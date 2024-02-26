How much Netflix pays employees in jobs ranging from administrative assistant to engineer, according to salary data

Netflix is still staffing up across the board with more than 400 job listings.

Business Insider analyzed public data to capture how much Netflix employees make in the US.

The streaming company has offered some US staffers salaries between $72,000 to $1 million a year.

Netflix is staffing up as it looks to build its advertising and gaming efforts, product teams, and more. Its careers page lists over 400 job openings.

After a tough 2022 that included losing subscribers and laying off around 450 people, Netflix has been on a growth tear, extending its subscriber lead over streaming rivals like Disney+ in the fourth quarter of 2023.

With the company dominating in the streaming wars, Business Insider updated its analysis of how much Netflix employees make in the US.

We combed through public data to get a snapshot of Netflix's salary levels and updated the story with the latest data available.

The data, released by the US Department of Labor's Office of Foreign Labor Certification, shows how much Netflix offered to pay employees it wanted to hire in the US through work visas. The data includes base salaries only, not forms of compensation such as stock options or cash bonuses.

Netflix offered certain staffers between October 2021 and September 2023 base salaries ranging from $72,000 to $1 million a year for a variety of different roles, according to the data.

Our full analysis breaks down salaries for jobs including data, product, and engineering; content and marketing; and finance, legal, and administrative roles.

