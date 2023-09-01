Where to Watch This Week’s New Movies, from ‘The Equalizer 3’ to ‘Perpetrator’

Each film is now available in a theater near you or in the comfort of your own home (or, in some cases, both, the convenience of it all). Browse your options below.

Week of August 28 – September 3

New Films in Theaters

“Bottoms” (directed by Emma Seligman) — IndieWire Critic’s Pick

Distributor: MGM

Where to Find It: Select theaters, with expansion to follow

New Films on VOD and Streaming, Including Premium Platforms and Virtual Cinemas

Also available this week:

“Choose Love” (directed by Stuart McDonald)

Distributor: Netflix

Where to Find It: Streaming on Netflix

Week of August 21 – August 27

New Films in Theaters

“Bottoms” (directed by Emma Seligman) — IndieWire Critic’s Pick

Distributor: MGM

Where to Find It: Select theaters, with expansion to follow

The easiest way to describe Emma Seligman’s sophomore feature, “Bottoms”? It’s hilariously weird. Director Seligman and star Rachel Sennott reunite in their follow-up to “Shiva Baby,” taking as hard a pivot from their 2020 breakout (and a script they co-wrote) as they come.

This is a queer teen sex comedy that wears its influences on its sleeve, yet still resembles no other film. It cements Seligman and Sennott as two of the most exciting young voices in cinema today, delivering a hit in the making with a tone that brings movies like “Wet Hot American Summer” and “Not Another Teen Movie” to a whole new generation.

This is a film set in a weird, parallel world with almost cartoon-like logic, a world heightened to the point of self-serious parody, where the high school’s biggest jock-himbo has his face plastered on every surface of the school and there is a giant mural of himself as Adam in “The Creation of Adam” adorning the cafeteria, a world where the feminism teacher openly reads a nude magazine called “Divorced and Happy” during class — he’s played by Marshawn Lynch, a highlight of the movie. Read IndieWire’s full review.

Read IndieWire's full review.

“Fremont” (directed by Babak Jalali)

Distributor: Music Box Films

Where to Find It: Select theaters

A former translator for American troops in Kabul — a role that eventually allowed her to leave her birth country but left her with unresolved feelings of guilt and shame — twenty-something Donya now lives by herself in a Fremont, California, apartment complex full of other Afghan immigrants. Whatever sense of community Donya gets from the other people in the building doesn’t seem to alleviate her quiet isolation, even if neighbors like Suleyman (Timur Nusratty) and Salim (Siddique Ahmed) are readily available for wistful conversation at all hours of the night.

When the sun comes up, Donya commutes to her job at a Chinese-owned fortune cookie factory, where she’s responsible for printing out the cryptic sayings that other people will eventually translate for themselves. That might prove to be a good fit for a young girl in a foreign land who, despite her fluency in the native tongue, feels like she’s no longer in conversation with the world around her. As the cookie puts it: “Now is a good time to explore.” Read IndieWire’s full review.

“Golda” (directed by Guy Nattiv)

Distributor: Bleecker Street

Where to Find It: Theaters

Defending her conduct during the Yom Kippur War before a panel of graying men, Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir (Helen Mirren) takes the half-smoked cigarette already dangling from her lips and, instinctually but not all absentmindedly, uses it to light another. This idiosyncratic character beat arrives early in Guy Nattiv’s ho-hum biopic, and speaks volumes about story and subject, telling all you need to know about Meir the person and “Golda” the film.

In theory a docudrama reliving the 1973 Yom Kippur War from the perch of power, “Golda” is, in practice, a compendium of actorly affects, a spotlight on a venerable performer offering them a stage on which to shine. Pushed and pulled between conflicting tonal and narrative approaches, Nattiv’s film finds its clearest identity as an awards bait corollary to a hacky stand-up bit: What if they made the whole plane out of the black box? What if they made the whole film out of the Oscar reel? Read IndieWire’s full review.

