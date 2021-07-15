Movie Producer Dillon Jordan Accused of Running Secret Prostitution Ring

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kate Briquelet
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

A California movie producer was indicted Thursday for allegedly running an international prostitution ring under the guise of a film business.

Dillon Jordan—the 49-year-old who is behind indie films including The Kindergarten Teacher starring Maggie Gyllenhaal and The Kid with Ethan Hawke—was arrested in San Bernardino County, California, but is facing charges in the Southern District of New York.

“As alleged, for years, Dillon Jordan operated an extensive and far-reaching prostitution business, using a purported event planning company and a movie production company to conceal the proceeds he made from exploiting women,” said Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said. “Now the party is over and the film is a wrap.”

Britney Spears Sobs in Court Describing Dad’s ‘Abuse’

Jordan, who also goes by the alises Daniel Jordan, Daniel Maurice Hatton, and Daniel Bohler, ran the operation with help from others including a “United Kingdom-based madam” from about 2010 through May 2017, federal prosecutors say.

The alleged crimes began three years before Jordan launched his company, PaperChase Films, which bills itself as a “vertically-integrated media and entertainment company” made up of “a committed group of cinephile-gogetters with an intense devotion to visual media.” The company website adds that Jordan “has rapidly achieved acclaim for his strong cinematic sensibilities, protecting investor relationships, and funding provocative, award-winning material.”

The indictment doesn’t indicate the names of Jordan’s other businesses which allegedly were involved in the prostitution scheme.

Prosecutors say Jordan funneled proceeds from his prostitution business—for which he allegedly kept a “roster of women” to perform sex acts in New York and beyond—to California-based front companies that advertised as a party and event planning firm and a movie production company. Jordan also allegedly opened multiple bank accounts in the names of those sham entities and utilized them to accept payments from clients, and to pay the women on his rolodex via cash or check.

“At times, Jordan further disguised the nature of the check payments made to the women for their prostitution services by describing them as modeling fees, appearances fees, consulting fees, massage therapy fees, and house party fees, among other things,” the indictment states.

The producer also allegedly coordinated with the U.K.-based madam, who is an unnamed co-conspirator, “by sharing and referring customers and prostitutes,” the court filing adds.

According to prosecutors, Jordan used email to coordinate the prostitution services, send photos of women to his clients and arrange the women’s travel.

The court filing lists dates on which Jordan allegedly accepted payment for services and booked hotels and flights for victims of the sex ring: on Dec. 15, 2011, Jordan allegedly booked a hotel in Manhattan and flight from California for a person identified as Victim-1, and on June 26, 2016, Jordan arranged travel for a second woman referred to as Victim-2.

Jordan is charged with conspiracy to violate the Mann Act, enticement, use of interstate commerce to promote unlawful activity and money laundering. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 50 years behind bars.

“This defendant apparently thought he could hide his alleged criminal dealings behind a supposedly legitimate business,” said FBI Special Agent-in-Charge George M. Crouch Jr.. “But the FBI, in its mission to protect our citizens, uses every tool at its disposal to unmask those who violate federal law and assist the impacted victims.

“We encourage anyone who was victimized by this defendant, and anyone with additional information, to contact our Newark field office.”

Dillon’s career appeared to be taking off toward the end of this alleged operation.

In 2018, the Hollywood Reporter covered Jordan’s multimillion-dollar partnership with IRA Capital’s Samir Patel, who told the outlet: “Having watched Dillon build PaperChase Films from the ground up and achieve the tremendous success that he has, there’s no question that our mutual goals will be well-served by his instincts and vision.”

One year before, arts website Occhi Magazine reported on PaperChase’s three-script deal with documentarian and music-video director Kevin Kerslake. “Dillon is relentless,” Kerslake said, according to the website. “What he has accomplished in the short time he’s been producing is unreal, reminiscent of legendary producers throughout the years who had the courage to blaze their own path.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Bail revoked for Capitol rioter accused of leaving obscene voicemail

    The probation officer said one voicemail referenced "the size of [the suspect's] genitalia and the performance of his genitalia."

  • Why Ashton Kutcher sold his ticket to space after talking with Mila Kunis

    Mila Kunis told Ashton Kutcher it's "not a smart family decision" to go to space with young kids.

  • Trump says he might be 'the greatest star maker of all time' but some of his stars 'are actually made of garbage'

    "Many say I am the greatest star-maker of all time. But some of the stars I produced are actually made of garbage," he said amid a wave of new books.

  • Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson Joke They 'Had to Get Drunk' and 'High' to Nail This Jungle Cruise Scene

    Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson star in Disney's Jungle Cruise, which hits theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 30

  • Undrafted Baseball Player Surprises His Dad in Touching Viral Video After He's Signed to MLB

    "Surprising my dad at his work with the news that I just got signed by the Washington Nationals," Robert Anthony Cruz wrote on TikTok

  • Milla Jovovich’s daughter Ever Anderson made Scarlett Johansson cry in 'Black Widow'

    A brilliant performance in Black Widow that even made Scarlett Johansson cry shows that 13-year-old actor Ever Anderson is very much following in her mother, Milla Jovovich’s footsteps and taking Hollywood by storm.

