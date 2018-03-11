Motley Crue Biopic Crew Member Suffers Electric Shock, Expected To Recover

A man trying to de-rig a set on the Motley Crue biopic The Dirt suffered a severe electric shock Saturday while working on a rooftop at the film’s New Orleans location.

The unidentified man was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.

The Dirt is based on the band’s 2001 autobiography, tracking the hard rock group’s rise to superstardom in the 1980s. The film is directed by Jeff Tremaine (Jackass, Bad Grandpa) and stars Douglas Booth (Jupiter Ascending) as bassist Nikki Sixx, rapper Machine Gun Kelly as drummer Tommy Lee, Iwan Rheon as guitarist Mick Mars, and Daniel Webber as lead singer Vince Neil (The Punisher)

The film will be distributed by Netflix. A request for comment has been sent.