“Gran Turismo” (directed by Neill Blomkamp)

Distributor: Sony

Where to Find It: Theaters

After taking on apartheid and economic inequality with “District 9” and “Elysium,” Neill Blomkamp was finally prepared to make a film about the world’s most oppressed social class: gamers. Rather than a straight adaptation of the video game that shares its name, “Gran Turismo” is a celebration of the people who play it. It’s a pious ode to Sony’s wondrous PlayStation system (anyone with even the slightest grievances with “Air” or “Blackberry” should steer clear of this one), and a grating middle finger to anyone who dares suggest that the answers to a gamer’s problems might lie outside the “Call of Duty” lobby.

It’s also a thrilling retelling of one of the craziest stories in recent sports history, shot with the level of skillful spectacle that the source material demands. Blomkamp might have directed the best 90-minute sports movie of the decade — it’s just a shame that “Gran Turismo” is nearly two and a half hours. Read IndieWire’s full review.

“Our Father, the Devil” (directed by Ellie Foumbi) — IndieWire Critic’s Pick

Distributor: Cineverse

Where to Find It: Select theaters

There are no atheists in foxholes and — generally speaking — there are no grifters in gimp bondage. Critics of contemporary Christianity are quick to point out that sects of the faith are filled with so-called “priests” who lie, scam, embezzle, and abuse their followers in the name of enriching themselves. But tie one of them up and threaten to kill him and you’ll see his true nature revealed. Anyone who keeps preaching their Biblical virtues when their physical safety is on the line is probably sincere about it.

That uncomfortable fact becomes apparent to Marie (Babetida Sadjo) when she kidnaps the man who haunts her dreams in “Our Father, the Devil.” Despite a brutal childhood in war-torn Africa, Marie has built a respectable life for herself as the head chef at an upscale French nursing home. But when the seemingly perfect Father Patrick (Souléymane Sy Savané) arrives and starts preaching to her affluent residents, she instantly recognizes him as the warlord who killed her parents, burned her village, and repeatedly raped her after forcing her to join his militia. He might have changed his name and hidden his scars, but she’d recognize his eyes and unusual eating habits anywhere. Read IndieWire’s full review.

“Piaffe” (directed by Ann Oren) — IndieWire Critic’s Pick

Distributor: Oscilloscope

Where to Find It: Select theaters

Using sci-fi to create a sexual allegory is a staple of body horror genre, just ask David Cronenberg. Now, let us introduce the body pleasure genre. No, not porn, but a character-driven drama in which personal and sexual growth synthesise in the name of erotic cinema.

Visual artist Ann Oren’s debut feature “Piaffe” fits this exact mold, following a meek introvert in Berlin who grows a horse’s tail and has a sexual awakening. Oren’s teasing style is the perfect route into the story. Shooting on 16mm, she mounts every scene by slowly, surely feeding in key details. In other words: she has a gift for both horseplay and foreplay. Read IndieWire’s full review.

Read IndieWire's full review.

“Scrapper” (directed by Charlotte Regan)

Distributor: Kino Lorber

Where to Find It: Select theaters

From Pitsea railway station in south-central Essex, around 15 miles from London, you can get to a lot of places. Trains go to industrial port Tilbury further south, seaside paradise Southend to the east (admittedly: my home), and of course the Big Smoke a few minutes west. Georgie (newcomer Lola Campbell), a 12-year-old girl motoring through the stages of grief since losing her mom to an unspecified illness, couldn’t care less. The cookie-cutter estate where Georgie lives, all alone, is everything she needs.

Debutant director Charlotte Regan and DP Molly Manning Walker make it feel like all Earth is there. Georgie’s self-contained world matches up with a fierce self-sufficiency. Her primary caregiver, aside from fictional uncle “Winston Churchill,” is Georgie. Even with Britain’s notoriously stretched public services, children are not supposed to live alone. Then dad Jason (Harris Dickinson) leaps over the back fence and into Georgie’s life for the first time. Returning from Ibiza, where he worked as a club promoter and (presumably) a lookalike for English soccer star Phil Foden, Jason is ready for the next phase of his life: fatherhood. Or so he thinks. What happens when your child has ideas of their own? Read IndieWire’s full review.

