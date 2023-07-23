Mountain West football coaches preach unity

Jul. 23—Yes, the members of the Mountain West Conference agree, they all can get along.

LAS VEGAS—Yes, the members of the Mountain West Conference agree, they all can get along.

In a show of promotion and solidarity at the Mountain West Football Media Days, representatives from the league's 12 football-playing schools were united as they navigate the changing landscape of college football. Among the topics :—A month ago, San Diego State filed notice of an intent to leave the Mountain West (and presumably join the Pac-12 ). But the Pac-12, which is dealing with next year's departures of USC and UCLA while negotiating new television deals, has yet to extend an offer to SDSU or anyone else. SDSU said it never really left ; the MWC said it did and would withhold the $6.6 million distribution as down payment of the $17 million exit fee. In the end, SDSU agreed to remain through at least the 2024-25 academic year, and the MWC would release the distribution and never discuss details of the negotiations.—When the College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams next year, it is believed the highest-rated champions of six of the 10 FBS leagues would receive automatic berths. MWC coaches insist their league is the best of the Group of Five, and should earn the sixth automatic bid. "No doubt we're in the top six, " Utah State coach Blake Anderson said. "This league is the best Group of Five league in the country."—As players profit from their names, images and likenesses, different state laws offer varying allowances. The MWC would like Congress to intervene and implement across-the-board rules for NILs.—Programs are concerned about coaches' burnout because of the extra work in recruiting. The transfer portal has added time-consuming demands because players no longer have to sit out a season after transferring. With recruiting after a high school player's junior year, coaches have limited vacation opportunities in the summer. "Young guys can get burnt out, " Nevada coach Ken Wilson said. "Older guys can get burnt out. It's a lot of hours."—The transfer portal has opened the way for the possibility of third-party poaching. "There's been a significant amount, " Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said. "If anybody thinks they can stop tampering, good luck, jackpot. God bless'em."

Story continues

New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales said : "Here's how you can control it : We've got to turn each other in. There can't be a good ol' boys league where you look the other way. If somebody's recruiting your players, then you turn them in. ... I have no problem with calling a head coach and telling them that somebody on their staff is doing something. I think it's the right thing to do."

SCOUTING THE MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE AIR FORCE FALCONS—Head coach : Troy Calhoun—2022records : 10-3, 5-3 MWC—Falcon story : During a random encounter in 2018, according to one version, center Chris Mitchell was greeted with, "What's up, Diesel ?" That eventually became the collective nickname for the O-line that drives the run-heavy, triple-option offense. Five years later, Mitchell is a first lieutenant in the U.S. Space Force but the "Diesel " continues to clear running lanes. Last year, the Falcons led the nation in rushing (326.7 yards per game ). "Diesel engines are consistent and strong, and we believe our offensive line is consistent and can move people, " current center Thor Paglialong said. The Diesel has membership hats and Thursday gatherings at Slim Chickens (favorite : chicken tenders with honey-mustard dip ). NCAA rushing leader Brad Roberts graduated, and quarterbacks Zac Larrier, Ben Brittain and Jensen Jones are the leading candidates to succeed Haaziq Daniels. The Falcons' ball-hogging (topped nation in time of possession with a 36-minute average ) could get greedier. NCAA implemented a rule that the clock won't automatically stop after a first down.—Falcon to watch : If the fullback dive is staple of the offense, then Paglialong is the diving board. In tandem with a guard (based on a play's direction ), Paglialong's mission is to displace the opposing nose tackle. "It's a two-on-one moving him, " Paglialong said. In practices, Paglialong and his line mates prefer live combat. "We don't use (blocking ) sleds, " he said. "We have a big scout team."

