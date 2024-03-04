MPSE Golden Reel Awards: ‘Oppenheimer’ A Double Winner; ‘Maestro’ & ‘Across The Spider-Verse’ Also Take Film Prizes – Full List
Oppenheimer, Maestro, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Society of the Snow were the big film winners at the Motion Picture Sound Editors‘ 71st Golden Reel Awards, which were handed out Sunday night at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. See the full list below.
Academy Award front-runner Oppenheimer from Universal took both marquee movie prizes — Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue/ADR and Feature Effects/Foley, — while fellow Best Picture Oscar nominee Maestro from Netflix won for Music Editing for a Feature Motion Picture.
More from Deadline
Oscar Nominations: Diversified Voting Throws The Love Around As ‘Oppenheimer’ Tops With 13, With ‘Poor Things’, ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ And ‘Barbie’ Close Behind – Full List
2024 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For Oscars, Guilds, Tonys & More
'American Fiction' And 'Slow Horses' Score Wins At USC Scripter Awards
Sony’s Animated Feature Oscar hopeful Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, hot off dominating the Annie Awards, took the prize for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation. And Society of the Snow went home with the Foreign Language Feature trophy.
“What makes this event so special is that we come together from around the world as a sound community to celebrate each other,” newly elected MPSE President David Barber said. “We celebrate each other’s artistry and each other’s achievements. MPSE members are an extraordinarily passionate and giving group of sound enthusiasts who exemplify the meaning of ‘community.’”
Founded in 1953, the Motion Picture Sound Editors is a nonprofit group of professional sound and music editors who work in the motion picture, TV and gaming industries. Here are the winners from the 2024 MPSE Golden Reel Awards:
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Animation
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: “Faster”
Disney
Supervising Sound Editors: David W. Collins, Matthew Wood
Sound Designer: David W. Collins
Sound Effects Editors: Justin Doyle, Kevin Bolen MPSE, Kimberly Patrick
Supervising Foley Editor: Frank Rinella
Foley Artists: Kimberly Patrick, Margie O’Malley, Andrea Gard
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Animation
The Monkey King
Netflix Animation
Supervising Sound Editors: David Giammarco, Eric A. Norris MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Sean Massey MPSE
Sound Designers: Jon Title MPSE, Tim Nielsen
Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
Supervising Sound Editor: Geoffrey G. Rubay
Sound Designers: John J. Pospisil, Alec G. Rubay, Kip Smedley
Sound Effects Editors: Cathryn Wang, David Werntz, Bruce Tanis MPSE, Greg ten Bosch MPSE, Daniel McNamara MPSE, Will Digby, Andy Sisul
Supervising Dialogue Editor: James Morioka MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Robert Getty MPSE, Jason W. Freeman, Kai Scheer, Ashley N. Rubay
Foley Supervisor: Colin Lechner MPSE
Foley Artist: Gregg Barbanell MPSE, Jeff Wilhoit MPSE, Dylan Wilhoit
Supervising Music Editor: Katie Greathouse
Music Editor: Barbara McDermott
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Documentary
Our Planet II: “Chapter 3: The Next Generation”
Netflix
Sound Editor: George Fry
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Documentary
Pianoforte
Greenwich Entertainment
Supervising Music Editor: Michal Fojcik MPSE
Music Editor: Joanna Popowicz
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary
32 Sounds
ArKtype
Supervising ADR Editor: Eliza Paley
Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Mangini MPSE
Sound Editor: Robert Kellough MPSE
ADR Editor: Mari Matsuo
Foley Artist: Joanna Fang MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Game Music
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Respawn Entertainment
Music Director: Nick Laviers
Music Implementers: Colin Andrew Grant MPSE, Andrew Karboski
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Dialogue / ADR
Alan Wake 2
Remedy Entertainment
Audio Director: Richard Lapington
Senior Dialogue Designers: Taneli Suoranta, Arthur Tisseront
