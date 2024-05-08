Muse’s Matt Bellamy Asks $40,000 Per Month for L.A. Rental House

On top of being a Grammy-winning musician, Matt Bellamy is also quite the real estate investor. The frontman for the British rock band Muse owns many homes in the Los Angeles area, including this sleek Pacific Palisades residence. And if you’ve got an extra $40,000 a month burning a proverbial hole in your pocket, you could have the honor of calling him your landlord.

With six bedrooms and seven baths spread across a little more than 6,600 square feet of living space, the custom-designed home offers more than enough room to relax in style. Bellamy, who is married to actress and model Elle Evans, purchased the Cape Cod-style house in early May for $7.5 million. His L.A.-area holdings also include a 1950s home in Malibu that he picked up from comedian and radio personality Adam Corolla back in 2014, along with a Sierra Towers condo and primary residence in Brentwood; he sold another Malibu home in late January for a speck under $4.8 million—around $2 million more than he paid for the place in spring 2016.

More from Robb Report

As for Bellamy’s newly listed rental, the tan wood-shingled structure was built in 2013 and is just minutes from Palisades Village. Highlights include a staircase-clad entry foyer, which flows to a fireside living room and an adjacent dining area. A spacious family room sporting a fireplace and built-in shelving connects to the gourmet kitchen, which is outfitted with bespoke cabinetry, an eat-in island, top-tier Wolf appliances, and an accompanying breakfast nook holding a workstation.

An eat-in kitchen connects to a formal dining area and a fireside family room.

Elsewhere is a wood-paneled office, a screening room, a bonus space, and an inviting primary suite resting beneath a vaulted ceiling and boasting a fireplace, a sitting area, an ocean-view balcony, a walk-in closet, and a luxe marble bath with dual vanities, a dressing area, a soaking tub, and a glass-encased shower. Outdoors, the hedge-lined backyard hosts a waterfall-fed swimming pool and spa, a barbecue station, and a fire-pit conversation area. There’s also an attached three-car garage out front; and for an extra $5,000 per month, the deluxe digs come completely furnished.

Lea Porter of The Beverly Hills Estates repped Bellamy in the sale, with Jamie Davis and Jonathan Nash of Carolwood Estates serving as the rental agents.

Click here for more photos of Matt Bellamy’s rental house.

Matt Bellamy House Pacific Palisades

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.