No Boundaries International Artists Residency on Bald Head Island; the brand-new Soda Pop Gallery at 1120 Princess St., with work by Mark Weber, Todd Carignan, Jonathan Summit and more; and paintings by Wilmington native Sue Bark at the Burgwin-Wright House. 6-9 p.m. Jan. 26; for a full list of participating galleries go to ArtsWilmington.org.

Louis.

Cover art for Wilmington hip-hop artist Louis.'s new concept album titled "Indigo Child."

Jan. 26 at Waterline Brewing: Wilmington hip-hop artist Louis. and his band, The Indigo Children, play an album release show for his new record, "Indigo Child." It's a jazzy, soulful and insightful hip-hop concept album about the title character, the Indigo Child, who emerges from humble origins in the near future to realize that he possesses rudimentary superpowers, powers he needs to develop and learn to control. 8 p.m. Jan. 26 at Waterline, 721 Surry St.

Runaway Gin

At Bowstring Burgers & Brewyard: Phish tribute act comes to this Soda Pop District restaurant and music venue. 7 p.m. Jan. 26, tickets start at $15.

Intergalactic Soul

The "Intergalactic Soul" exhibit opens 4 p.m. Jan. 26 at 210 Princess St., to be followed by a 9 p.m. companion concert at Bourgie Nights.

Jan. 26 at 210 Princess St. & Bourgie Nights: Come for the art, stay for the music. Presented by the Black on Black Project with support from the Cameron Art Museum, "Intergalactic Soul" is an art exhibit based on the experiences of Black Americans with work by Jason Woodberry, Quentin Talley and Marcus Kiser. As a companion piece to the art show, Quentin Talley and the Soul Providers will play a concert at Bourgie Nights, using soul and funk music, along with spoken word, as part of "a theatrical cosmic narration of the artworks included in the gallery. The 'Intergalactic Soul' art show is a multimedia exhibition that tells the story of two young Black space travelers who journey across the cosmos in search of their history and heritage to ensure a better future for themselves." Art show is 4-9 p.m. Jan. 26 at 210 Princess St. Concert is 9 p.m. at Bourgie Nights, 127 Princess St. Art show is free. Concert tickets are $20 and benefit DREAMS Center for Arts Education.

SATURDAY

B.A.D. Coffee Crawl

Bartender Lauren Metzgar makes a mocha cream coffee martini at Bottega on North Fourth Street, one of the stops on One B.A.D. (Brooklyn Arts District) Coffee Crawl on Jan. 28, 2023.

Jan. 27 in the Brooklyn Arts District: Last year's Brooklyn Arts District Coffee Crawl was a whole ton of caffeinated fun, and it returns this weekend with a dozen or so participating locations. Establishments on and near North Fourth Street, including Brooklyn Cafe, The Eagle's Dare, Goat & Compass and Bottega Art & Wine, will be offering up both alcoholic and non-alcoholic coffee drinks. Scorecard provided (pick yours up at the Brooklyn Arts Center) so you can vote for your favorites. Noon-5 p.m. Jan. 27.

'Bug Story'

Jan. 27 at Thalian Hall: Annual public performance by Pied Piper Theatre, which will also perform the show for thousands of area schoolchildren this year; for many of the kids, it will be the first theatrical performance they've ever seen. Written by former Wilmington writer Steve Cooper, and starring some of Wilmington's top thespians, "Bug Story" is a jazzy musical about the creatures of the insect world. 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Jan. 27; tickets at 910-632-2285.

Into the Fog

Jan. 27 at the Palm Room: Well-traveled Raleigh bluegrass/Americana band played Merlefest in 2021, but they got their start in Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach, where they'll be returning for this show. 10 p.m. Jan. 27, cover at the door.

KeithFest!

Longtime Wilmington musician Keith Wrench passed away Oct. 4, 2023.

Jan. 27 at Reggie's 42nd St. Tavern: Benefit for the family of longtime Wilmington musician Keith Wrench, who passed away Oct. 4 of last year. Starting in the 1980s, Wrench played for a range of Wilmington hard rock, punk and metal bands, including All Tore Up, Betrayer and S.O.L. On the bill are Wilmington hardcore legends All Tore Up, Asheville stoner metal band Sunbearer, "Southern-fried punk" act Reason to Ignite and others. Plus, original members of Betrayer will perform several tunes written by Wrench. 5 p.m. Jan. 27 at Reggie's, $10 minimum donation at the door.

Nowcat

Jan. 27 at Southport Susie's: Oak Island duo Nowcat, which is singer-percussionist Sheila Bell and singer-guitarist Richard D'Anjolell, will play a variety of tuneful originals and covers at this Southport spot. Nowcat's tune "Rockin’ Southport" pays tribute to the Brunswick County town, and the duo also re-imagines classics like Johnny Cash and June Carter's "Jackson." The band's most recent album, "The Dunes Have Ears," came out last year. 5-7 p.m. Jan. 27 at Southport Susie's, 5059 Southport-Supply Road. Free.

SUNDAY

3 Artists, 3 Films

Painting by Wilmington artist Elizabeth Darrow.

Jan. 28 at the Cameron Art Museum: Art in Bloom Gallery and the CAM present three short films exploring the work of three longtime Wilmington artists. "Believing in the Process," about painter and collage artist Elizabeth Darrow, and "In the Land of Make Believe: An Artist’s Journey," about sculptor Karen Paden Crouch, are both by filmmaker Christina Capra. "Seeking Freedom Through Art," about multimedia artist Gayle Tustin, is by Jessie Robertson. A reception will precede the screenings, and a Q&A with the artist and filmmakers will follow. 3 p.m. Jan. 28. Tickets are $60, $40 for museum members.

Beckwith Recital Series

Jan. 28 at Beckwith Recital Hall: Cellist Ellie Wee and pianist Barry David Salwen will play a program of works highlighting their instruments. The concert includes Beethoven's C Major sonata, Argentinian composer Alberto Ginastera's "Pampeana #2" (or Rhapsody), a short piece by Chen Yi and a chamber sonata by César Franck. 4 p.m. Jan. 28 at Beckwith, in the Cultural Arts Building, UNCW campus. $14.

