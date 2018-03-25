Movies like Annihilation offer hope to the Netflix cinema model after all

Despite debate arising over Netflix’s approach to content and some speaking out on its supposed anti-cinema model, the online streaming service does have its moments. Consumers are without question offered a lot of choice in 2018 when it comes to television and film content; as ease and convenience become a driving force when it comes to accessing new and old content alike.

Only the other week did I (at length) lament it for its cinema distribution model and, while I largely stand by my claim, movies like this year’s Annihilation prove to be the exception in a sea of mediocrity and subtle extinction of the traditional cinema experience.

A positive blemish (if you can call it that) on the overwhelmingly bad cinema content churned out by the popular streaming service who cater to what they believe subscribers want to see and not offer them what they deserve.

And it’s not solely down to Alex Garlands intriguing writing and directing, nor is it just Oscar-winner Natalie Portman’s strong leading performance, or Tessa Thompson’s engaging support that makes this stand out from the chaff such as Mute or The Cloverfield Paradox. No, it’s a series of very astute decisions and the freedom of experimental filmmaking that works – and all for the small screen no less.

Sure, this type of project will never have that same visual, immersive, overpowering effect as it would on a cinema screen – and believe me, it’d look special at the IMAX – but on this occasion it works in cohesion with the tools it’s given.

And in a sense the approach to the film is reflective of its ambiguous plotting – in the way that there’s an intertwining of all sorts, including talent, that fuses with and evolves over time into something organic and ultimately fluid and a pleasure to watch.

It’s not a perfect film by any means, as it possess plenty of questions without reply and a ponderous existentialism a handful of modern directors can pull off without seeming pretentious. But it also possesses a lot of the pros a Garland flick (take Ex Machina, for example) is synonymous with. Creativism and experimentalism are permitted, even encouraged, to flourish here, so when it’s in the right hands it all appears to work rather nicely indeed.

Yet were it not for Netflix I may never have ever seen the film. People with a busy working week and social commitments may not have the chance to seek out many films in the cinema. There’s that time and money factor that often leads people to the justification of film piracy – something I never condone – but with Netflix as its platform the excuses tend to dry up.

The convenience is there for users who perhaps nowadays even take it for granted. A new release film readily available 24/7 is a luxury some expect in 2018. Eliminating the ‘piracy is the only option’ retort is certainly a positive step for cinema and home entertainment, even if it won’t stamp out the activity in full, Netflix are helping to lessen such crimes.

Is Netflix in fact strengthening the film industry in this respect, rather than simply bringing it to a digitally aged demise?

In the wake of it’s release I’ve seen a number of people on Twitter declare to their followers that they watched (some more than once) and loved it. Peak times such as evenings and weekends saw a number of people I know settle down on the sofa to watch it and, for a majority of those I knew, enjoy it.