    10. ‘Moonlight

    The winner of the 2017 Best Picture Oscar was the 10th most-searched for movie on Yahoo this year. The coming-of-age tale was a touching portrayal of a young man’s struggle with his sexuality and identity, that also won Mahershala Ali a Best Supporting Actor Oscar.

    The most popular 2017 movies revealed

    Tom Butler
    UK Movies Editor

    2017 has been a blockbuster year for moviegoers with cinemas offering something for all tastes. The diversity of film choices available is reflected in the search habits of Yahoo users, with musicals, superhero movies, war films, dramas, and horror films all featuring in the top 10 of the year’s most searched for movies.

    From billions of searches on Yahoo UK, these were the films that dominated the conversation around movies in 2017.

