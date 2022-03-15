First 'Ms. Marvel' trailer reveals Marvel's first Muslim superhero: 'Well done, Marvel'

Captain America reps Brooklyn, Daredevil patrols Hell's Kitchen and Spider-Man is a friendly, neighborhood Queens crimefighter. Now Jersey City gets a costumed avenger (or defender) to call its own. The first trailer for the new Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel, premiered today and introduced viewers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first Muslim superhero, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, played by Pakistani-Canadian actress, Iman Vellani.

And Kamala is well-aware of being an unlikely candidate for hero-dom, despite her longtime obsession with all things Avengers. "It's not really the brown girls from Jersey City who save the world," she tells her best friend, Bruno (Matt Lintz), after her family and classmates belittle her overactive fantasy life. "That's a fantasy, too." (Watch the trailer above.)

Iman Vellani plays Marvel's first Muslim superhero in Ms. Marvel. (Photo: Marvel Studios/YouTube)

But it's a fantasy that becomes a reality when she happens upon a bracelet that gifts her with the cosmic powers wielded by her favorite hero, Captain Marvel. Suddenly, she's jumping through the skies above her Jersey City 'hood and discovering all kinds of new abilities — including a version of Ms. Marvel's giant fist that's so familiar to comic book fans.

But just like Peter Parker discovered, with great power comes great responsibility. It soon falls to Kamala to protect her home from enemies that include the vigilante Red Dagger (Aramis Knight) and other yet-to-be-revealed villains. Don't be surprised if Brie Larson makes an appearance as well: after all, it's already been confirmed that Kamala will next appear in the big-screen adventure, The Marvels, alongside Carol Danvers and Monica "Photon" Rambeau.

On Twitter, Marvel fans are thrilled about the studio's latest steps towards diversity.

MCU's first South Asian female Muslim superhero is finally getting her own series and I cannot wait. Loved the trailer. It's literally brown girl magic! 💁🏽‍♀️⚡✨ #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/nGO2Ne2NHz — Shem. (@shemjay93) March 15, 2022

woo! big-up the south asian muslim representation 🎉 #msmarvel



- ditch your coke and popcorn for samosa and chai https://t.co/T8KLgeX6VA — Sal (@salvahed) March 15, 2022

The opening was so cute😍 I think she will be a really relatable character for me since I'm a Muslim girl who loves heros and struggles at so many things. Can't wait❤ — lizzie♡ lover era (@romanoffs_baby) March 15, 2022

So far, Ms Marvel is setting out to be a bright, colorful optimistic high school adventure and I like the direction.



I also like that the comic is embracing Kamala's Muslim roots.



Well done, Marvel. https://t.co/mczezdsDoY — Jeremy Fuscaldo's looking for Work/Agent | Ko-Fi (@JeremyFuscaldo) March 15, 2022

I've been waiting my entire life for this kind of representation 😭❤️ Canadian Ismaili-Muslim Iman Vellani stars as #MsMarvel, LETSGOOOO! 💫 https://t.co/90TOuG7DyO — Fatima  (@fananasplit) March 15, 2022

Ms. Marvel premieres June 8 on Disney+