Multiple People Injured at Nipsey Hussle Memorial, LAPD Asks Public to Clear Area

UPDATED: The LAPD has asked the public to clear the area surrounding the impromptu memorial to slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot and killed Sunday afternoon outside his Hyde Park store, after multiple people were injured following a panic.

“Reports of shots fired at the vigil do not appear to be accurate,” the LAPD tweeted. “We do have injured in the chaos and are attempting to restore order.”

“We understand the community is mourning and we feel your loss,” the department wrote in a follow-up tweet. “We are asking for everyone to follow the officers directions and disperse from the immediate area.”

According to CNN, at least 50 LA firefighters had responded to the scene at the corner of Slauson and Crenshaw in South L.A. and were treating those injured. Reports indicate most of the injuries were as a result of trampling. BuzzFeed News has reported that at least eight people were transported to hospitals after the 300 attendees began fleeing, with one patient in critical condition. The reason for the panic is unclear, with some indicating it was as a result of a loud noise mistaken for gunshots, while others cite a fight breaking out as causing the stampede.

Hussle, 33, was pronounced dead at the hospital Sunday after sustaining gunshots to the head and torso, a coroner’s report revealed Monday. Police have indicated they believe the shooting was gang-related. According to a Los Angeles Times report, law enforcement has identified a suspect who they believe got into a dispute with the rapper before he was killed. They have not located the suspect, however.

Hussle was nominated for a Grammy for best rap album for his major label debut, “Victory Lap.” Long before that, he was well known in the South L.A. community for his self-released mixtapes, starting with “Slauson Boy Volume 1,” in 2005.

Hussle had spoken of his affiliation with the Rollin’ 60s Crips, though the motive of the shooting remains unclear. LAPD Chief Michel Moore told reporters Monday that it appears that Hussle knew his assailant.

