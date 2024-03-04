MPSE Golden Reel Awards: ‘Oppenheimer’ A Double Winner; ‘Maestro’ & ‘Across The Spider-Verse’ Also Take Film Prizes – Full List

Oppenheimer, Maestro, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Society of the Snow were the big film winners at the Motion Picture Sound Editors‘ 71st Golden Reel Awards, which were handed out Sunday night at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. See the full list below.

Academy Award front-runner Oppenheimer from Universal took both marquee movie prizes — Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue/ADR and Feature Effects/Foley, — while fellow Best Picture Oscar nominee Maestro from Netflix won for Music Editing for a Feature Motion Picture.

Sony’s Animated Feature Oscar hopeful Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, hot off dominating the Annie Awards, took the prize for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation. And Society of the Snow went home with the Foreign Language Feature trophy.

“What makes this event so special is that we come together from around the world as a sound community to celebrate each other,” newly elected MPSE President David Barber said. “We celebrate each other’s artistry and each other’s achievements. MPSE members are an extraordinarily passionate and giving group of sound enthusiasts who exemplify the meaning of ‘community.’”

Founded in 1953, the Motion Picture Sound Editors is a nonprofit group of professional sound and music editors who work in the motion picture, TV and gaming industries. Here are the winners from the 2024 MPSE Golden Reel Awards:

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Animation

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: “Faster”

Disney

Supervising Sound Editors: David W. Collins, Matthew Wood

Sound Designer: David W. Collins

Sound Effects Editors: Justin Doyle, Kevin Bolen MPSE, Kimberly Patrick

Supervising Foley Editor: Frank Rinella

Foley Artists: Kimberly Patrick, Margie O’Malley, Andrea Gard

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Animation

The Monkey King

Netflix Animation

Supervising Sound Editors: David Giammarco, Eric A. Norris MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Sean Massey MPSE

Sound Designers: Jon Title MPSE, Tim Nielsen

Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

Supervising Sound Editor: Geoffrey G. Rubay

Sound Designers: John J. Pospisil, Alec G. Rubay, Kip Smedley

Sound Effects Editors: Cathryn Wang, David Werntz, Bruce Tanis MPSE, Greg ten Bosch MPSE, Daniel McNamara MPSE, Will Digby, Andy Sisul

Supervising Dialogue Editor: James Morioka MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Robert Getty MPSE, Jason W. Freeman, Kai Scheer, Ashley N. Rubay

Foley Supervisor: Colin Lechner MPSE

Foley Artist: Gregg Barbanell MPSE, Jeff Wilhoit MPSE, Dylan Wilhoit

Supervising Music Editor: Katie Greathouse

Music Editor: Barbara McDermott

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Documentary

Our Planet II: “Chapter 3: The Next Generation”

Netflix

Sound Editor: George Fry

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Documentary

Pianoforte

Greenwich Entertainment

Supervising Music Editor: Michal Fojcik MPSE

Music Editor: Joanna Popowicz

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary

32 Sounds

ArKtype

Supervising ADR Editor: Eliza Paley

Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Mangini MPSE

Sound Editor: Robert Kellough MPSE

ADR Editor: Mari Matsuo

Foley Artist: Joanna Fang MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Game Music

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Respawn Entertainment

Music Director: Nick Laviers

Music Implementers: Colin Andrew Grant MPSE, Andrew Karboski

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Dialogue / ADR

Alan Wake 2

Remedy Entertainment

Audio Director: Richard Lapington

Senior Dialogue Designers: Taneli Suoranta, Arthur Tisseront

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Effects / Foley

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Insomniac Games

Supervising Sound Editors: Ben Minto MPSE, Chris Sweetman MPSE, Csaba Wagner MPSE, Samuel Justice, Gary Miranda

Supervising Sound Designer: Emile Mika

Senior Director of Sound: Phillip Kovats MPSE

Director, Audio Management: Karen Read

Audio Managers: Daniel Birczynski, Jesse James Allen

Director of Sound Design: Jeremie Voillot MPSE

Senior Audio Directors: Paul Mudra, Jerry Berlongieri, Dwight Okahara

Technical Sound Designers: Ben Pantelis, Sebastian Ruiz, Nick Jackson, Enoch Choi, Cameron Sonju, Gavin Booth

Lead Sound Designer: Blake Johnson

Senior Sound Designers: Eddie Pacheco MPSE, Tyler Cornett, Johannes Hammers MPSE, Zack Bogucki, Alex Previty, Matt Ryan, Juliet Rascon, Andres Herrera, Robert Castro MPSE, Jeff Darby, Beau Anthony Jimenez MPSE, Derrick Espino, Jon Rook

Sound Designers: Tyler Hoffman, Daniele Carli, Bob Kellough MPSE, Bryan Jerden, Eilam Hoffman, Graham Donnelly MPSE, Jason W. Jennings MPSE, Matt Hall, Michael Leaning, Michael Schapiro, Randy Torres, Richard Gould, Stephano Sanchinelli, Tim Walston MPSE, Tobias Poppe, Tom Jaine MPSE, Jeremy Neroes, Adam Sanchez, Brendan Wolf, Roy Lancaster, Rodrigo Robinet, Daniel Barboza, Charlie Ritter, David Goll, Chris Kokkinos MPSE, TJ Schauer

Foley Editors: Blake Collins, Annie Taylor, Austin Creek

Foley Artist: Joanna Fang MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Short Form

Dave: “Met Gala”

Hulu

Supervising Music Editor: Amber Funk MPSE

Music Editor: James Sullivan

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Short Form

The Mandalorian: “The Return”

Disney

Supervising Sound Editors: Trey Turner, Matthew Wood

Sound Designer: David W. Collins

Sound Effects Editors: Luis Galdames MPSE, Kevin Bolen MPSE

ADR Editors: Brad Semenoff MPSE, Ryan Cota MPSE

Supervising Foley Editor: Frank Rinella

Foley Editors: Joel Raabe, Alyssa Nevarez

Foley Artist: Shelly Roden MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Long Form

The Last of Us: “When You’re Lost in the Darkness”

HBO

Music Editor: Maarten Hofmeijer

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Dialogue / ADR

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Four Minutes”

Amazon Prime

Supervising Sound Editor: Ron Bochar

Dialogue Editor: Sara Stern

ADR Editor: Ruth Hernandez MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Effects / Foley

All the Light We Cannot See: Episode 4

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Craig Henighan MPSE, Ryan Cole MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: David Grimaldi

Foley Editor: Matt Cloud

Foley Artist: Steve Baine

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)

Dive

National Film & Television School

Supervising Sound Editor: Simon Panayi

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Feature

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Jack Gillies

Dialogue/ADR Supervisor: Michael Williams

ADR Editor: Steve Berezai

Foley Editor: Neale Ross

Foley Artist: Jason Swanscott

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature

Society of the Snow

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Oriol Tarragó, Iosu Martinez, Guillem Giró

Foley Artists: Erik Vidal, Kiku Vidal

Sound Editors: Sarah Romero, Marc Bech, Brendan Golden

Sound Designer: Oriol Tarragó

Music Editor: John Finklea

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Feature Motion Picture

Maestro

Netflix

Supervising Music Editor: Jason Ruder

Music Editor: Victoria Ruggiero

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR

Oppenheimer

Universal Pictures

Supervising Sound Editor: Richard King

Supervising Dialogue Editor: David Bach

Dialogue Editors: Russell Farmarco, Albert Gasser MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley

Oppenheimer

Universal Pictures

Supervising Sound Editor: Richard King

Sound Effects Editor: Michael Mitchell

Sound Designer: Randy Torres

Supervising Foley Editor: Christopher Flick

Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci MPSE

