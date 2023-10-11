New Movies Out Now in Theaters: What to See This Week

It’s not always easy to find out which movies are hitting theaters each week, especially as the Hollywood strikes led to many release date changes. With the WGA strike resolved and awards season heating up, there are more dramas and prestige productions in theaters for the next few months. Meanwhile October will bring a wealth of scary fare, while November and December should see family-friendly films and crowdpleasers for the holidays.

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” hits theaters across the country this week. Those who didn’t survive the Ticketmaster great war have a chance to witness the record-breaking, three-hour show — and those who did snag tickets get to relive it. For non-Swifties headed to the theater this week, the acclaimed French courtroom drama “Anatomy of a Fall” will have a limited release, along with documentaries “Silver Dollar Road,” directed by Raoul Peck and executive produced by Viola Davis, and National Geographic’s “The Mission.”

Check back each week to find the latest releases in theaters, from big-budget wide releases to niche independent titles.

Friday, Oct. 13

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”

AMC Theatres (Wide)

“Once Within a Time”

Oscilloscope (Limited)

“In the Fire”

Saban Films (Limited)

“The Mission”

National Geographic Documentary Films (Limited)

“Silver Dollar Road”

Amazon MGM Studios (Limited)

“Anatomy of a Fall”

Neon (Limited)

“Dead David”

Lionsgate (Limited)

“Divinity”

Sumerian Records (Limited)

Sunday, Oct. 15

“The Hunger Games”

Fathom Events (Limited)

Monday, Oct. 16

“What Is Love?”

Fathom Events (Limited)

Tuesday, Oct. 17

“Playin’ Possum”

Fathom Events (Limited)

“Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods”

Fathom Events (Limited)