Read IndieWire's full review.

Also available this week:

“The Dive” (directed by Max Erlenwein)

Distributor: RLJE Films

Where to Find It: Theaters

“The Issue with Tissue – a boreal love story” (directed by Michael Zelniker)

Distributor: FilmOption International

Where to Find It: Limited theaters

“Retribution” (directed by Nimród Antal)

Distributor: Lionsgate

Where to Find It: Theaters

New Films on VOD and Streaming, Including Premium Platforms and Virtual Cinemas

“Mob Land” (directed by Nicholas Maggio)

Distributor: Saban Films

Where to Find It: Various VOD and digital platforms

One thing is clear after watching “Mob Land”: Kevin Dillon will not be the man to end America’s opioid crisis. In fact, it’s possible that the prescription drug epidemic currently gutting this country will not end at the hands of anysingle “Entourage” cast member.

The man formerly known as Johnny Drama stars in the film as Trey, a reckless drifter whose lime green Japanese sports car raises plenty of eyebrows in his small MAGA town. But despite his life of petty crime and general inability to get his act together, Trey has a few thoughts about the opioids that have begun circulating through his town at an alarming rate. Read IndieWire’s full review.

“You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” (directed by Sammi Cohen)

Distributor: Netflix

Where to Find It: Streaming on Netflix

Adam Sandler long ago perfected the art of working with his friends (from David Spade and Rob Schneider to Allen Covert and Nick Swardson, Sandler found his people when he was a rising star, and he’s stuck with him). So what’s next? Now, he’s taking that same approach of working with people he already knows and loves to generate a platform, through his Happy Madison production shingle and streaming giant Netflix, for his own daughters Sunny and Sadie Sandler to shine.

Is it still nepotism if it’s this blatant? Probably — but in an added twist, Sandler’s choice to bolster his daughters comes with a pleasant surprise: it works, and well. Directed by Sammi Cohen, this new entry in the Sandler-family-business model, “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” is an endearing take on the coming-of-age tween film, with a heavy dose of religion — in the best way. Sunny Sandler stars as Stacy, a sweet 13-year-old who dreams of a blow-out bash bat mitzvah, one heavy on the New York City influences and LMFAO bangers, very light on the Torah. Read IndieWire’s full review.

Also available this week:

“Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity” (directed by Dorsay Alavi)

Distributor: Prime Video

Where to Find It: Streaming on Prime Video

Week of August 14 – August 20

New Films in Theaters

“The Adults” (directed by Dustin Guy Defa)

Distributor: Variance Films

Where to Find It: Select theaters

Sibling in-jokes — often first formed when our brains are still goofy and undeveloped, and honed through the hysteria of spending too much time with somebody who shares your DNA — are often the most absurd and abiding. The silly voices, the elaborate bits, the rehearsed dance routines, the specific style of patter that an outsider would find impenetrable. But what happens when you grow up, and a family tragedy rips you apart? What do you do when you feel obligated to stay in touch with the siblings you still love, but nostalgia for your childhood has suddenly become too painful a memory to indulge in?

Dustin Guy Defa’s “The Adults” is an emotional scream transposed through low-decibel vocal fry — an endearing sibling drama full of cringe comedy that lands a miraculous, unexpectedly poignant ending, seemingly out of nowhere. Despite the central trio holding each other — and by proxy, the viewer — at arm’s length for the majority of the film’s running time, cynical defenses are chipped away to raise up the sibling relationship as one of the most knotty and meaningful humans can have. Read IndieWire’s full review.

Read IndieWire's full review.

“birth/rebirth” (directed by Laura Moss)

Distributor: IFC Films, Shudder

Where to Find It: Select theaters

“Purpose is a moving target,” Dr. Rose Casper (Marin Ireland) flatly declares towards the end of Laura Moss’ “birth/rebirth.” The Bronx pathologist is talking about her goals for the six-year-old girl she’s just Frankensteined back from the dead in the bedroom of her Co-op City apartment, and yet by that point in this thoughtful but wildly miscalculated Mary Shelley riff it’s already been well-established that Rose is also talking about her own unique sense of womanhood.

