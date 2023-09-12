MTV VMAs 2023: What Olivia Rodrigo, Nicki Minaj, Demi Lovato and more wore on the red carpet

Much of the fun of MTV's annual Video Music Awards happens right before the biggest names in music take the stage or the podium as presenters. The red carpet is where we caught our first glimpse of Lady Gaga's meat dress; Pamela Anderson's fluffy pink hat; Lil Kim's purple pasties; and Jennifer Lopez's white Sean John ensemble topped with a bandana.

The 2023 edition very much delivered when it came to memorable looks. The evening's host, Nicki Minaj, and nominees, presenters and performers, including Olivia Rodrigo, Demi Lovato and Shakira, recipient of this year's Video Vanguard Award, as well as the Global Icon honoree, Sean "Diddy" Combs, truly brought it. In a year when Taylor Swift, Doja Cat and Minaj herself dominated the top categories, the looks outside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, were as much fun as ever.

As soon as the stars began to arrive, it was obvious that those barely-there looks of the past would be rivaled. Megan Thee Stallion, Karol G and Doja Cat were just a few artists who rocked looks that we'll probably be talking about at future shows.

Here are the glittery, gauzy and glamorous ensembles that the stars wore when they hit the pink carpet at the 2023 MTV VMAs on Tuesday:

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Shakira

Shakira arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV)

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift arrives at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV)

Doja Cat

Doja Cat arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Anitta

Anitta arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Stray Kids

Stray Kids arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Cardi B

Cardi B arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Kelsea Balerini

Kelsea Ballerini arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Saweetie

Saweetie arrives at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Karol G

Karol G arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023. ( Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV)