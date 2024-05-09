‘Movies Under The Stars’ to play free Disney and Oscar-winning films at NYC parks
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Nothing is better than summer in New York City, and the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment is making it even better by bringing free films you can catch at one of the city’s many parks.
Movies Under the Stars screens popular flicks. New Yorkers attending the event can bring their own chairs and food while they catch a free film.
“Pack up the picnic chair and watch a flick in the great outdoors,” reads the announcement on New York City’s Department of Parks and Recreation’s website. “Through Movies Under the Stars, the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment and NYC Parks bring more than 150 film screenings to parks throughout the five boroughs. Enjoy family-friendly entertainment in the city’s parks and playgrounds, ranging from great new movies to all-time classics.”
Movies Under the Stars schedule for May:
Thursday, May 9
The Muppets Take Manhattan
at Hester Street and Forsyth Street (in Sara D. Roosevelt Park), Manhattan
8:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.
Friday, May 10
Elemental
at Athletic Field (in P.O. Serrano Playground), Bronx
8:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.
Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie
at Stroud Playground, Brooklyn
8:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.
Remember the Titans (2000)
at Richard Rodgers Amphitheater (in Marcus Garvey Park), Manhattan
8:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m.
Saturday, May 11
Because I Said So
at Great Lawn (in Conference House Park), Staten Island
8:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
at Lawn Area – Richards St. and Verona St. (in Coffey Park), Brooklyn
8:00 p.m.–10:30 p.m.
Elemental
at Athletic Field (in Starlight Park), Bronx
8:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m.
Barbie
at Noonan Playground (in L/CPL Thomas P. Noonan Jr. Playground), Queens
8:30 p.m.–9:45 p.m.
Wednesday, May 15
Kramer vs. Kramer
at Athletic Courts (in William F. Passannante Ballfield), Manhattan
7:30 p.m.–10:00 p.m.
Friday, May 17
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
at Athletic Field (Bronx)
8:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.
Bee Movie
at Ballfields (in Midland Field), Staten Island
8:15 p.m.–10:00 p.m.
Ruby Bridges
at James Baldwin Lawn (in St. Nicholas Park), Manhattan
8:30 p.m.–11:00 p.m.
Saturday, May 18
Movies Under The Stars: Barbie
at Entrance – Lafayette Avenue and Morrison Avenue (in Soundview Park), Bronx
8:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m.
Mummies
at Forest Avenue and Silver Lake Park Road (in Silver Lake Park), Staten Island
8:15 p.m.–10:00 p.m.
Dora And The Lost City of Gold
at Samuel Seabury Playground, Manhattan
8:45 p.m.–11:15 p.m.
Movies Under the Stars: Migration
at Entrance – 34th Avenue between 77th and 78th Streets (in Travers Park), Queens
8:45 p.m.–10:10 p.m.
Tuesday, May 21
Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie
at West 23rd Street Community Garden
8:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.
Wednesday, May 22
Mulan
at Play Area (in Sidney Hillman Playground), Manhattan
7:30 p.m.–9:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 23
Black Adam
at Basketball Court (in Bellevue South Park), Manhattan
8:30 p.m.–11:30 p.m.
Friday, May 24
Under The Boardwalk
at Open Area (in Yolanda García Park), Bronx
8:00 a.m.–11:00 p.m.
The Little Mermaid
at Playground (in St. Vartan Park), Manhattan
7:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.
Elementals
at Play Area (in Arrochar Playground), Staten Island
8:30 p.m.–10:15 p.m.
Barbie
at Basketball Courts (in Lawrence Virgilio Playground), Queens
8:45 p.m.–10:00 p.m.
Saturday, May 25
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
at Basketball Court (in Mosholu Parkway), Bronx
8:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.
Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero
at Entrance – Cornelia Avenue and Chester Avenue (in Wolfe’s Pond Park), Staten Island
8:30 p.m.–10:15 p.m.
Home
at Fred Samuel Playground – Play Area (in Fred Samuel Playground), Manhattan
8:45 p.m.–11:15 p.m.
Back to the Future
at George Seuffert, Sr. Bandshell (in Forest Park), Queens
8:45 p.m.–10:00 p.m.
Sunday, May 26
Barbie
at Sobelsohn Playground (in Forest Park), Queens
8:45 p.m.–10:45 p.m.
Friday, May 31
Migration
at Softball Field #3 (in Thomas Jefferson Park), Manhattan
8:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m.
Trolls: Band Together
at Amphitheater (in Al Quiñones Playground), Bronx
8:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m.
Sonic the Hedgehog
at Entrance – Jules Drive and Elson Court (in Jennifer’s Playground), Staten Island
8:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
at Basketball Courts (in Playground Ninety), Queens
8:45 p.m.–11:15 p.m.
Saturday, June 1
Migration
at Basketball Court (in I-Am-Park), Bronx
8:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.
Prejudice and Pride
at Turf Field (in St. Vartan Park), Manhattan
8:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m.
Elemental
at Multipurpose Hard Top Area (in Paul Raimonda Playground), Queens
9:00 p.m.–10:45 p.m.
For more free movies in June, click here.
