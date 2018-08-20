Red carpet debut!

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were all smiles on Monday night at Radio City Music Hall in New York City as they stepped out for their first official public appearance together. The couple packed on the PDA on the red carpet as they arrived just over an hour before the ceremony began.

The engaged couple lovingly embraced one another, shared a smooch and posed next to each other as paparazzi and fans went wild in NYC.

See photos of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at the 2018 VMAs:

Grande rocked a jagged, layered silver and grey mini dress with her signature over-the-knee boots, while Davidson opted for a simple white crewneck sweatshirt and black sweatpants. Grande opted to wear her hair down -- not in her signature pony -- while Davidson continued to show off his bleached locks.

Grande is set to perform at Monday night's ceremony and is nominated for a slew of awards, including Video of the Year for "No Tears Left to Cry," the first single off of her latest album, sweetener.

Grande and Davidson got engaged just weeks after they started dating this spring, starting a trend of quick celebrity engagements between Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, and Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

See more red carpet looks from the 2018 MTV VMAs:



This article was initially published on AOL.com: MTV VMAs 2018: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson make red carpet debut, pack on PDA



Related Video: Ariana Grande Knew Years Ago She'd Marry Pete Davidson