BOISE STATE BRONCOS—Head coach : Andy Avalos—2022 records : 10-4, 8-0 MWC—Bronco story : It was an uneven start, at 2-2, to open the 2022 season. After the fourth game, quarterback Hank Bachmeier announced his departure and offensive analyst Dirk Koetter was named interim offensive coordinator in place of fired Tim Plough. Taylen Green was promoted to QB1, and went 8-2 as a starter, factoring in 24 combined touchdowns. Running back George Holani, who conquered knee problems to rush for 1, 157 yards, and Ashton Jeanty moonlight as backfield blockers and decoys on Green's play-action plays. Beginning when he was 6, DJ Schramm ran gassers with the defensive players his father, Dave Schramm, coached during a lengthy college career. "I held my own as a 10-year-old kid, I think, " said Schramm, who now leads the defense as an active linebacker. "The dude loves to play ball, " Avalos said of Schramm, who had 11.5 tackles for loss last season.—Bronco to watch : For tight end Riley Smith, delivering lines apparently is more difficult than making timely plays. "I was excited to break out my acting career, " said Smith, who was featured in a commercial for a local Ford dealership, "but it was difficult in the heat of the moment." The former 200-pound QB is now 6-5, 245 pounds, a pass-catching target at different levels, and lessee of a Ford truck he uses to drive teammates to practices and the lake.

COLORADO STATE RAMS—Head coach : Jay Norvell—2022 records : 3-9, 3-5 MWC—Ram story : A year ago, Norvell was more than a little irraz when several players he inherited transferred ahead of his first season as CSU coach. "If they weren't invested in it, they shouldn't have taken all the practice reps in the spring and training camp, " Norvell said. "We had (replacements ) thrown to the wolves." Quarterback Clay Millen, who followed Norvell from Nevada, led the FBS with 72.2 % accuracy. After the season, Millen and the coaches went through each of his games, frame by frame. "He was embarrassed about a lot of the snaps, " Norvell said. "He couldn't believe he did some of the things he did." During the offseason, Millen worked on quickening his release to beat the pass rush. It also helps Tory Horton, the league's best returner, and Justus Ross-Simmons are tall and fast targets.—Ram to watch : In New Jersey's Central Ward, the rules are there are no rules : no pads for 7-on-7 tackle football, no fouls in basketball. "We were basically hitting each other, " defensive lineman Mohamed Kamara said of the pick-up games. "That's how I grew up." And that is how Kamara developed into the Rams' most terrifying pass rusher.

FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS—Head coach : Jeff Tedford—2022 records : 10-4, 7-1 MWC—Bulldog story : The rise came in the fall when the Bulldogs won nine in a row to close with an MWC title and Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl victory. The rebuild begins at quarterback, where at least five candidates, including Central Florida transfer Mikey Keene, are seeking to replace Jake Haener. Tedford said a decision will be made between implementing situational drills in training camp and a week ahead of the opener against Purdue. "We're putting in the work, " wideout Eric Brooks said of the player-run practices. "It's not like we're taking days off and riding the wave of last year." There are four returning starters on the O-line. Former Rainbow Warrior Cam Lockridge is the best cover defender for a defense that allowed 19.4 points per game. The Bulldogs signed 12 from junior colleges and 13 from the transfer portal. Tight end Tyler Carr (whose father and uncle were Bulldogs QBs ) and running Devon Rivers (whose older brother is the program's career rushing leader ) are the additions to the roster.—Bulldog to watch : Linebacker Levelle Bailey does not spend Sundays with a karoke mic. "The voice is gone, " said Bailey, who makes the defensive calls and checks. "You've got to be loud and vocal and know the guys trust you." Bailey, who is fitted for braces, does not wear a mouthpiece "because I'm talking a lot." He led the Bulldogs with 88 stops.

HAWAII RAINBOW WARRIORS—Head coach : Timmy Chang—2022 records : 3-10, 2-6 MWC—Warrior story : Since the end of last season, Chang has restructured the coaching staff, added to the recruiting /evaluating department, utilized a sports scientist on rest and recovery procedures, and, most of all, fully resurrected the run-and-shoot offense. Chang takes over the play-calling for a scheme he directed as a record-setting QB at Saint Louis School and UH. Ian Shoemaker will decipher defenses from the coaches' booth and coach the tight ends ; O-line coach Roman Sapolu has been promoted to co-offensive coordinator. Defensive coordinator Jacob Yoro remains as the play caller while also coaching the safeties. Former UH D-end Jordan Pu 'u-Robinson will assist co-DC Eti Ena with the defensive front.—Warrior to watch : To go with his added work load, slash back Tylan Hines added more plates to the weightlifting bar. At 5-7 and 175 pounds, Hines, who will align as a running back and slotback, can back squat 500 pounds.

