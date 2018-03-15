The movies where great directors went completely off the rails

It’s really, really hard to direct a movie – so much so that it’s a miracle any good ones get made at all.

This level of intense difficulty occasionally trips up even the best directors, which means there’s a dodgy movie on everyone’s CV.

Here’s a handful of all the times directors went completely off-track, delivering some bafflingly bad projects in the process.

Mimic (1997) – Guillermo del Toro

View photos

Del Toro’s first American film was also his first bad movie – following his astonishing Mexican debut Cronos with a disjointed monster movie could have derailed his career.

As it turns out, the film’s problems aren’t del Toro’s fault – they were the work of another movie monster.

“I really hated the experience,” del Toro said to the crowd at the London Film Festival last year. “My first American experience was almost my last because it was with the Weinsteins and Miramax. I have got to tell you, two horrible things happened in the late nineties, my father was kidnapped and I worked with the Weinsteins. I know which one was worse… the kidnapping made more sense, I knew what they wanted.”

Thankfully, it wasn’t the last monster movie del Toro made, and his most recent one, The Shape Of Water was just a little-bit more well-received.

Hereafter (2010) – Clint Eastwood

View photos

What went wrong? Clint Eastwood directing, written by the brilliant Peter Morgan, co-produced by Steven Spielberg, a great cast (including an early role for Bryce Dallas Howard)… All of which combined to create this directionless / inert snooze-fest, about three people who are connected to the afterlife in different ways. Who knows what went wrong, but with Eastwood doing five films in the three years that led up to Hereafter, maybe he was just knackered.

Eastwood bounced back with J Edgar, which demonstrated more of his dynamism, slowed down his output, and has been solid ever since. Well, until The 15:17 to Paris, a film so amateurish, it would deserve its own entry on this list if we hadn’t decided to stick to one film per director.

For The Love Of The Game (1999) – Sam Raimi

View photos

Baseball star Billy Chapel has to choose between love and his career in this saccharine sob-fest from genuine genius Sam Raimi. Sometimes when a director goes off the rails, it’s not because they’ve made a crazy film, it’s because they’ve made a boring one.

Raimi, who made his name on incredible intense horror flicks like Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2 and the wild Army Of Darkness, sure knows how to shoot the baseball scenes, but it’s when Costner’s character Chapel steps off the field that the problems kick in.

At 46% on Rotten Tomatoes, some critics liked it – only problem is, the star didn’t (though he didn’t blame Raimi for the film’s failure).

“For Universal, this movie has always been about the length and the rating,” Kevin Costner said before the film’s release. “It’s never been about the content. You feel a studio would want to release the best version of the movie, not the one they think appeals to the biggest common denominator. . . . Universal wasn’t even willing to try [to fight the MPAA]. They said it wouldn’t do any good. The love of the movies, I believe, is waning [in Hollywood].”