The inexpressive mad scientist has always felt at odds with the biological processes that supposedly define her body, and now she rebels against them by creating life with her mind; a rebellion that finds her masturbating random men in bar toilet stalls, injecting herself with their sperm, and then unfeelingly aborting the fetuses after 10 weeks in order to harvest them for the stem cells she needs for her magic resurrection juice. Somewhere out there, May Canady is throwing Rose a disembodied high five. Read IndieWire’s full review.

“Blue Beetle” (directed by Ángel Manuel Soto)

Distributor: Warner Bros.

Where to Find It: Theaters

A creatively orphaned movie about the power of family, Ángel Manuel Soto’s “Blue Beetle” is being released at a strange moment in time, both for superhero movies in general (already sputtering in the wake of “Avengers: Endgame,” and now saddled with a fresh stink of “this again?” in the weeks since “Barbenheimer” reminded Hollywood what real success feels like), and for the DCEU in particular (a damaged brand undergoing the kind of rebuild that you typically only find in salary-capped sports leagues).

On the one hand, the first Latino-led superhero outing from a major studio is a long-overdue lifeline to a woefully underrepresented community of loyal moviegoers (Latinos make up 19 percent of America’s population, but accounted for 29 percent of tickets sold in 2020), and “Blue Beetle” works hard to ensure that its culture isn’t just another dreadfully rendered CGI costume — the film has plenty of those, which makes it that much easier to tell the difference. On the other hand, this ultra-bland origin story is so feckless and familiar that it seldom feels like the first of anything so much as it does a half-hearted invitation to a party that’s already in the process of shutting down. Read IndieWire’s full review.

“Landscape with Invisible Hand” (directed by Cory Finley)

Distributor: MGM

Where to Find It: Select theaters

Cory Finley’s extremely welcome mission to make every conceivable kind of high school movie — at a time when few other serious filmmakers are bothering to make any kind of high school movie — continues with the young director’s third feature and first misstep. Like “Thoroughbreds” and “Bad Education” before it, “Landscape with Invisible Hand” leverages the ecology of American teenagedom into a satirical and/or breathtakingly sad class comedy that explores the value of empathy in capitalism. Unlike either of those two films, it’s full of slimy little aliens who look like a frozen supermarket turkey made out of tongue.

They’re called the Vuvv (rhymes with “love,” not “Clicquot”), and by the time this story begins in 2036, these squat pink colonizers have been holding Earth’s economy hostage for more than five years. They didn’t take over the planet by blowing up the White House or terrorizing major cities with Tripods, they simply disrupted the tech sector with enough out-of-this-world gadgetry until the human race was forced to buy into the Vuvv’s cold vision of the future or preserve their remaining dignity below the poverty line. Read IndieWire’s full review.

“The Miracle Club” (directed by Thaddeus O’Sullivan)

Distributor: Sony Pictures Classics

Where to Find It: Select theaters

On paper, Thaddeus O’Sullivan’s “The Miracle Club” seems like it should be a backboard-shattering slam-dunk for the sort of people whose favorite movies all share the words “and Maggie Smith” in their opening credits, but this trite Irish trifle about a girls trip to Lourdes is so chalky and underbaked that its all-star cast (Laura Linney! Kathy Bates! Stephen Rea!) is left no choice but to chew on the scenery. That’s a glaring problem in a film whose marquee location is so crudely green-screened behind the actors that the Grotto of the Apparitions feels like a leftover backdrop from “Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow.”

Occasionally sweet despite its general flavorlessness, “The Miracle Club” may have its heart in the right place, but it beats for nothing in a 1967-set period piece that grows faint at the sight of its own blood, let alone in a film that repeatedly dilutes the most dramatic undercurrents of its story with a comedy subplot that would have been stale in 1967. With their wives abroad, the husbands are forced to care for their children and households for the first time in their lives, and if you think these men know how to change a diaper… you might want to think again! Read IndieWire’s full review.

Read IndieWire's full review.

