Movies that were totally spoiled before they'd been released

With the Russo brothers taking to social media to ask everyone not to spoil Infinity War’s major reveals after the movie hits cinemas, it’s made us think about all the times other films weren’t quite as careful with their secrets.

We’ve already showed you movie posters that spoiled the movie, but some films get ruined in advance in much weirder ways.

Here’s some of our favourite ways people have found out key plot points before they had a chance to buy a movie ticket.

Justice League – Social media

Poor, poor Justice League – it wasn’t just the plot that was a complete mess, the marketing was pretty confused too.

You had Henry Cavill on Instagram teasing Superman’s black suit and hashtagging every other post #JusticeLeague in one corner of the Internet, then in another, you had Warner Brothers leaving Superman out of every trailer and teaser poster because his involvement was supposed to be a massive surprise.





Literally no-one was fooled, especially when we found out that Henry Cavill had been called back for moustachetastic reshoots.

Seriously, Superman’s return was possibly the worst kept secret in movie history – you didn’t have to be Batman to uncover this particular spoiler.

Star Wars – Novelisation

A long time ago, in a galaxy that didn’t have the internet, George Lucas allowed the novelisation of the first Star Wars movie to come out a full SIX MONTHS before the film hit theatres. Yep, fans could read the entire film half a year before they could see it.

For all those who say that spoiler culture is ruining movies, that decision didn’t exactly mess with Star Wars’ box office, did it?

Though, there’s a chance that’s because no-one cared enough to actually read the damn thing at that point. We mean, imagine the book-shop browse: ‘Wookiees? Skywalkers? Jedis? What is this nonsense?!’

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 – Soundtrack

As with the first film, the Guardians Of The Galaxy soundtrack was released before the movie came out (the soundtrack landed in stores on April 21, the movie was released on April 28 in the UK, and May 5 in the US). But there’s nothing to worry about here, it’s just a bunch of classic ‘70s jams, right? Wrong.

Not only did Awesome Mix Vol 2 contain an original song – David Hasselhoff’s Guardians Inferno – that song contained a massive spoiler, in the form of the lyric ‘I didn’t learn parenting, my daddy was a planet.’ Considering that’s a third-act reveal, any fans listening closely would have had a pretty major moment ruined via their Walkmans.

Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace – Score