NEVADA WOLF PACK—Head coach : Kevin Wilson—2022 records : 2-10, 0-8 MWC—Wolf Pack story : On Dec. 10, 2021, Wilson took over a program with room to grow. After transfers and graduations, there were only 53 players. This summer's training camp roster will be at 110. "We've done an overhaul of that original roster, " said Wilson, noting only 30 remain from that first team. Wilson, who coached under pistol-offense creator Chris Ault several years ago, has placed emphasis on the running game. But Wilson's biggest addition is quarterback Brendon Lewis, who started 13 games in three seasons with Colorado before being part of the Buffalo exodus. Lewis has gained attention for his workouts posted on social media. Saint Louis grad A.J. Bianco is trying to scale the QB depth chart. Cornerback Jaden Dedman, whose Nipsey Hussle-styled beard belies his poker face, uses the patience-step method in press coverage to read and agitate receivers.—Wolf to watch : With dramatic effect, kicker Brandon Talton waited seven weeks to return from an injury and boot his way into the MWC record books for most career field goals. He was tied when he broke a collarbone into four pieces, requiring 13 screws and a plate. "I want to be in a make-or-break situation, where you're either going to be a hero or a zero, " Talton said. "I want to be a hero."

NEW MEXICO LOBOS—Head coach : Danny Gonzales—2022 records : 2-10, 0-8 MWC—Lobo story : Gonzales knew it would take four or five years to build the Lobos. "I was very disappointed in 2-10, when we had games we were competitive in but weren't good enough an offense to score points, " said Gonzales, who enters his fourth season. Gonzales brought in Bryant Vincent, who was UAB's interim head coach in 2022. Quarterback Dylan Hopkins, who played in 32 FBS games, also decided to make the move to New Mexico. Hopkins has relayed Vincent's message of outside-zone runs and play-action plays. Rocky Long, the architect of the 3-3-5 defense, resigned as DC to take a similar job at Syracuse. Troy Reffett's task is to recreate Long's scheme without seven players who departed, including five into the transfer portal.—Lobo to watch : Last year, cornerback Donte Martin felt winded after making a tackle. It turned out he had a collapsed lung that required surgery to inflate. "My dad was in the military and he taught me pain is temporary, " Martin said. Through his father's encouragement, Martin built a computer, learned to fix cars and became a shutdown corner.

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS—Head coach : Brady Hoke—2022 records : 7-6, 5-3 MWC—Aztec story : Last September, the starting quarterback was in concussion protocol, a backup left the team, and a third QB suffered a broken collarbone. Hoke then gave associate head coach Jeff Horton the play-calling duties and named Ryan Lindley quarterbacks coach. Then Mississippi transfer Jalen Mayden, who had not thrown a pass in a game in four years and moved to safety months earlier, was handed the starting QB job. In his debut, Mayden threw for 322 yards, including going 6-for-6 on the winning drive, in beating Hawaii. A split backfield and pre-snap huddling eased Mayden's transition. Mayden developed a quick release at Georgia's Sachse High, which modeled its attack after Texas Tech's and Baylor's. But Hoke insisted the Aztecs won't stray from their history. "We're going to run the football, " Hoke said. "We didn't do that very well the last two years."—Aztec to watch : Mark Redman channeled his basketball aggressiveness into becoming a physical tight end with a strong grip. "I could get 30 rebounds a game, but I couldn't make any of the shots, " he recalled. "Basketball wasn't my forte after I found out how how many fouls you get." But Redman, who is 6-6 and 255, can post up safeties and use a screen-and-roll move to chip-block a linebacker and curl into the open.

SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS—Head coach : Brent Brennan—2022 records : 7-5, 5-3 MWC—Spartan story : What started as a dream in 2006 became a reality with last week's opening of the Spartan Athletics Complex, a two-story, 55, 000-square-foot building with locker rooms, auditoriums, meeting rooms, players lounges, offices, cafeteria, and nutrition station. Meanwhile, former UH quarterback Chevan Cordeiro will remain as the Spartans' foundation. After confirming Cordeiro will have input in protection calls, Brennan mused, "Chevan can do whatever he wants. That comes with maturity and confidence." When he was an opponent, Cordeiro proved to be elusive on scrambles. Now 11 pounds heavier, at 196, Cordeiro will not stray prematurely from the pocket. "He has great courage, " Brennan said. "He'll stay in there and find some way to deliver the football." Wideouts Justin Lockhart and Charles Ross are Cordeiro's best options.—Spartan to watch : There is a reason safety Tre Jenkins plays with great anticipation. His second-grade teacher, Mrs. Reyes, allowed students to play chess if they finished their work early. "As a safety, you have to think three, four steps ahead, just like in chess, " Jenkins said. "You play off other players."