“Mutt” (directed by Vuk Lungulov-Klotz)

Distributor: Strand Releasing

Where to Find It: Select theaters

Though queer and trans visibility does have its limits, there’s no denying that trans men and transmasculine people have traditionally been sidelined in the fight for trans representation. Through no fault of queer and trans storytellers, mainstream media and the culture at large only had so much space for trans stories it found understandable and digestible. Now, coming up on almost ten years after what Time Magazine dubbed “The Transgender Tipping Point,” film and television is finally starting to tell trans stories that trans viewers and queer community can recognize as their own. Though it started long ago, it’s getting a healthy boost from this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

Debuting in U.S. Dramatic Competition, “Mutt” follows a day in the life of Feña (Lío Mehiel), a young trans guy living in New York City. Over one sweltering and sometimes rainy day, Feña navigates the in between stages of transition, adulthood, and relationships, all while just trying to get through the day. Anchored by a charismatic performance from newcomer Mehiel, “Mutt” keeps a tight focus on its dynamic protagonist, who graciously rolls with the punches of being broke and heartbroken in the city that never sleeps. With three people from Feña’s past pulling him in different directions, “Mutt” sometimes meanders off course, but it manages to string together some beautiful moments in between. Read IndieWire’s full review.

“Strays” (directed by Josh Greenbaum)

Distributor: Universal Pictures

Where to Find It: Theaters

Legally, we cannot say that Josh Greenbaum’s “Strays” is meant for children. The film, despite its dog-centric storyline, is rated R, and frequently shows dogs humping and getting high, and probably will scare kids into thinking Will Forte’s demonic dog-hating Doug is the epitome of the inevitable horrors of adulthood.

Oddly, “Strays” will likely play best to an adolescent audience, because its humor is geared firmly toward the 13-year-old demographic. But that doesn’t mean it’s not enjoyable. To the contrary, “Strays” plays like a slow morphine drip into an oblivion in which Jamie Foxx’s voiceover acting as an adorably emotive Boston terrier named Bug is Oscar-worthy and Will Ferrell’s signature “who, me?” tone (perfected in “Elf”) is on full display as adorable mutt Reggie, a pet who unwittingly escapes a toxic relationship with aforementioned loser Doug. Just let it wash over you. Read IndieWire’s full review.

Also available this week:

“Back on the Strip” (directed by Chris Spencer)

Distributor: Luminosity Entertainment

Where to Find It: Theaters

“Dead Shot” (directed by Tom Guard and Charles Guard)

Distributor: Quiver Distribution

Where to Find It: Theaters, plus various VOD platforms

New Films on VOD and Streaming, Including Premium Platforms and Virtual Cinemas

“Bad Things” (directed by Stewart Thorndike)

Distributor: Shudder

Where to Find It: Streaming on Shudder

“Bad Things” is a great amount of fun as a lo-fi slasher with a killer cast. Writer-director Stewart Thorndike’s sophomore feature, following the 2014 breakout film “Lyle,” is a queer take on “The Shining,” centered on a deserted motel in a sleepy snow-filled suburb. Gayle Rankin (“GLOW”) leads the film as Ruthie, the heir to the Comley Suites, who also has a traumatic tie to the hotel itself.

“Bad Things” leans a little too strongly on “The Shining” inspiration at times, complete with a bar scene homage. However, the film’s lo-fi quality and stellar cast chemistry makes the feature an easily watchable horror film. Annabelle Dexter-Jones’ deadpan delivery is reminiscent of a sultry Wednesday Addams; coupled with Hari Nef’s inherent lovability, the duo’s comedic timing grounds the film, especially while Rankin becomes more and more unhinged. Read IndieWire’s full review.

Also available this week:

“The Monkey King” (directed by Anthony Stacchi)

Distributor: Netflix

Where to Find It: Streaming on Netflix

Read IndieWire's full review.

