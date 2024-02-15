Multihouse Names Marketing Exec Kali Mutty as President, Adds 3 to Advisory Board

Multihouse is adding to its ranks, with marketing exec Kali Mutty joining the production company as president, while non-profit veteran Caity King is joining as VP of operations & impact.

In addition, Multihouse has added three to its advisory board: former senior vice president of production and administration at Fox and former Industrial Light & Magic president Joseph Gallagher; NBCUniversal and ESPN vet Rick Abbot; and TV Academy chief of staff Brandy R. Smith.

As part of the hires, the Michael Tessler-founded company also announced it is forming Multihouse Creative Ventures, which it says will focus on four pillars: Multihouse Studios (for original projects), Multihouse Creative Agency (for marketing needs for outside clients), Multihouse Immersive (for live events and gaming), and Multihouse Impact (for social impact projects).

Multihouse is known for creating marketing projects for clients such as Square Enix, Alienware, Intel, Wizards of the Coast. It also creates its own original content, such as an upcoming documentary Metal & Ice, centering on on Paralympic sled hockey athletes. Other original projects include the children’s-focused Redcoats & Petticoats, a series about the American Revolution, and the interview show That’s a Great Question with Coy Jandreau.

“Multihouse Creative Ventures represents a bold step forward for our company,” said Multihouse CEO Tessler. “In an industry as evolving as entertainment, you can’t rely solely on the development of great IP. We’ve diversified our business model in a way that intersects our values without compromising our passion for storytelling. We are excited to embark on this journey of innovation and collaboration, leveraging our multifaceted offerings to make a meaningful impact.”

