‘Movies Under The Stars’ to play free Disney and Oscar-winning films at NYC parks

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Nothing is better than summer in New York City, and the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment is making it even better by bringing free films you can catch at one of the city’s many parks.

Movies Under the Stars screens popular flicks. New Yorkers attending the event can bring their own chairs and food while they catch a free film.

“Pack up the picnic chair and watch a flick in the great outdoors,” reads the announcement on New York City’s Department of Parks and Recreation’s website. “Through Movies Under the Stars, the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment and NYC Parks bring more than 150 film screenings to parks throughout the five boroughs. Enjoy family-friendly entertainment in the city’s parks and playgrounds, ranging from great new movies to all-time classics.”

Movies Under the Stars schedule for May:

Thursday, May 9

The Muppets Take Manhattan

at Hester Street and Forsyth Street (in Sara D. Roosevelt Park), Manhattan

8:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.

Friday, May 10

Elemental

at Athletic Field (in P.O. Serrano Playground), Bronx

8:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.



Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie

at Stroud Playground, Brooklyn

8:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.

Remember the Titans (2000)

at Richard Rodgers Amphitheater (in Marcus Garvey Park), Manhattan

8:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 11

Because I Said So

at Great Lawn (in Conference House Park), Staten Island

8:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

at Lawn Area – Richards St. and Verona St. (in Coffey Park), Brooklyn

8:00 p.m.–10:30 p.m.

Elemental

at Athletic Field (in Starlight Park), Bronx

8:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m.

Barbie

at Noonan Playground (in L/CPL Thomas P. Noonan Jr. Playground), Queens

8:30 p.m.–9:45 p.m.

Wednesday, May 15

Kramer vs. Kramer

at Athletic Courts (in William F. Passannante Ballfield), Manhattan

7:30 p.m.–10:00 p.m.

Friday, May 17

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

at Athletic Field (Bronx)

8:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.

Bee Movie

at Ballfields (in Midland Field), Staten Island

8:15 p.m.–10:00 p.m.

Ruby Bridges

at James Baldwin Lawn (in St. Nicholas Park), Manhattan

8:30 p.m.–11:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

Movies Under The Stars: Barbie

at Entrance – Lafayette Avenue and Morrison Avenue (in Soundview Park), Bronx

8:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m.

Mummies

at Forest Avenue and Silver Lake Park Road (in Silver Lake Park), Staten Island

8:15 p.m.–10:00 p.m.

Dora And The Lost City of Gold

at Samuel Seabury Playground, Manhattan

8:45 p.m.–11:15 p.m.

Movies Under the Stars: Migration

at Entrance – 34th Avenue between 77th and 78th Streets (in Travers Park), Queens

8:45 p.m.–10:10 p.m.

Tuesday, May 21

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie

at West 23rd Street Community Garden

8:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 22

Mulan

at Play Area (in Sidney Hillman Playground), Manhattan

7:30 p.m.–9:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 23

Black Adam

at Basketball Court (in Bellevue South Park), Manhattan

8:30 p.m.–11:30 p.m.



Friday, May 24

Under The Boardwalk

at Open Area (in Yolanda García Park), Bronx

8:00 a.m.–11:00 p.m.

The Little Mermaid

at Playground (in St. Vartan Park), Manhattan

7:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.

Elementals

at Play Area (in Arrochar Playground), Staten Island

8:30 p.m.–10:15 p.m.

Barbie

at Basketball Courts (in Lawrence Virgilio Playground), Queens

8:45 p.m.–10:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

at Basketball Court (in Mosholu Parkway), Bronx

8:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.

Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero

at Entrance – Cornelia Avenue and Chester Avenue (in Wolfe’s Pond Park), Staten Island

8:30 p.m.–10:15 p.m.

Home

at Fred Samuel Playground – Play Area (in Fred Samuel Playground), Manhattan

8:45 p.m.–11:15 p.m.

Back to the Future

at George Seuffert, Sr. Bandshell (in Forest Park), Queens

8:45 p.m.–10:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 26

Barbie

at Sobelsohn Playground (in Forest Park), Queens

8:45 p.m.–10:45 p.m.

Friday, May 31

Migration

at Softball Field #3 (in Thomas Jefferson Park), Manhattan

8:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m.

Trolls: Band Together

at Amphitheater (in Al Quiñones Playground), Bronx

8:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m.

Sonic the Hedgehog

at Entrance – Jules Drive and Elson Court (in Jennifer’s Playground), Staten Island

8:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

at Basketball Courts (in Playground Ninety), Queens

8:45 p.m.–11:15 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Migration

at Basketball Court (in I-Am-Park), Bronx

8:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.

Prejudice and Pride

at Turf Field (in St. Vartan Park), Manhattan

8:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m.

Elemental

at Multipurpose Hard Top Area (in Paul Raimonda Playground), Queens

9:00 p.m.–10:45 p.m.

