New movie inspired by West Mesa Murders coming soon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the most infamous stories to come out of Albuquerque is now heading to the big screen. The movie, ‘Boneyard,’ is inspired by and loosely follows the true events of the West Mesa murders when in 2009, police excavated the remains of 11 women on the West Mesa.

Story continues below

Vincent McDaniel co-wrote the film in 2020. He said he has a personal connection to this story. “There was a time in my life when I was in the street, and I was involved in certain things. And I knew a lot of these girls,” he said.

McDaniel also plays a detective in the movie, alongside big names like Mel Gibson who plays a seasoned detective, and rapper Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson as the Albuquerque Police Department chief.

Filmed in Nevada, local audiences will still see familiar sights and logos. “There’s some liberties taken of course and there’s going to be some truth in there. I think we did it in good fashion,” said McDaniel.

He said he wants people to walk away from the film with a sense of “awareness.” “We’re not sure if the killer is dead or still out there. But the activities that allow these people to be predators, those things are still out there,” he said.

‘Boneyard’ will be released this summer. The film is directed by Asif Akbar and marks the first major production by McDaniel’s company, Dream Team Productions. He said his upcoming projects will also shed light on New Mexico stories.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.