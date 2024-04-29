Motorious Readers Get Double Entries To Win These Awesome Challengers

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Win two dream muscle cars.

Dream Giveaway, renowned for turning automotive dreams into reality, has announced its latest and perhaps most striking contest yet—a chance to win not one, but two Plum Crazy Dodge Challengers. Dubbed the “Plum Craziest” giveaway, this contest harks back to the successful 2013 giveaway that featured the similarly themed "Plum Crazier" Challenger.

The grand prizes are nothing short of spectacular, blending classic muscle with modern performance. The first prize is a Plum Crazy 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T 440-6, a rare gem meticulously restored to showcase its original glory. This classic muscle car boasts a 440ci Six-Pack engine, a Super Track Pack with a Pistol Grip 4-speed gearbox, Sure Grip limited-slip rear axle, 4.10 gears, and power disc brakes. Its provenance is further enhanced by its history within the private collection of Jim Holden, former President and CEO of Chrysler Corporation, making it a significant piece of automotive history.

The second grand prize catapults the winner into modern muscle car royalty with a Plum Crazy 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock. As one of just 27 produced for the final production run of Hellcat-powered Challengers, this car comes equipped with a supercharged 6.2L HEMI High Output V-8, delivering an astounding 807 horsepower. This model is not only designed for breathtaking speed but also comes standard with drag radial tires, emphasizing its drag-strip readiness.

Participants in the giveaway contribute to a noble cause, with proceeds supporting veterans and children’s charities. The drawing is an opportunity not only to possibly win a pair of iconic vehicles but also to aid in charitable efforts across the country. Those interested in entering can do so by making a donation, with the sweepstakes concluding later this year, and the lucky winner taking home both of these exceptional vehicles.

