Mumford & Sons, Pharrell Williams Send ‘Good People’ to No. 1 on Adult Alternative Airplay Chart

Mumford & Sons are back at No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Alternative Airplay chart – and Pharrell Williams leads the list for the first time – thanks to their collaboration “Good People,” which rises to the top of the survey dated April 20.

The song becomes Mumford & Sons’ fifth Adult Alternative Airplay leader and first in over five years, since the 10-week No. 1 “Guiding Light” in 2018-19. The trio first reigned with “I Will Wait” in 2012, followed by “Lover of the Light” in 2013 and “Believe” in 2015.

In between “Guiding Light” and “Good People,” Mumford & Sons snagged a pair of No. 4-peaking hits in “Beloved” in 2019 and “Blind Leading the Blind” in 2020.

Frontman Marcus Mumford boasts an additional No. 1 in that span: in 2020, he reigned for four weeks as the featured vocalist on Major Lazer’s “Lay Your Head on Me.”

As for Williams, it’s the singer-songwriter and producer’s first Adult Alternative Airplay leader in the artist field, surpassing the No. 14 peak of his solo track, and multiformat smash, “Happy” in 2014. “Good People” is also his top-charting song on any rock-based Billboard airplay survey as a recording artist, surpassing the No. 5 peaks of Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky,” on which he’s featured, on both Alternative Airplay and Rock & Alternative Airplay in 2013.

Concurrently, “Good People” ranks at No. 25 on Alternative Airplay, after reaching No. 10 (Feb. 17). On the all-rock-format, audience-based Rock & Alternative Airplay chart, it’s at No. 24 (after rising to No. 13 on the March 2 list) with 1.4 million audience impressions April 5-11, according to Luminate.

“Good People” is currently a standalone single. Mumford & Sons last released an album in 2018: Delta, which topped the Billboard 200 for a week upon its debut. The set has earned 779,000 equivalent album units to date.

All Billboard charts dated April 20 will update on Billboard.com Tuesday, April 16.

