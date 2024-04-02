Mum of Gogglebox star George Gilbey pays tribute to 'funny and kind' son

George Gilbey appeared on Gogglebox with his mother Linda Gilbey and stepfather Pete McGarry [Getty Images]

The mother of Gogglebox star George Gilbey, who died after a fall at work, has paid tribute to her "generous, funny and kind" son.

Gilbey, who appeared on the show with his mum Linda McGarry and stepdad Pete, died on 27 March after a fall in Shoeburyness, Southend-on-Sea.

McGarry told the Clacton Gazette he was a "devoted father" who had "buckets of personality".

A man has been arrested in connection with the death.

Flowers could be seen at the gates to EGL Homecare the morning after Gilbey's death [Lewis Adams/BBC]

McGarry said the electrician and roofer had only been back at work for three days when he died.

She said: "I'm devastated - he was like my best friend.

"He had the best heart in the world - he was generous, funny and kind, with bundles of charm and buckets of personality."

Gilbey "did more in his 40 years than people do in 90", she said.

His stepfather died in 2021 after a short illness.

"He just couldn't get over the death of Pete," said McGarry.

"I have been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and he took it worse than me. He was a mummy's boy.

"George was a real contradiction - he was so funny and so intelligent. A lot of people don't know how intelligent George was.

"He was smart, which allowed him to be quick-witted, and he was loud and outgoing, but at the same time very sensitive. He helped others, but he struggled himself."

Gilbey featured in eight series of the Channel 4 show between 2013 and 2018.

He also appeared in Celebrity Big Brother in 2014.

A man arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter has been released under investigation.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830