Most Memorable Grammy Moments, From Taylor Swift Making History to Jay-Z Calling Out Recording Academy

The 2024 Grammys saw moments filled with tears, laughter, surprises and more during Sunday’s awards ceremony. From Taylor Swift making history with her win for album of the year to Jay-Z criticizing the Recording Academy and Miley Cyrus finally winning her first Grammy, here are some of the most memorable moments from music’s biggest night.

Taylor Swift Wins Big and Announces New Album

Taylor Swift‘s night at the 2024 Grammys proved to be memorable as the singer not only made history but also dropped a surprise announcement. For this year’s Grammys, Swift was nominated for six awards, including for best pop vocal album for Midnights, best pop solo performance for “Anti-Hero” and best pop duo/group performance for “Karma” with Ice Spice, who received a best new artist nom. Swift, who was shown on camera throughout the night dancing and singing along to the array of performances, took home the Grammy for best pop vocal album for her 2022 album Midnights. Read more here. — Lexy Perez

Miley Cyrus Scores First Grammy and Record of the Year in the Same Night

Miley Cyrus took home one of the night’s top prizes, record of the year, at the 2024 Grammys for “Flowers,” presented by Meryl Streep and her son-in-law, Mark Ronson. Streep kicked off the presentation by saying they would be presenting the best album of the year, because a record is an album. Then Ronson explained that is not what the award is. It actually recognizes everything that goes into making a song, including artists, producers, recording engineers, mixers and mastering engineers. “Flowers” producers Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson; engineers/mixers Michael Pollack, Brian Rajaratnam and Mark “Spike” Stent; and mastering engineer Joe LaPorta were also recognized for the award. Read more here. — Christy Piña

Jay-Z Calls Out Grammys for Beyoncé’s Album of the Year Losses

Jay-Z, who brought daughter Blue Ivy on stage as he accepted the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, called out the Grammys, noting Beyoncé has dozens of Grammys but has never won the top honor. During the televised 2024 Grammys ceremony, host Trevor Noah presented the rapper with the honor to celebrate his achievements in music. The award honors Black music creators whose dedication to the art form has greatly influenced the industry. Jay-Z took the stage as Beyoncé watched from the audience. Read more here. — Lexy Perez

Celine Dion Surprises Audience at Grammys Following Stiff-Person Syndrome Diagnosis

Celine Dion made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammys to present the album of the year award, following her Stiff-Person Syndrome diagnosis. “When I say that I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart,” she said, as the audience stood up to cheer her on and sing along to her song “The Power of Love.” “Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must never take for granted — the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world.” Dion explained that she was on the Grammys stage to present an award that was given to her 27 years ago by “two legends” Diana Ross and Sting. Read more here. — Christy Piña

Joni Mitchell Brings Audience Members to Tears in Grammys-Debut Performance

Joni Mitchell made her debut Grammys performance at the age of 80, singing her classic song “Both Sides Now” onstage at the 2024 awards show. For the moving performance a, Mitchell was seated in a chair and held a cane as she was accompanied by a line of musicians on, appropriately, both sides of her, including Lucius, SistaStrings, Jacob Collier, Allison Russell, Blake Mills and Brandi Carlile, who introduced Mitchell. Mitchell began the performance with her back to the audience. The chair slowly turned around so she was facing the crowd near the beginning of the performance. Read more here. — Hilary Lewis

Meryl Streep, Taylor Swift Crash Trevor Noah’s Grammys Opening Monologue

The 2024 Grammys mark Trevor Noah‘s fourth consecutive year as the host of music’s biggest night. In his opening monologue, Noah took a moment to praise all musicians — nominated at this year’s awards or otherwise. “These people write the soundtracks of our lives,” he said. The comedian pointed at Barbie music producer Ronson’s table and called him one of the greatest producers of all time. He continued by saying that Ronson’s mother-in-law, Streep, would be sitting at the table right there. Then, Streep herself accidentally crashed his opener by arriving at her seat late. The Oscar-winning actress apologized to the host, and he told her she didn’t need to. Read more here. — Christy Piña

