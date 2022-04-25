The most sensational moments from the first week of the Kardashian and Blac Chyna trial

Kris Jenner and Blac Chyna. Richard Shotwell/AP; Theo Wargo/Getty Images

TV personality and former exotic dancer Blac Chyna is suing the Kardashian-Jenners for $108 million in damages.

She claims the family unfairly trash-talked her to E! Network executives five years ago, which the family denies.

Insider breaks down the biggest moments from the star-studded trial so far.

Chyna pointed a gun at Rob Kardashian and wrapped an iPhone cord around his neck during their relationship, but said it was a joke

In this courtroom artist sketch, former reality television star Blac Chyna sits in court in Los Angeles on April 19, 2022. Chyna is suing the Kardashian-Jenner family for defamation and lost income. Associated Press

On the stand Wednesday, Blac Chyna said that she was "being silly" when she wrapped an iPhone cord around Rob Kardashian's neck and pointed a gun at him while they were still together, Insider's Laura Italiano, Azmi Haroun, and Palmer Haasch reported.

As part of the lawsuit, Chyna, whose legal name is Angela White, spent time defending herself against accusations that she was physically abusive to her then-fiance.

The iPhone cord incident occurred in 2016 while the two were celebrating Season 2 of their now-defunct show "Rob and Chyna" being greenlit.

Chyna pointed a gun at Rob and said "If he ever leaves me, I'll get him."

"He thought it was funny," she said of Rob Kardashian.

Kris Jenner, on the other hand, did not take the gun incident lightly and said on the stand she was "traumatized" by it.

"The gun held to my son's head wasn't a joke," Jenner said.

Kris Jenner sought to cancel "Rob & Chyna" and even messaged E! Network executives to "ditch the bitch," Chyna's lawyer said

Kris Jenner stands with, from left, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian at the NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment event in 2015. The three are being sued by Rob Kardashian's former fiancee Blac Chyna Evan Agostini/AP

Chyna's lawyer said that texts from Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner proved that Jenner had a hand in the cancellation of the reality show "Rob & Chyna," Page Six reported.

The cause of the series ending — whether it was the Kardashian's meddling, as Chyna claims, or Rob and Chyna's breakup — is a key issue in the case.

Lyenne Ciani, Chyna's lawyer, said that on December 14, 2016, when E! announced "Rob & Chyna" would be picked up for a second season, an argument between Chyna and Rob erupted.

Ciani said after that Jenner took it upon herself to reach out to E! Network executives, begging them to cancel the show and "ditch the bitch."

Ciani also said that Jenner insulted Chyna in the process, calling her "stupid" and "really ghetto." Ciani claimed that Kim, Kylie, and Khloé also reached out with similar requests to cancel the show.

Michael Rhodes, attorney for the Kardashian family, denied the allegations and said that E! canceled "Rob & Chyna" because of the toxicity of the relationship between the couple.

Jenner also later said that as an executive producer of the show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," she was "not part of internal discussions" with the network about "Rob & Chyna" being greenlit for a second season.

Although the details of the December argument are unclear, Chyna said there was no physical altercation between her and Rob, while Jenner said Chyna "beat the shit out of Rob's face."

When asked to clarify the statement, Jenner compared the incident to the Oscars slap between Chris Rock and Will Smith, calling her choice of words a "figure of speech."

Kris Jenner said Chyna threatened Kylie Jenner's and Tyga's lives but said she doesn't know the details

Courtroom artist sketch shows, from left, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner sitting in court in Los Angeles on April 19, 2022. They are the defendants in Blac Chyna's lawsuit against the family. The Associated Press

Kris Jenner said Blac Chyna threatened the life of her daughter, Kylie Jenner, and Kylie's then-boyfriend Tyga.

Chyna and Tyga previously dated between 2011 and 2014 and share a son. Kylie dated Tyga between 2014 and 2017, and Rob Kardashian and Chyna dated and were engaged between 2016 and 2017.

Jenner stood by her comments from a 2019 deposition where she said that Chyna had "threatened my daughter's life."

"Kylie was dragged into it because she was dating Tyga and that's where the aggression came from," Jenner said. Jenner also claimed that Kylie told her that Chyna cut Tyga's arm with a knife.

Jenner said she would leave the details of Chyna's alleged threats to Kylie or Tyga.

"I'll stand by what she says," Jenner said, referring to Kylie. Kylie said she assumed Chyna was sending "empty threats."

According to The Hollywood Reporter Kylie testified that Chyna threatened to "beat" her via text message."From what I remember she sent me a bunch of devil emojis, and said something like 'counting down the days' until she could beat me or something," said Jenner. She explained why she did not contact the authorities about these messages at the time. "I didn't report it, because I assumed they were empty threats," Jenner continued.

Chyna's lawyer then asked why Jenner was comfortable with Rob dating Chyna, to which she replied that she was "used" to "a lot of drama in my family."

E! Executive Jeff Olde denies Kylie squashed "Rob & Chyna."

Jeff Olde says Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian did not have the final say on "Rob & Chyna." Getty Images

According to The Hollywood Reporter, when asked about an email Kylie Jenner sent expressing her concerns about Rob and Chyna the former senior vice president of E! replied, "I really don't take direction from seventeen-year-olds."

Chyna said she hasn't filed taxes since 2018

Blac Chyna arrives at the Oscars on Feb. 9, 2020 in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell/AP

Chyna said she hasn't filed taxes since 2018 during a cross-examination Thursday

This wasn't the only documentation she had trouble recalling. While being questioned, she said she could not produce financial statements that could prove financial hardship following the cancellation of "Rob & Chyna" because she did not have her own bank account.

She also had no record of text messages between her and Rob that may identify exactly when she and Rob had broken up.

"Just go through his phone," she told Rhodes. "It's not that hard."

Jurors also learned that on February 21, 2017, Chyna may have signed a document that would make her case against the Kardashians null and void — all in exchange for $100,000.

Michael Rhodes, the Kardashian lawyer, confronted Chyna about the document, which she denied ever even seeing.

She eventually said the agreement did indeed have her signature. It contained a clause saying she would be paid a $100,000 kill fee should the show get canceled.

However, Chyna maintained that she did not remember signing it.

"I got the money and did the work," Chyna said.

Chyna was left shaken after being presented with her revenge porn photos, a report said

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna in 2016. Greg Doherty/Getty Images

An observer told "Entertainment Tonight" that after Chyna was presented with a binder of photos, including nude photos of herself, by Kardashian lawyer Michael Rhodes, she was shaken and crying while being consoled.

The nude photos are a key part of the Kardashian-Jenner argument in the case. The Kardashians argue that the show could not continue because of a 2017 incident where Rob Kardashian leaked nude photos of Chyna, which prompted her to get a restraining order against him.

When Rhodes handed her a binder full of the images, it included a photo of her exposed genital region. The photos were not submitted to the court record and not shown to anyone else.

Chyna was a little shaken by them and almost broke down, according to Insider's court reporter Azmi Haroun.

When asked about the photos, Chyna replied: "You think I'm supposed to not let anything happen? Rob posted nudes of me on the internet. Do you want me to not do anything? So I'm just supposed to sit there and take it?"

