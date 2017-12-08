Movie franchises that jumped the shark in 2017

If you’ve never heard of the term, ‘jumping the shark’ is what happens when a long-running series tries something new, changing in such an extreme manner that it backfires and reveals that the franchise has run out of ideas.

It’s named after the moment in Happy Days, when Fonzie literally jumped a shark to add a bit of excitement to the show, but it was such a preposterous moment it went down in infamy as an example of when showrunners and filmmakers completely discard the internal logic of their properties.

That happened plenty of times this year, which several movie franchises taking big risks in an attempt to stay relevant, and finding themselves becoming laughing stocks instead. .

Pirates Of The Caribbean – Salazar’s Revenge

View photos

It’s probably quite difficult to identify when exactly the Pirates franchise fully jumped the shark, as it’s always been a bit mad, but considering Salazar’s Revenge basically replaced the entire cast (save for a gurning Johnny Depp), and included an actual jumping (ghost) shark, we’d say this was the point of no return for sanity of the franchise. Still, it did well at the box office (over a billion!), so let’s see how far they stretch the premise next time around.

Transformers – The Last Knight

View photos

The Last Knight tried desperately to maintain the upward box office trajectory of Bay’s previous Transformers instalments – bringing a writers’ room for the first time, a new child lead, and introducing a French-accented Hot Rod (yeah, we have no idea why they did that either) while completely changing the mythology of the series to suggest giant transforming robots had been part of every significant event of human history since the dark ages.

Surprisingly, audiences didn’t want a history lesson mixed in with their explosions and stayed away – it was the worst performing sequel so far.

Fast & The Furious – The Fate Of The Furious

View photos

Vin Diesel doesn’t jump a shark in the eighth Fast film, but he does jump an actual submarine, which is basically the same thing.

These films have always been ridiculous, with each instalment increasingly giving the impression that the franchise could run out of fuel at any moment. Fate showed the surest sign of spluttering so far. Despite the fact it made 1.1 billion at the box office, that was actually a drop from Fast 7, which made 1.5 billion.

Those aren’t the sort of numbers that stall a franchise, but it is a sign that audiences are starting to tire of Vin and his family’s tyred antics (sorry).

Dark Universe – The Mummy