Week of August 7 – August 13

New Films in Theaters

“Aproia” (directed by Jared Moshe)

Distributor: Well Go USA Entertainment

Where to Find It: Select theaters

Judy Greer’s iconic career has spanned from “13 Going on 30” to the revamped “Halloween” franchise, proving the actress can delicately balance comedy, horror, and even a certain flavor of signature detachment onscreen. Yet, somehow, the time travel logic of 2004’s comedy “13 Going on 30” makes more sense than the kind at hand in “Aporia,” the latest Greer vehicle that attempts to marry scraps from Greer’s recent haunting performance as a grieving mother in recent festival premiere “Eric LaRue” and repurposes her masterful tears into a bland sci-fi drama that asks too many unanswered questions about morality, mortality, and the price of happiness.

Greer stars in the film as Sophie, a widowed single mother who lost her scientist husband Malcolm (Edi Gathegi) in a drunk driving accident. She is left to care for their 11-year-old daughter Riley (“This Is Us” alum Faithe Herman), with the pre-teen acting out at school and Sophie feeling helpless… so helpless, in fact, that she is open to the idea of testing a sketchy-looking so-called time machine that her husband’s friend Jabir (Payman Maadi, played with over-the-top Tommy Wiseau inflections) built. Read IndieWire’s full review.

Read IndieWire's full review.

“Between Two Worlds” (directed by Emmanuel Carrère)

Distributor: Cohen Media Group

Where to Find It: Select theaters

No matter how well a job interview begins for Marianne Winkler (Juliette Binoche), things inevitably hit a wall when she’s asked a dreaded question: Why is there a 23-year gap on your resume?

Her standard answer is an economic horror story that women have feared for centuries. She gave up her career to focus on being a stay-at-home mom, only for her husband to leave her and force her to fend for herself. With no career development since college, she’s effectively entering the workforce as a recent graduate, competing with people half her age despite having significantly more expenses and less time to move up the ranks.

It’s a touching story — except none of it is true. As it turns out, Marianne is a world-renowned author who decided to briefly eschew her life of glamor in preparation for her next book. When she came up with the idea to write about poverty in Northern France, she posed a challenge for herself: She would give herself a frumpy makeover and live on pennies a day for as long as it took her to find full-time employment. Once she received a permanent job offer, she would decline it and return home to write her masterpiece. Read IndieWire’s full review.

“King Coal” (directed by Elaine McMillion Sheldon)

Distributor: Drexler Films

Where to Find It: Select theaters

The Appalachian Mountains are beyond ancient. As director Elaine McMillion Sheldon points out in the voiceover narration of her new documentary “King Coal,” the New River is ironically named, given that it’s the second-oldest river in the world. There are rocks in those hills that were formed more than a billion years ago, and the coal nestled inside them is the residue of the Earth slowly digesting plants that lived long before the first Homo sapiens. But the stranglehold that “king coal” — a totemic name that Sheldon gives to coal mining as a business — has had over the region is only a few hundred years old.

Sheldon has made a career of documenting life in her native West Virginia, most notably in the Netflix documentary “Recovery Boys” and its Oscar-nominated counterpart “Heroin(e).” Both films focused on the opioid epidemic, a key symptom of the existential and economic sickness that’s gripped Appalachia for decades. “King Coal” goes deeper into the cultural roots of the opioid crisis, looking at a region both devastated and nurtured by “the King” and asking what a future without it might look like. Read IndieWire’s full review.

“Jules” (directed by Marc Turtletaub)

Distributor: Bleecker Street

Where to Find It: Theaters

To watch Marc Turtletaub’s “Jules” — a middlebrow dramedy starring Ben Kingsley as a widowed, half-senile eccentric so desperate for someone to care about him that he casually befriends the alien who crashes into his backyard — is to be reminded that truly strange movies have become hard to find. These days, a film this unusual is about as rare as a call from Milton’s estranged son, who hasn’t phoned home in several years.

Not that “Jules” would seem all that bizarre just by looking at it. On the contrary, this modest late summer whatsit looks and feels just like a million other milquetoast charmers aimed at audiences of a certain age, what with its reassuringly nice score and endless array of conflict-avoidant medium shots. The difference here is that those medium shots feature Sir Ben Kingsley sitting on a couch next to a silent and seemingly naked extraterrestrial — played with unnerving precision by stunt actress Jade Quon — who listens to him ramble about “C.S.I.” with the attentiveness of a besotted grandchild. Read IndieWire’s full review.

