Murrysville area: Holiday school concerts, Santa Claus Parade, more

Dec. 7—Holiday school concerts

The Franklin Regional School District's band and choral programs will present their annual holiday performances over the coming weeks. Here is a schedule:

—Dec. 14: Seventh- and eighth-grade chorus, 7 p.m. at the FR Middle School's Little Theater, 4660 Old William Penn Hwy., Murrysville

—Dec. 18: First- and second-year strings, 7 p.m., FR Intermediate School gym, 4125 Sardis Rd., Murrysville

—Dec. 19: First-year band (grades 4 and 5), 5:30 p.m. at the FR Intermediate School gym

—Dec. 19: Second-year band (grades 4 and 5) 7 p.m. at the FR Intermediate School gym

—Dec. 20: Fifth-grade chorus, 7 p.m. at the FR Intermediate School gym

Delmont Santa Claus Parade

Delmont Borough will host its annual Santa Claus Parade at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 17 throughout the borough. The parade will start at Faith Global Church on Freeport Road and will end at 4 p.m. at the Rose Wigfield Parklet at 27 Greensburg Street.

Greensburg Street will be closed between the parklet and Pittsburgh Street from 3-8 p.m.

The parade will include the Salvation Army, Just Catch It Twirling, the Delmont Volunteer Fire Department, Delmont Police Department and Santa's elves. Santa will hand out candy to children throughout the borough.

'Rock Talks' speaker will focus on music

The Murrysville Recreation Department and Murrysville Community Library will host speaker Erik Selinger for two "Rock Talks!" presentations in the new year.

"Have a Drink On Me: The Science and Songs of Alcohol," will take place at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at Devout Brewing, 1301 Pontiac Court in Penn Township.

"Credit Where Credit is Overdue: Recognizing the Contributions of Black Artists to the History of Rock Music" will be at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at the library, 4130 Sardis Road in Murrysville.

Both presentations are free to attend. For more, or to register, call 724-327-2100, ext. 131 or 724-327-1102.

Library programs

The Murrysville Community Library has a host of upcoming programs in the next few months:

—The library's reading program will kick off Dec. 21. Kids, teens and adults can participate by tracking their reading progress and entering for a chance to win books, baskets and more.

The program concludes Feb. 29.

To sign up, or for more, call 724-327-1102 or see MurrysvilleLibrary.beanstack.org.

—Dec. 15: Drop-in craft for adults from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn how to "up-cycle" old books and turn them into seasonal wreaths. Supplies and instructions will be provided.

—Dec. 18: Chair yoga for grief, 10 a.m. Join a counselor from the Three Rivers Hospice Bereavement in a session meant to notice what is happening in the mind and body during the grieving process.

—Dec. 20: Musical Matinee, 2-4:30 p.m. Join the library staff for a monthly viewing of a classic musical from the 1960s. Refreshments will be served.

There is no cost to participate in any of these events. Register for any event by calling 724-327-1102.

'Hot Chocolate Hikes' explore local nature

The Murrysville Recreation Department and Westmoreland Conservancy will partner for "Hot Chocolate Hikes" this and next month.

—Dec. 16, 10 a.m. at the Tomer Reserve, located at the northern end of Twin Oaks Drive in Murrysville.

—Jan. 15, 2 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Park, 2557 Pleasant Valley Road in Murrysville.

—Feb. 14, 10 a.m. at Murrysville Community Park, 4056 Wiestertown Rd. Meet at the Field 3 parking lot.

For more, call 724-327-2100, ext. 131.

Foundation seeking grant applications

The Community Foundation of Murrysville, Export and Delmont is accepting applications through Dec. 15 for grants to nonprofit organizations in all three towns.

Grants in the range of several hundred dollars will be awarded to groups demonstrating a need for small sums to make a significant, long-term impact on the local community.

Email rcook109@gmail.com for an application.

Rotary plastic collection ongoing

The Murrysville-Export Rotary Club is continuing to collect plastic to be remade into public benches placed throughout Murrysville and Export. So far eight benches have been placed in six locations.

Collection points for plastic include the Murrysville municipal building lobby and the Murrysville library, both on Sardis Road; First Presbyterian Church's Laird Hall, 3202 North Hills Road in Murrysville; ProTrucks and Virgin Flooring, both on Route 22; Completely Booked in the Blue Spruce Shoppes; Franco's Expert Nails and the Rewind Reuse Center, both on Washington Avenue in Export; Friends Thrift Shop on Old William Penn Highway.

Plastic film, stretch wrap, and shopping bags can be donated.

Upcoming live music

—Red Barn Winery, 275 Manor Road in Salem, all music 6-9 p.m. except where noted: Party of 2 Duet, Dec. 15; Dennis Crawford, Dec. 16; Peter Drew, Dec. 22; Shakey and the Beers, Dec. 23; Billy Postle, 10 a.m. Dec. 29; Tim Schmider, Dec. 30.

—Joey's the Edge, 5904 Washington Ave., Export: Weekly Tuesday jam session with host Kenny Blake, 8-11 p.m.

—Yellow Bridge Brewing, 2266 Route 66 in Delmont: Weekly open stage, 7-10 p.m. every Wednesday with host Dave Stout.

—Schoolhouse Tavern, 2001 Main Street in Penn Township's Claridge neighborhood: Double Take, 9 p.m. Dec. 16.