UNLV REBELS—Head coach : Barry Odom—2022 records : 5-7, 3-5 MWC—Rebel story : This offseason, each morning begins with juice and grins. "He comes in early and he's playing his music, " quarterback Doug Brumfield said of new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. "He's bringing the juice, his energy. If you don't bring the juice, he's going to get in front and dance. He's going to get you going. He brings the energy you need. You don't know how impactful that is until you have it." Marion, who was a UH assistant in 2021, created the Go-Go Offense that incorporates elaborate formations (two backs to the left of the QB ), RPOs, triple options, multiple sweeps, routes of every level and, well, just about everything. In 2017, Howard was a 45-point underdog against UNLV. With Marion calling the Bisons' plays, Howard produced what is considered the biggest upset against the spread. The Rebels have focused on conditioning drills to reach the goal of at least 70 plays a game with no more than 14 seconds between placement and snap.—Rebel to watch : In 14 of the past 15 seasons, the Rebels have allowed an average of 30-plus points. Nose tackle Naki Fahina, who suffered a season-ending injury in the second half of the 2022 opener, is back—his hair longer, his patience shorter. "Going through the rehab took some time, " said Fahina, who is 6 feet and 300 pound. "I did double days of treatment. I'm back."

UTAH STATE AGGIES—Head coach : Blake Anderson—2022 records : 6-7, 5-3 MWC—Aggie story : Sometimes true love is not found next door. Quarterback Cooper Legas grew up five minutes from the BYU campus. His father and grandfather were Cougars. "I always grew up thinking I was going to go there, " Legas said. Legas, who is a regular in the student section for USU basketball games, has embraced life in Logan. "You get that fun-loving, energetic, joke-telling, chest-bumping guy, but you also get a guy who's not afraid to work, " Anderson said. "He's still sitting in the office taking notes at 10 :30 even though he knows we'll go over it the next day. He has that inner drive." Legas also noted the Aggies picked up new fans. "My family, my grandpa, all they wear is Utah State stuff, " Legas said. "My grandpa's closet is full of BYU stuff that doesn't come out anymore. He's all in in supporting the Aggies."—Aggie to watch : The hottest performer in Logan is defensive lineman Hale Motu 'apuaka, a Punahou School graduate and three-time world fireknife champion. Motu 'apuaka and his wife formed Fuekafa Entertainment, which performs luau shows across Utah. He said three members of the USU softball team are dancers. Motu 'apuaka is emcee and fireknife dancer. Motu 'apuaka, who began spinning when he was 3, said his 15-month-old son already is "spinning his practice stick around."

WYOMING COWBOYS—Head coach : Craig Bohl—2022 records : 7-6, 5-3 MWC—Cowboy story : Quarterback Andrew Peasley does not have to worry about mistaken identity. "I tell people, 'I'm not Josh Allen, '" the 6-2, 213-pound Peasle said of the All-Pro quarterback and Wyoming alumnus. "He's 6-5, 240 pounds. He has a crazy arm. I think of myself as crafty and scrambling. He's good at that, too, but we're not the same player." After transferring from Utah State last year, Peasley led the Cowboys in total offense with 1, 913 yards—and that was with a sore shoulder. Bohl said Peasley's arm strength has improved this offseason. Peasley also is a dual threat. "He can run well, " Bohl said. "We don't run the quarterback a lot, but he's one of our fastest players."—Cowboy to watch : After patiently waiting, middle linebacker Easton Gibbs heard, "next." Last week, Gibbs was named the Mountain West's preseason Defensive Player of the Year. "Going into last season, I wasn't on any of (the lists ). I told myself it's all about the process and grinding through it." As a former prep quarterback, Gibbs weighed 185 pounds when he first enrolled. He learned from future NFL linebackers Logan Wilson and Chad Muma. Last year, Gibbs moved from the weak side to the middle, and his tackles shot up to 121. What went down were his golf scores. After breaking 100 twice last summer, he has shot in the 80s this offseason.