Read IndieWire's full review.

“The Last Voyage of the Demeter” (directed by André Øvredal)

Distributor: Universal

Where to Find It: Theaters

André Øvredal’s “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” is technically adapted from the chapter from Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” in which the famous vampire ships himself to England while feasting on the crew, but this drab and generic piece of mid-August schlock might as well be based on a napkin where someone once wrote: “What if ‘Alien,’ but on big wooden boat?”

The truth of the matter is that screenwriter Bragi Schut Jr. has been tinkering with the idea since his time working at a Hollywood model shop in the early 1990s, but his baby must have gotten lost at sea while treading water in development hell over the last several decades, because the derelict Ship of Theseus that’s drifting into theaters this weekend doesn’t reveal any trace of real passion or serious thought. It’s a movie about people who slowly come to realize over the course of several ultra-repetitive kill scenes that a nocturnal monster of some kind is living in their cargo hold (he’s sleeping in a giant crate that might as well be marked “Dracula’s bed”), but never think to, I don’t know, search for him during the day. Read IndieWire’s full review.

Read IndieWire's full review.

“Love Life” (directed by Kōji Fukada) — IndieWire Critic’s Pick

Distributor: Oscilloscope

Where to Find It: Select theaters

An enormously poignant melodrama told at the volume of a broken whisper, Kōji Fukada’s “Love Life”represents a major breakthrough for a filmmaker (“A Girl Missing,” “The Real Thing”) who’s found the perfect story for his probing but distant style. In that light, it doesn’t seem incidental that “Love Life” is a story about distance — specifically the distance between people who reach for each other in the wake of a tragedy that strands them far away from themselves.

Inspired by the plaintive 1991 Akiko Yano song of the same name (in which the Japanese singer croons, “Whatever the distance between us, nothing can stop me from loving you”), “Love Life” introduces us to a domestic idyll that it disrupts with a deceptive casualness typical of Fukada’s work. The bloom comes off the rose slowly at first, and then all at once in a single moment of everyday awfulness. Read IndieWire’s full review.

“Medusa Deluxe” (directed by Thomas Hardiman)

Distributor: A24

Where to Find It: Theaters, plus various VOD platforms

Elaborate braids, teased curls, and brightly colored dye all mix together at the hands of talented hairstylists prepping their models for an annual hair competition. Similar to the beautiful intricacies of hair styling, writer/director Thomas Hardiman weaves through an intriguing murder mystery with the audience at his mercy. An arresting and visually stunning achievement, “Medusa Deluxe” breaks the framework on storytelling and sheds the skin of a subculture in the process.

Confident and accomplished Cleve (powerfully played by Clare Perkins) is attempting to style the baroque Georgian Fontange on her model as she speculates about the horrific events of the evening with her religious rival Divine (Kayla Meikle). A stylist named Mosca has been found dead and scalped on the premises. Stressed, terrified, and suspicious, the group of stylists and their models at the competition intimately discuss who the killer could be and if the competition is rigged as they wait to be interviewed by the police. Read IndieWire’s full review.

“The Pod Generation” (directed by Sophie Barthes)

Distributor: Vertical and Roadside Attractions

Where to Find It: Theaters

In the 22nd century — somewhat amazingly — human existence has become so technologically advanced that certain things no longer seem necessary. Food comes from 3D printers. Nature has been reduced to something people experience through quick-hit “pod” immersions. Cities are the preferred location for nearly everyone. The sun is bright, outfits are crisp and tidy, and most people look sort of blissed out. It’s enough to fuel a closely tracked “Bliss Index,” which assigns an actual number to how happy the population is. It’s on the upswing and has been for a while.