  • Giannis’ Monster Block Sets ABC Up for a $250 Million Payday

    The Milwaukee Bucks mashed the reset button on the 2021 NBA Finals Wednesday night, securing a single-digit home court win that whittled the series down to a best-of-three and all but ensured that ABC would walk away from this meeting of smaller-market teams a quarter of a billion dollars richer. After a couple of one-sided […]

  • Bryson DeChambeau accused of 'acting like an eight-year-old' as Open frustration boils over

    Bryson DeChambeau has been accused of “acting like an eight-year-old” by his own equipment-makers for declaring “my driver sucks” after a frustrating start to the Open Championship. While playing partner Jordan Spieth shot a 65 to stand one off Louis Oosthuizen’s first-round lead, DeChambeau struggled to a 71 and characteristically pointed the finger of blame anywhere but himself. “If I can hit it down the middle of the fairway, that’s great, but with the driver right now, the driver sucks,” DeC

  • NBA fan spent $7K to watch Yuta Watanabe play at the Olympics but her dream is dead

    Fans won't be allowed to attend the Olympics, crushing the dream of this Yuta Watanabe supporter.

  • ‘I’ve Had To Physically Restrain My Dad,’ Says Man Whose Father Lives With Auto-Brewery Syndrome

    Hal says that living with Auto-Brewery Syndrome (ABS) is “not fun,” and it’s not like “a walking party.” He says the medical condition, which causes his body to produce ethanol without drinking, can leave him dangerously intoxicated – make him hallucinate, fall, become verbally and physically aggressive, and often leaves him with little to no memory of what’s happened during a flare-up. Hal’s son, Tristan, recently moved home to help take care of him. Tristan says that there have been noticeable changes in his father’s personality and ability to communicate and that “Things have gotten so bad that I’ve had to physically restrain my dad about 15 times.” “Thank God he’s there to restrain me because I don’t know what I’m capable of,” says Hal. Hal’s long-time girlfriend, Stephanie, says that Hal has injured himself and has repeatedly been in trouble with the law due to his ABS-fueled behaviors. What do she and Tristan say are their biggest fears if Hal’s condition is left untreated? This episode of Dr. Phil, “Belligerent and Blacked Out But Not a Drop to Drink,” airs Friday. Check your local listing. WATCH: New Treatments For Medical Condition That Causes Severe Intoxication Without Ingesting Alcohol TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Have a story Dr. Phil won't believe?

  • Judge denies request by pro-Trump lawyers to release video of Detroit sanctions hearing

    A federal judge denied the request of a group of seven lawyers, including Sidney Powell and Lin Wood, who petitioned through their legal counsel on Wednesday to release the footage of a Detroit sanctions hearing on Monday over concerns about misinformation.

  • 'Roadrunner' director relives the pain of Anthony Bourdain's suicide: 'I spent time swimming in the sea of grief he left behind'

    Morgan Neville explains why "Roadrunner" doesn't romanticize Bourdain's death. "There's nothing romantic about it."

  • Oregon woman tells Filipino man to ‘go back to the Philippines,’ yells the N-word

    A viral video on Twitter shows an Oregon woman spewing anti-Asian comments at a couple, telling them to ‘go back to Philippines’ before dropping the N-word. YouTuber Joseph Morris claims the woman is Shauna Nicol Foreman, and that the two parties reportedly got into a dispute over the loudness while caring for their lawn. Oregon law states: “It is legal to record telephone conversations with the consent of at least one party, but recording in-person conversations requires the consent of all parties except for in certain circumstances, such as when all parties reasonably should have known they were being recorded.”

  • US military trained 'small number' of the Colombian suspects in Haiti assassination, Pentagon says

    Colombia has been a major beneficiary of U.S. military assistance for decades, with billions of U.S. dollars going to train and equip the country's armed forces.

  • Mike Pence: Evidence 'strongly suggests' COVID-19 came from a Chinese lab

    Ex-VP Mike Pence points to a Chinese lab as COVID's source, but doesn't elaborate on the evidence he's citing. In a new paper, virologists disagree.

  • Employer who filmed maid showering 9 times jailed

    A man who kept filming his domestic helper showering was jailed for four months on Wednesday (14 July) after the victim recorded him in the act.

  • Police defend withholding details in South Carolina killings

    State police told a judge that they don't want to release more information about the slayings of two members of a prominent South Carolina legal family and, after more than a month of investigation, said they still don’t know what evidence might be important to solve the case. The State Law Enforcement Division was in court Wednesday with The Post and Courier. The agency is investigating the June 7 deaths of Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and her son Paul Murdaugh, 22.

  • Officials, Taliban strike ceasefire deal in western Afghanistan, says provincial governor

    KABUL (Reuters) -Government officials in a western Afghan province said on Thursday they had negotiated "an indefinite ceasefire" with the Taliban to prevent further attacks on the capital of the province. The move came after fighters from the Islamist group secured complete control over all the districts in Badghis province, reflecting wider gains by the Taliban over territory and infrastructure in the weeks since U.S. President Joe Biden announced the withdrawal of U.S. troops by Sept. 11. "Ten tribal elders had taken the responsibility of ceasefire, so they first talked to the Taliban, and then talked to the local government and both sides reached a ceasefire," the provincial governor, Husamuddin Shams, told Reuters.

  • Michigan GOP executive who blamed Trump for election loss resigns leadership post

    The move comes after Jason Roe faced some pushback from Michigan Republicans over comments that Trump was to blame for his election loss.

  • Jake Paul makes offer to fight Conor McGregor

    Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley spoke to the media at their promotional press conference for their Aug. 29 boxing match set to take place at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. The two spoke on an array of topics, but perhaps the talk of the press conference was what Paul had to say about Conor McGregor. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul) Paul notably got a chain of McGregor, which is an image of him after his TKO loss at UFC 257 to Dustin Poirier. ‘The Problem C