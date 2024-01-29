‘We’re So Much More’: Issa Rae Reflects on Black Onscreen Stereotypes

Issa Rae attends the Women's Summit at AfroTech 2023 on November 03, 2023 in Austin, Texas. - Credit: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

In a cover story with Net-A-Porter published Monday, Insecure’s Issa Rae opened up about working on the satirical Oscar-nominated drama American Fiction and witnessing the decline of Black-centered stories onscreen. The writer-producer has kept busy within the last year, starring in three films up for Oscar nominations: Barbie, American Fiction, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

During the interview, Rae delved into satirical drama American Fiction, where she plays an author who pens a hit novel, We’s Lives in Da Ghetto, riddled with grammatical errors and harmful tropes involving Black communities. Her book butts heads with novelist and lead Thelonious “Monk” Ellison (Jeffrey Wright), who is troubled by publishing companies who are eager to reward novels that perpetuate Black stereotypes.

“I found [the script] so relatable, so funny, so perfectly satirical. Because I’ve been Monk, and I remember in the Awkward Black Girl days — and even prior to that — feeling so enraged about what wasn’t being made, and being mad at who was in the spotlight at the time because I was like, ‘I know we’re so much more than what’s being presented here,'” Rae said. “I recognize that hunger, of just wanting your work to be seen and attacking the wrong targets.”

Rae also sided with her character in American Fiction, adding that Monk’s frustration “should be directed towards the white audiences that put very specific work about Black people on this pedestal, as opposed to more diverse representations of Blackness.”

“I don’t think it’s a secret that many white audiences and critics tend to reward traumatizing depictions, or their own biased perceptions of what Blackness is,” Rae said. “It’s frustrating.”

“If this were a movie just about that Black family, I don’t know that it would get praised as much as it has been,” she continued. “Those kinds of movies are hard to get made.”

Rae also acknowledged the pressure attached to shows made by or focused on Black characters, and the success of Insecure which centered on ordinary Black women experiencing everyday dating and friendship struggles.

“When Insecure came out, I was very clear. I was like: ‘This is not a story about all Black women. This is a very specific story.’”

Rae has previously expressed concern with the rapidly changing TV landscape, including the rise of streaming, and how it may affect the number of Black stories being told. Despite creating the Emmy-winning series Insecure, her project Rap Shi!t was canceled after a two-season run.

“It’s already happening,” she says. “You’re seeing so many Black shows get cancelled, you’re seeing so many executives — especially on the DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] side — get canned. You’re seeing very clearly now that our stories are less of a priority.”

As the actress looks to the future, she told Net-A-Porter that she’d like to transition to service and philanthropy. In the meantime, Rae said she wants to work with more ensemble-based projects with the hopes of creating dream collaborations.

“I really just want to have a good-ass time with the people I love,” she said.