Oh, and people — at least the people with enough money, some things really do never change — can grow their babies in smooth, egg-shaped pods that look like something Steve Jobs might have cooked up in a garage. The pods aren’t exactly top of mind for Rachel (Emilia Clarke), who is struggling to find the time for a trip to those damn nature pods and has an A.I.-fueled super-Siri named Elaina constantly barking at her that she’s not quite happy enough (to say nothing of her “therapist,” another artificial being who exists only as a giant eye and the voice in Rachel’s head). But when the possibility of a pod is foisted on Rachel in “The Pod Generation,” Sophia Barthes’ cleverly constructed vision of a tech-mad utopia, everything changes. Read IndieWire’s full review.

Read IndieWire's full review.

Also available this week:

“The Eternal Memory” (directed by Maite Alberdi)

Distributor: MTV Documentary Films

Where to Find It: Select theaters

Read IndieWire's full review.

“Inside Man” (directed by Danny A. Abeckaser)

Distributor: Vertical

Where to Find It: Theaters, plus various VOD platforms

“King on Screen” (directed by Daphné Baiwir)

Distributor: Dark Star Pictures

Where to Find It: Theaters

“Operation Napoleon” (directed by Óskar Thór Axelsson)

Distributor: Magnet Releasing

Where to Find It: Theaters

New Films on VOD and Streaming, Including Premium Platforms and Virtual Cinemas

“Heart of Stone” (directed by Tom Harper)

Distributor: Netflix

Where to Find It: Streaming on Netflix

In the final moments of Tom Harper’s “Heart of Stone” (a film that, yes, hinges on a character named “Stone” and her pursuit of a key piece of tech named “The Heart”), the Netflix spy caper edges as close as it ever does to a joke. As the various players in the film race to possess the powerful artificial intelligence known as “The Heart” (told you), the tech goes offline, inspiring one character to tell another that the best course of action is to turn it off, then back on again. Ah, if only.

As A.I. chatter starts to consume a fractured Hollywood, it’s only natural that such concerns have already made their way into our movies. Earlier this summer, even Tom Cruise took it on with his “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One,” which follows super-spy Ethan Hunt as he attempts to steal back an all-powerful A.I. that threatens the safety of the world. Netflix isn’t too far behind the ball, as “Heart of Stone” similarly follows a super-spy (in this case, played by Gal Gadot) as she attempts to steal back an all-powerful A.I. that threatens the safety of the world. One key difference between the films: While Christopher McQuarrie’s movie could be read as a diatribe against the evils of streaming and algorithmic programming, Harper’s feature scans as the exact opposite. Read IndieWire’s full review.

Read IndieWire's full review.

“Red, White & Royal Blue” (directed by Matthew Lopez)

Distributor: Prime Video

Where to Find It: Streaming on Prime Video

It’s been over 20 years since “The Princess Diaries” delighted readers of all ages with its big heart and royal intrigue. 2017 brought the low-budget charms of “The Christmas Prince” onto Netflix (three films and counting). The latest royal romance — based on the beloved bestseller by Casey McQuiston, who executive produces here — is a delight that gives rom-com fans all the trope-y moments they crave: Embarrassing karaoke scenes! Jane Austen references! Declarations of love while wearing a wet shirt due to rain! “Red, White, & Royal Blue” is a hopeful, fresh twist on a genre that should charm both fans of the book as well as anyone who enjoys a frothy love tale.

The story follows Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez) the son of the current president of the United States (Uma Thurman, landing on an exaggerated Texas accent) and his arch nemesis, England’s Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine). At a royal wedding, a literal push comes to shove and the papers report the duo are feuding. Due to forthcoming international manufacturing treaties — don’t worry about it — they must make nice for the cameras so there aren’t any U.S./U.K. diplomacy issues. When the two wind up shoved in a closet together following a make-nice appearance at a children’s hospital (trope alert!) a different kind of sparks begin to fly. Neither are out, and given their respective public roles, a whole host of issues arise before these college-aged guys can get to their potential happily ever after. Read IndieWire’s full review.

Read IndieWire's full review.

Also available this week:

“River Wild” (directed by Ben Ketai)

Distributor: Universal

Where to Find It: Various digital and VOD platforms

