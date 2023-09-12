MTV VMAs 2023: What Olivia Rodrigo, Nicki Minaj, Demi Lovato and more wore on the red carpet
The carpet that Doja Cat, Saweetie and the rest also walked was actually pink this year.
Much of the fun of MTV's annual Video Music Awards happens right before the biggest names in music take the stage or the podium as presenters. The red carpet is where we caught our first glimpse of Lady Gaga's meat dress; Pamela Anderson's fluffy pink hat; Lil Kim's purple pasties; and Jennifer Lopez's white Sean John ensemble topped with a bandana.
The 2023 edition very much delivered when it came to memorable looks. The evening's host, Nicki Minaj, and nominees, presenters and performers, including Olivia Rodrigo, Demi Lovato and Shakira, recipient of this year's Video Vanguard Award, as well as the Global Icon honoree, Sean "Diddy" Combs, truly brought it. In a year when Taylor Swift, Doja Cat and Minaj herself dominated the top categories, the looks outside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, were as much fun as ever.
As soon as the stars began to arrive, it was obvious that those barely-there looks of the past would be rivaled. Megan Thee Stallion, Karol G and Doja Cat were just a few artists who rocked looks that we'll probably be talking about at future shows.
Here are the glittery, gauzy and glamorous ensembles that the stars wore when they hit the pink carpet at the 2023 MTV VMAs on Tuesday:
