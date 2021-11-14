Mr. T says 'I pity pain' after receiving his COVID-19 booster shot: "I am blessed and I am thankful'

Mr. T (pictured in 2017) says he's "blessed" and "thankful" after receiving his COVID-19 booster shot. (Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Mr. T is giving fans a health update — in the most Mr. T way possible — after receiving his COVID-19 booster shot.

On Saturday, the 69-year-old A-Team and Rocky III star tweeted, "I am blessed and I am thankful" after receiving the booster shot, currently available for certain groups, including individuals aged 65 and older. The Food and Drug Administration is under pressure to approve boosters for all adults, which are allowed in California, Colorado and New Mexico.

Born Lawrence Tureaud, the former wrestler and TV personality couldn't resist riffing on his trademark phrase as he shared his vaccination experience.

"My arm is a little sore but no pain," he added. "I pity pain!"

Even though I am fully vaccinated, I will still wear my mask and keep my distance, thank you. #SaturdayThoughts — Mr. T (@MrT) November 13, 2021

The '80s icon and "professional pitier of fools" went on to thank "all the doctors and nurses" before noting that he'll still be taking COVID-19 precautions.

"Even though I am fully vaccinated, I will still wear my mask and keep my distance, thank you," he wrote.

The actor's booster update proved popular with fans, raking up more than 104,000 likes. Dan Rather and CNN"s Jake Tapper were among those sharing his tweet.

I’d rather get my vaccine advice from Mr. T than Fox News. “I pity the fool” who thinks otherwise. https://t.co/gaFxwUIoAQ — Dan Rather (@DanRather) November 14, 2021

Some Twitter users, meanwhile, wondered whether Mr. T might catch ire for his vaccine support, which comes a week after Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas slammed Sesame Street for featuring a vaccinated Big Bird.