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Effects / Foley
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Insomniac Games
Supervising Sound Editors: Ben Minto MPSE, Chris Sweetman MPSE, Csaba Wagner MPSE, Samuel Justice, Gary Miranda
Supervising Sound Designer: Emile Mika
Senior Director of Sound: Phillip Kovats MPSE
Director, Audio Management: Karen Read
Audio Managers: Daniel Birczynski, Jesse James Allen
Director of Sound Design: Jeremie Voillot MPSE
Senior Audio Directors: Paul Mudra, Jerry Berlongieri, Dwight Okahara
Technical Sound Designers: Ben Pantelis, Sebastian Ruiz, Nick Jackson, Enoch Choi, Cameron Sonju, Gavin Booth
Lead Sound Designer: Blake Johnson
Senior Sound Designers: Eddie Pacheco MPSE, Tyler Cornett, Johannes Hammers MPSE, Zack Bogucki, Alex Previty, Matt Ryan, Juliet Rascon, Andres Herrera, Robert Castro MPSE, Jeff Darby, Beau Anthony Jimenez MPSE, Derrick Espino, Jon Rook
Sound Designers: Tyler Hoffman, Daniele Carli, Bob Kellough MPSE, Bryan Jerden, Eilam Hoffman, Graham Donnelly MPSE, Jason W. Jennings MPSE, Matt Hall, Michael Leaning, Michael Schapiro, Randy Torres, Richard Gould, Stephano Sanchinelli, Tim Walston MPSE, Tobias Poppe, Tom Jaine MPSE, Jeremy Neroes, Adam Sanchez, Brendan Wolf, Roy Lancaster, Rodrigo Robinet, Daniel Barboza, Charlie Ritter, David Goll, Chris Kokkinos MPSE, TJ Schauer
Foley Editors: Blake Collins, Annie Taylor, Austin Creek
Foley Artist: Joanna Fang MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Short Form
Dave: “Met Gala”
Hulu
Supervising Music Editor: Amber Funk MPSE
Music Editor: James Sullivan
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Short Form
The Mandalorian: “The Return”
Disney
Supervising Sound Editors: Trey Turner, Matthew Wood
Sound Designer: David W. Collins
Sound Effects Editors: Luis Galdames MPSE, Kevin Bolen MPSE
ADR Editors: Brad Semenoff MPSE, Ryan Cota MPSE
Supervising Foley Editor: Frank Rinella
Foley Editors: Joel Raabe, Alyssa Nevarez
Foley Artist: Shelly Roden MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Long Form
The Last of Us: “When You’re Lost in the Darkness”
HBO
Music Editor: Maarten Hofmeijer
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Dialogue / ADR
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Four Minutes”
Amazon Prime
Supervising Sound Editor: Ron Bochar
Dialogue Editor: Sara Stern
ADR Editor: Ruth Hernandez MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Effects / Foley
All the Light We Cannot See: Episode 4
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Craig Henighan MPSE, Ryan Cole MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: David Grimaldi
Foley Editor: Matt Cloud
Foley Artist: Steve Baine
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)
Dive
National Film & Television School
Supervising Sound Editor: Simon Panayi
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Feature
The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Jack Gillies
Dialogue/ADR Supervisor: Michael Williams
ADR Editor: Steve Berezai
Foley Editor: Neale Ross
Foley Artist: Jason Swanscott
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature
Society of the Snow
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Oriol Tarragó, Iosu Martinez, Guillem Giró
Foley Artists: Erik Vidal, Kiku Vidal
Sound Editors: Sarah Romero, Marc Bech, Brendan Golden
Sound Designer: Oriol Tarragó
Music Editor: John Finklea
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Feature Motion Picture
Maestro
Netflix
Supervising Music Editor: Jason Ruder
Music Editor: Victoria Ruggiero
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR
Oppenheimer
Universal Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Richard King
Supervising Dialogue Editor: David Bach
Dialogue Editors: Russell Farmarco, Albert Gasser MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley
Oppenheimer
Universal Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Richard King
Sound Effects Editor: Michael Mitchell
Sound Designer: Randy Torres
Supervising Foley Editor: Christopher Flick
Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci MPSE
Best of Deadline
2024 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For Oscars, Guilds, Tonys & More
TV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Series Ending In 2024 & Beyond
Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2024: Photo Gallery & Obituaries
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.